The 4 Best Home Warranties in New Jersey (2021)

Home warranties help you easily and affordably replace or repair appliances and home systems. Learn how you can make your life easier with a home warranty today.
By Home Service Research Team
January 29, 2021
If your washing machine suddenly broke down, would you be able to cover the cost of a replacement? What if you needed to completely replace your home heating system? According to data from the Federal Reserve, 63 percent of American households would struggle to cover an unexpected bill of $500 or more. If you are a part of this 63 percent majority, even a minor home system or appliance breakdown can land your family in debt.

A home warranty is a type of home protection plan that provides you with more affordable repairs and replacements for your home's essential components. When you sign onto a home warranty policy, your plan provider will show you a list of all the home appliances and systems included on your plan. You will then pay a monthly premium to keep your coverage current. If a covered home system or appliance breaks down, your home warranty in NJ will arrange a fix in exchange for a small service fee.

As a resident of the Garden State, you have a wide range of choices when it comes to selecting a home warranty policy. Our guide and reviews will help you choose the best home warranty in NJ for your family.

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

With over 50 years of experience offering policies throughout the United States, American Home Shield is one of the country’s oldest and most trusted home warranty providers. American Home Shield’s policies offer above-average coverage limits when compared to competing providers. This extra coverage can be especially beneficial for homeowners in New Jersey, who may deal with expensive HVAC systems and electrical system breakdowns during the winter months. 

Plans

American Home Shield currently offers three plan options to homeowners in New Jersey: the Systems Plan, the Appliances Plan, and the Combo Plan. 

Plan Details 

  • Systems Plan: The Systems Plan includes coverage for 12 home systems. Some examples of covered items on this plan include your water heater and your heating system.
  • Appliances Plan: The Appliances Plan includes coverage for 10 appliances. Some examples of covered items on this plan include your refrigerator and your dishwasher.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages in both the Systems Plan and the Appliances Plan. This plan can be an excellent option for homeowners looking for the most comprehensive coverage possible at a lower price point.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost: 

  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit <750 sq. ft. 
  • Well pump 
  • Septic pump

Cost

In addition to your monthly premium, you will also pay a monthly service fee of $75, $100, or $125 each time you request service on your plan. You can choose your service fee amount when you first sign onto your plan. Selecting a higher service fee can save you money each month on your monthly premiums. 

Listed below is what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your policy from American Home Shield:

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

Claim your free quote from American Home Shield by calling 844-529-9298 or by completing an online form.  

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

With 12 years of experience servicing policies, Choice Home Warranty is another great choice for homeowners in New Jersey. Choice Home Warranty is best known for its simple, easy-to-understand plan options. With two straightforward policies that include both systems and appliances coverage, Choice can be a great fit for homeowners looking to balance costs and coverage. Plans include coverage for some of the systems that are commonly damaged as a result of New Jersey's variable climate, such as your water heater and heating system.

Another major benefit that comes with selecting Choice Home Warranty is the company's coverage for older properties. Many homeowners in New Jersey live in older homes, and you might not have installation or service records for all of your systems and appliances. Choice will not deny your coverage based on the age of your home as long as all of your home components are functioning when you sign up for your plan.

Plans

Choice Home Warranty currently offers two plans in New Jersey: Basic and Total. 

Plan Details 

  • Basic Plan: The Basic Plan includes coverage for 14 home components, including a mixture of home systems and appliances.
  • Total Plan: The Total Plan is Choice’s plan option for complete home coverage, with coverage for everything included on the Basic Plan plus coverage for your refrigerator, washing machine, clothes dryer, and air conditioning system.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping 
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Pool and spa  

Cost

In addition to your monthly policy premium, you will also pay a flat-rate $85 service fee each time you request service from Choice Home Warranty. This fee is a bit higher than competing providers’ in New Jersey.

Listed below is what you can expect to pay for your plan from Choice Home Warranty:

Basic Plan

  • Monthly payment: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly payment: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

Claim your free quote from Choice Home Warranty by calling 929-400-6165 or by completing an online form.  

#3 Best Add-Ons: Amazon Home Warranty

One of the best ways to customize your home warranty to fit the unique needs of your property is with add-on coverages. Add-on coverages extend your coverage to include systems and appliances not covered on your standard plan. Amazon Home Warranty offers one of the most extensive lists of add-on converges we have seen, with over 23 options to customize your policy. Some coverages that might apply to New Jersey residences in particular include:

  • Wine refrigerators
  • Well pumps
  • Sump pumps and septic systems
  • Lawn sprinkler systems

Amazon Home Warranty also offers access to a network of over 10,000 licensed technicians, which can make it easier to get coverage when you need it. 

