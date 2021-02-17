The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Nevada (2021)

If you're a homeowner, you know just how expensive home system and appliance repairs can be. Repairs to broken items can cost hundreds of dollars, and replacing your most valuable systems can even cost thousands.
A home warranty is a home protection policy that helps cover repairs and replacements for your major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. When you sign up for a home warranty in Nevada, you'll pay a monthly premium, and if a covered item breaks down or needs a replacement, your home warranty company will provide you with a fix in exchange for a small service fee. This can potentially save you a lot of money and stress.
As a homeowner, you have access to a wealth of home warranty options and plan choices. In this guide, we help you choose the best home warranty in Nevada for your property.
American Home Shield is one of the country's oldest home warranty providers, with 50 years of experience serving homeowners across the country. The company's policies include higher coverage limits for your major systems, as well as complimentary disposal services for home systems that need to be replaced. This can be a major benefit for homeowners in Nevada, as high temperatures can put more strain on air conditioning systems.
American Home Shield offers three home warranty plans: the Systems Plan, Appliances Plan, and Combo Plan.
You can also customize your plan from American Home Shield with add-on protections for the following systems and appliances:
When you sign up for coverage from American Home Shield, you'll choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee. Your service fee is due each time you use your plan benefits and receive a repair or replacement for one of your home appliances or systems. Selecting a higher service fee will lower what you pay per month.
Learn more about American Home Shield by getting a free quote online or by calling 844-529-9298.
Choice Home Warranty is an option worth considering for homeowners seeking a plan that isn't limited to just appliances or just systems. Its Basic Plan might be ideal for those who don't need an all-out combo plan but would prefer a more simplified plan that covers some systems and some appliances. Choice also offers a 90-day service guarantee, which is a longer period than what many competitors offer.
Choice Home Warranty offers two home warranty policies: the Basic Plan and Total Plan.
You can also customize your plan from Choice with the following add-on protections:
In addition to your monthly premium, you'll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your coverage from Choice Home Warranty.
Learn more about Choice Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 929-400-6165.
Compared to others in the industry, Amazon Home Warranty holds high customer ratings on third-party review sites and offers a wide range of add-ons. The provider might be an ideal choice for homeowners whose properties have unique components that aren't covered under standard protection policies.
Amazon Home Warranty offers three policy options in Nevada: the Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and Combo Plan.
You can customize your plan from Amazon Home Warranty with the following add-on protections:
In addition to your monthly premium, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage.
Learn more about Amazon Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 866-605-8194.
First American Home Warranty is another long-standing choice for homeowners, with over 35 years of experience providing policy options. If you think you'll use your policy often, First American's affordable monthly policies and service fees can be a huge relief for your wallet. With its optional First Class Upgrade, First American even allows you to extend your coverage to include systems and appliances that weren't installed properly or maintained.
First American Home Warranty offers the following two plan options: Basic and Premier.
In addition to the First Class Upgrade, you can also add optional coverage for the following home components:
On top of your monthly premium, you'll pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage from First American Home Warranty.
Learn more about First American Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 833-777-0049.
Homeowners in Nevada may face a wide range of hazards and home system breakdowns not as common in homes located in other parts of the country, due to the state's hot summers and variable winters. Here are some things to consider when selecting a policy.
Individual service fees: Hot summers and freezing cold winters can make home repair needs more common. Each time you use your plan, you'll pay your plan's chosen service fee. If you find yourself needing home system repairs more frequently, you can often save money by choosing a plan with a lower per-incident service fee.