The 5 Best Home Warranties in Missouri (2021)

Is a home warranty worth it?Unlike homeowners insurance, a home warranty plan protects important systems and appliances, like your plumbing and water heater, that can unexpectedly break down due to normal wear and tear. Not only does a home warranty cover essential items, but it also saves you time and money—and prevents you from paying out of pocket for expensive repairs. Before deciding on a home warranty provider, we recommend requesting free quotes from several companies to compare their coverage and pricing options.