Plans

Amazon Home Warranty currently offers three plan choices in New Jersey.

Plan Details

  • Essential Appliances Plan: The Essential Appliances Plan covers eight of the most common home appliances. Some examples of covered items on this plan include your freezer and your clothes dryer.
  • Major Systems Plan: The Major Systems Plan covers eight major home systems. Some examples of covered items on this plan include your HVAC system and your plumbing system.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages that come with both the Essential Appliances and Major Systems Plans. It also includes a few additional coverages not found on either previous plan, including coverage for a ceiling fan and your doorbells.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

You can customize your plan from Amazon Home Warranty with the following optional coverage options:

  • Pool
  • Spa
  • Additional central air conditioning system
  • Additional central heating
  • Central vacuum
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Well pump
  • Septic system
  • Wine refrigerator
  • Whole house humidifier
  • Septic tank pumping
  • Stand alone freezer
  • Additional fridge
  • Sump pump
  • Water softener
  • Limited roof leak
  • Extra hot water heater
  • Ice maker
  • Extra oven
  • Additional washer and dryer
  • Additional dishwasher
  • Additional microwave
  • Duplex

Cost

You will also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your plan from Amazon Home Warranty. Listed below is what you can expect to pay per year for your plan from Amazon Home Warranty:

Appliances Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Major Systems Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Combo Plan

  • Price per year: $579

Claim your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty by calling 866-605-8194 or by completing an online form

#4 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

Depending on the home warranty in NJ you choose, you could end up spending up to $50 a month for coverage. If you are looking for comprehensive home system and appliance coverage that doesn't break the bank, consider Select Home Warranty. With three plans available for less than $40 a month and industry-average service fees, Select can provide New Jersey homeowners with more affordable coverage.

Select Home Warranty is also one of the only companies we have seen to offer free roof leak coverage on all plans. This can be a major benefit for New Jersey homeowners, whose location close to the Atlantic Ocean may make roofing damage more likely due to harsh weather conditions. 

Plans 

Select Home Warranty currently offers three plan options: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. 

Plan Details 

  • Bronze Care: The Bronze Care Plan covers eight of your major home appliances. Some examples of components included on this plan are your stove and your cooktop.
  • Gold Care: The Gold Care Plan covers six of your major home systems. Some examples of coverages included on this plan range from your heating system to your plumbing.
  • Platinum Care: The Platinum Care Plan includes all the coverages found in both the Bronze and Gold Care Plans, plus a few small extra coverages.

Optional Coverage/Add Ons 

Select Home Warranty offers the following add-ons: 

  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Septic system coverage
  • Refrigerator’s ice maker

Rare Perk 

One unique, useful feature of Select Home Warranty is that it provides free roof coverage in its plans, which is about a $99 value for free. 

Cost

You will also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage and claim a repair or replacement. Listed below is what you can expect to pay monthly and annually for your plan from Select Home Warranty:

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $34
  • Yearly: $404.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $34
  • Yearly: $404.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $40
  • Yearly: $474.99

Claim your free quote from Select Home Warranty by calling 888-370-3956 or by completing an online form

What to Consider for a New Jersey Home Warranty

Homeowners in New Jersey may face a number of unique home appliance and system issues due to the Garden State's location and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. Here are a few factors you might want to consider when selecting a home warranty in New Jersey:

  • HVAC coverage and coverage limits: New Jersey experiences a full range of seasons—summers can be hot and humid, while winter temperatures may dip into the single digits. These drastic differences between seasons can put excess strain on your home’s HVAC system, which might make breakdowns more likely to occur. As a homeowner in New Jersey, be sure to carefully consider systems coverage limits when comparing policies. HVAC systems are often one of the most expensive systems in your home to repair or replace, so it's worth investing the time to compare coverage limits. If you have consistent issues with your system, you may want to consider buying your plan from American Home Shield, which offers higher coverage limits for HVAC systems.
  • Septic system coverage: If you are one of the many homeowners in New Jersey living in a rural area, you probably have a septic system on your property. While most home warranty companies do not include coverage for septic systems as standard inclusions, you can usually add this coverage onto your policy for a few extra dollars a month. If you have this system on your property, look for a home warranty in NJ that offers affordable septic system coverage.
  • Roof leaks: New Jersey’s location on the Atlantic Ocean can mean harsher summer and spring showers, as well as high winds as hurricanes move up the coast. If your home has an older roof, you might want to consider adding roof leak coverage to your plan. Limited roof leak coverage extends your policy to include minor roofing repair issues not covered by your homeowner's insurance. Select Home Warranty offers this policy as a complementary coverage on all plans. 
