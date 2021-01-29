The 4 Best Home Warranties in New Jersey (2021)

If your washing machine suddenly broke down, would you be able to cover the cost of a replacement? What if you needed to completely replace your home heating system? According to data from the Federal Reserve, 63 percent of American households would struggle to cover an unexpected bill of $500 or more. If you are a part of this 63 percent majority, even a minor home system or appliance breakdown can land your family in debt.
A home warranty is a type of home protection plan that provides you with more affordable repairs and replacements for your home's essential components. When you sign onto a home warranty policy, your plan provider will show you a list of all the home appliances and systems included on your plan. You will then pay a monthly premium to keep your coverage current. If a covered home system or appliance breaks down, your home warranty in NJ will arrange a fix in exchange for a small service fee.
As a resident of the Garden State, you have a wide range of choices when it comes to selecting a home warranty policy. Our guide and reviews will help you choose the best home warranty in NJ for your family.
In This Article:
With over 50 years of experience offering policies throughout the United States, American Home Shield is one of the country’s oldest and most trusted home warranty providers. American Home Shield’s policies offer above-average coverage limits when compared to competing providers. This extra coverage can be especially beneficial for homeowners in New Jersey, who may deal with expensive HVAC systems and electrical system breakdowns during the winter months.
American Home Shield currently offers three plan options to homeowners in New Jersey: the Systems Plan, the Appliances Plan, and the Combo Plan.
American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost:
In addition to your monthly premium, you will also pay a monthly service fee of $75, $100, or $125 each time you request service on your plan. You can choose your service fee amount when you first sign onto your plan. Selecting a higher service fee can save you money each month on your monthly premiums.
Listed below is what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your policy from American Home Shield:
Claim your free quote from American Home Shield by calling 844-529-9298 or by completing an online form.
With 12 years of experience servicing policies, Choice Home Warranty is another great choice for homeowners in New Jersey. Choice Home Warranty is best known for its simple, easy-to-understand plan options. With two straightforward policies that include both systems and appliances coverage, Choice can be a great fit for homeowners looking to balance costs and coverage. Plans include coverage for some of the systems that are commonly damaged as a result of New Jersey's variable climate, such as your water heater and heating system.
Another major benefit that comes with selecting Choice Home Warranty is the company's coverage for older properties. Many homeowners in New Jersey live in older homes, and you might not have installation or service records for all of your systems and appliances. Choice will not deny your coverage based on the age of your home as long as all of your home components are functioning when you sign up for your plan.
Choice Home Warranty currently offers two plans in New Jersey: Basic and Total.
In addition to your monthly policy premium, you will also pay a flat-rate $85 service fee each time you request service from Choice Home Warranty. This fee is a bit higher than competing providers’ in New Jersey.
Listed below is what you can expect to pay for your plan from Choice Home Warranty:
Claim your free quote from Choice Home Warranty by calling 929-400-6165 or by completing an online form.
One of the best ways to customize your home warranty to fit the unique needs of your property is with add-on coverages. Add-on coverages extend your coverage to include systems and appliances not covered on your standard plan. Amazon Home Warranty offers one of the most extensive lists of add-on converges we have seen, with over 23 options to customize your policy. Some coverages that might apply to New Jersey residences in particular include:
Amazon Home Warranty also offers access to a network of over 10,000 licensed technicians, which can make it easier to get coverage when you need it.
Amazon Home Warranty currently offers three plan choices in New Jersey.
You can customize your plan from Amazon Home Warranty with the following optional coverage options:
You will also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your plan from Amazon Home Warranty. Listed below is what you can expect to pay per year for your plan from Amazon Home Warranty:
Claim your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty by calling 866-605-8194 or by completing an online form.
Depending on the home warranty in NJ you choose, you could end up spending up to $50 a month for coverage. If you are looking for comprehensive home system and appliance coverage that doesn't break the bank, consider Select Home Warranty. With three plans available for less than $40 a month and industry-average service fees, Select can provide New Jersey homeowners with more affordable coverage.
Select Home Warranty is also one of the only companies we have seen to offer free roof leak coverage on all plans. This can be a major benefit for New Jersey homeowners, whose location close to the Atlantic Ocean may make roofing damage more likely due to harsh weather conditions.
Select Home Warranty currently offers three plan options: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care.
Select Home Warranty offers the following add-ons:
One unique, useful feature of Select Home Warranty is that it provides free roof coverage in its plans, which is about a $99 value for free.
You will also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage and claim a repair or replacement. Listed below is what you can expect to pay monthly and annually for your plan from Select Home Warranty:
Claim your free quote from Select Home Warranty by calling 888-370-3956 or by completing an online form.
Homeowners in New Jersey may face a number of unique home appliance and system issues due to the Garden State's location and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. Here are a few factors you might want to consider when selecting a home warranty in New Jersey: