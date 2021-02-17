The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Nevada (2021)

Each business or product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you purchase a product or service using the links included, we may earn commission.
By Home Service Research Team
February 16, 2021
If you're a homeowner, you know just how expensive home system and appliance repairs can be. Repairs to broken items can cost hundreds of dollars, and replacing your most valuable systems can even cost thousands.

A home warranty is a home protection policy that helps cover repairs and replacements for your major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. When you sign up for a home warranty in Nevada, you'll pay a monthly premium, and if a covered item breaks down or needs a replacement, your home warranty company will provide you with a fix in exchange for a small service fee. This can potentially save you a lot of money and stress.

As a homeowner, you have access to a wealth of home warranty options and plan choices. In this guide, we help you choose the best home warranty in Nevada for your property. 

In This Article:

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

American Home Shield is one of the country's oldest home warranty providers, with 50 years of experience serving homeowners across the country. The company's policies include higher coverage limits for your major systems, as well as complimentary disposal services for home systems that need to be replaced. This can be a major benefit for homeowners in Nevada, as high temperatures can put more strain on air conditioning systems. 

Plans 

American Home Shield offers three home warranty plans: the Systems Plan, Appliances Plan, and Combo Plan. 

Plan Details

  • Systems Plan: The Systems Plan covers 12 of your major home systems. Some examples of coverage options included with this plan range from your electrical system to your HVAC system.
  • Appliances Plan: The Appliances Plan covers 10 of your biggest home appliances. Some examples of coverage options included with this plan range from your dishwasher to your refrigerator.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages in both the Systems Plan and Appliances Plan. We recommend the Combo Plan in particular to homeowners in Nevada because it includes many common coverages that property owners face on a regular basis.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

You can also customize your plan from American Home Shield with add-on protections for the following systems and appliances:

  • Extended electronics warranty
  • Pool and spas
  • Well pump
  • Septic system
  • Guest units

Cost

When you sign up for coverage from American Home Shield, you'll choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee. Your service fee is due each time you use your plan benefits and receive a repair or replacement for one of your home appliances or systems. Selecting a higher service fee will lower what you pay per month. 

Appliances Plan

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

Learn more about American Home Shield by getting a free quote online or by calling 844-529-9298.

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty is an option worth considering for homeowners seeking a plan that isn't limited to just appliances or just systems. Its Basic Plan might be ideal for those who don't need an all-out combo plan but would prefer a more simplified plan that covers some systems and some appliances. Choice also offers a 90-day service guarantee, which is a longer period than what many competitors offer.

Plans 

Choice Home Warranty offers two home warranty policies: the Basic Plan and Total Plan. 

Plan Details

  • Basic Plan: Covers 14 major home components, including a mix of home systems and appliances
  • Total Plan: Covers all of the home components included with the Basic Plan, plus coverage for your air conditioning system, your refrigerator, and your washer-dryer set. We recommend the Total Plan for customers in Nevada, as it includes coverage for your essential air conditioning system.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

You can also customize your plan from Choice with the following add-on protections:

  • Central vacuum
  • Limited roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping
  • Sump pump
  • Well pump
  • Pool/Spa
  • Second refrigerator
  • Standalone freezer

Cost

In addition to your monthly premium, you'll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your coverage from Choice Home Warranty. 

Basic Plan

  • Monthly: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

Learn more about Choice Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 929-400-6165

#3 Best Customer Service: Amazon Home Warranty

Compared to others in the industry, Amazon Home Warranty holds high customer ratings on third-party review sites and offers a wide range of add-ons. The provider might be an ideal choice for homeowners whose properties have unique components that aren't covered under standard protection policies.  

Plans

Amazon Home Warranty offers three policy options in Nevada: the Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and Combo Plan. 

Plan Details

  • Essential Appliances Plan: The Essential Appliances Plan covers eight major home appliances. Some examples of coverages on this plan include your refrigerator and your microwave oven.
  • Major Systems Plan: The Major Systems Plan covers eight of your major home systems. Some examples of covered home components on this plan include your air conditioning system and your plumbing system.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages that come with both of the plans listed above, plus a few additional coverages.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

You can customize your plan from Amazon Home Warranty with the following add-on protections:

  • Pool
  • Spa
  • Additional central air conditioning system
  • Additional central heating
  • Central vac
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Well pump
  • Septic system
  • Wine refrigerator
  • Whole house humidifier
  • Septic tank pumping
  • Stand alone freezer
  • Additional refrigerator
  • Sump pump
  • Water softener
  • Limited roof leak
  • Extra hot water heater
  • Ice-maker
  • Extra oven
  • Additional washer and dryer
  • Additional dishwasher
  • Additional microwave
  • Duplex

Cost

In addition to your monthly premium, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage. 

Appliances Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Systems Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Combo Plan

  • Price per year: $579

Learn more about Amazon Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 866-605-8194.

#4 Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage: First American 

First American Home Warranty is another long-standing choice for homeowners, with over 35 years of experience providing policy options. If you think you'll use your policy often, First American's affordable monthly policies and service fees can be a huge relief for your wallet. With its optional First Class Upgrade, First American even allows you to extend your coverage to include systems and appliances that weren't installed properly or maintained.

Plans

First American Home Warranty offers the following two plan options: Basic and Premier. 

Plan Details 

  • Basic Plan ($28.00 per month): The Basic Plan covers nine home appliances. Some examples of covered home components on this plan include your dishwasher and your clothes dryer.
  • Premier Plan ($42.50 per month): The Premier Plan includes all of the appliances covered on the Basic Plan plus coverage for eight of your major home systems. Some examples of covered home systems covered on this plan include your heating system and your plumbing system.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

In addition to the First Class Upgrade, you can also add optional coverage for the following home components:

  • Central air conditioning systems
  • Additional refrigeration units
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pumps
  • Pest control services (limited to termite damage)

Cost

On top of your monthly premium, you'll pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage from First American Home Warranty. 

Basic Plan 

  • Monthly: $28
  • Yearly: $336

Premier Plan 

  • Monthly: $42.50
  • Yearly: $510

Learn more about First American Home Warranty by getting a free quote online or by calling 833-777-0049.

What to Consider for a Nevada Home Warranty

Homeowners in Nevada may face a wide range of hazards and home system breakdowns not as common in homes located in other parts of the country, due to the state's hot summers and variable winters. Here are some things to consider when selecting a policy.

  • Coverage for your air conditioning system: If you’ve survived a summer season in Nevada, chances are high that you have your air conditioning system to thank. Nevada’s dry, hot summers can cause additional strain on your air conditioning system, leading to a higher chance of a breakdown. Be sure to carefully compare coverage limits on air conditioning systems, as this can be an expensive system to repair.
  • Coverage limitations on electrical systems: Nevada’s harsh climate doesn’t only make air conditioning breakdowns more common—it can also cause damage to your electrical system. Homeowners in Nevada may deal with frequent brownouts and power outages, which can make repairs more common. Compare coverage and situation limits on electrical systems when you decide which policy option is right for you.

Individual service fees: Hot summers and freezing cold winters can make home repair needs more common. Each time you use your plan, you'll pay your plan's chosen service fee. If you find yourself needing home system repairs more frequently, you can often save money by choosing a plan with a lower per-incident service fee.

