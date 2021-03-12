The 5 Best Home Warranties in Missouri (2021)

Whether you live in St. Louis or Kansas City, a home warranty can save Missouri residents time and money when an important system or appliance breaks down. Any items that suffer failures due to normal wear and tear will be covered, and your home warranty provider will send a certified technician to your home to perform a quality repair or replacement.
Because the home warranty market is flooded with people making all kinds of promises, our research team rounded up the best home warranty companies in the industry to help you find a provider you can trust.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
American Home Shield (AHS) has been a home warranty provider since 1971, and its complete home warranty coverage combined with its excellent service makes it our top pick for Missouri homeowners. AHS covers appliances and systems regardless of their age and protects items with pre-existing conditions. Additionally, customers don't need to undergo a home inspection to purchase a plan.
AHS offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. If you need additional coverage, the provider also has several add-on options. One popular add-on is the electronics coverage, which covers valuable personal electronics like your laptop, TV, gaming consoles, and smart home devices.
Additionally, American Home Shield customers can choose a standard service fee of $75, $100, or $125, with a higher service fee lowering the monthly premium. If you're fine with paying a little more each month, opt for a $75 service call fee.
To get a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this simple online form or call 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $36–$44
Service Fee: $85
Choice Home Warranty offers simple plan structures, has an inexpensive service fee, and provides a handful of additional coverage options. Choice doesn't require a home inspection before coverage begins and it covers appliances and systems regardless of their age, making it our top choice for homeowners with older residences.
Regarding plan options, Choice offers a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers 14 essential appliances and systems while the Total Plan includes everything under the Basic Plan, plus coverage for your air conditioning, refrigerator, and laundry appliances.
Choice Home Warranty promises to initiate service within four hours of receiving a claim, although your technician may not arrive for 48 hours. Additionally, all items come with a $3,000 coverage limit for service.
For more information, get a free online quote or call a Choice Home Warranty agent at 929-400-6165.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $25–$39
Service Fee: $75–$125
First American Home Warranty has been serving Missouri residents since 1984, and its nationwide network of contractors is ready to fix your problems. The company is our top choice for comprehensive claims coverage due to its generous limits on covered items.
For plans, customers can choose between the Basic Plan, which only covers appliances, and the Premier Plan, which covers all Basic Plan items as well as essential home systems. Though air conditioning isn't covered by either plan, you can add it on as an optional item for a small fee each month.
To get a free quote from First American Home Warranty, fill out this simple online form or call 833-777-0049.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$59.99
Service Fee: $60
Since 2017, Liberty Home Guard has proved to be one of the most dependable providers in the home warranty industry. All of Liberty's technicians are strictly vetted to ensure quality and a 60-day guarantee comes with all repairs.
Liberty Home Guard offers two basic plans, one that covers appliances and one that covers systems. Its most comprehensive plan, the Total Home Guard plan, provides coverage for both. In addition to Liberty's three plans, the company offers 27 add-on options.
Liberty's service fee is among the lowest in the industry at just $60. The company is able to keep its prices low by utilizing volume discounts from suppliers. Instead of profiting off of these savings, Liberty passes them on to homeowners.
To learn more about Liberty Home Guard and its excellent service, request a free online quote or call 866-452-9107.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $27.99–$61.99
Service Fee: $100, $125, or $150
Cinch Home Services is one of the most experienced home warranty providers. Since its founding in 1978, Cinch has delivered quality repairs and replacements, offering price flexibility and service guarantees rarely found among home warranty companies. For example, all plans come with a 180-day service guarantee, which is one of the longest in the industry.
Cinch offers three plans: an Appliances Plan, a Built-in Systems Plan, and a Complete Home Plan. The Complete Home Plan covers an impressive 31 items and protects important systems and appliances like your air conditioning, heating system, and garage door openers. All plans come with a free water sensor to detect leaks and a credit for a new air filter or water filter. Cinch's Complete Home Plan also comes with a $500 home insurance deductible reimbursement for certain items.
Additionally, Cinch covers damage caused by rust and corrosion as well as unknown pre-existing conditions. One downside to Cinch is that the company has slightly higher service fees than the industry average. However, you have the flexibility to choose your own fee and choosing a higher fee will give you a lower monthly rate.
To get a free quote from Cinch Home Services, fill out this simple online form or call 888-520-1711.
What is a coverage limit?
A coverage limit is the maximum dollar amount that your home warranty provider will pay for a covered item. For example, if your coverage limit on an item is $2,000, all repairs will be covered up to that limit, but you'll be responsible for paying any remaining balance. Consult your contract to determine your coverage limits, as they may differ between items.
What is a service fee?
A service fee acts as a deductible and usually costs between $75 and $125. When you request service on a covered item, you'll pay the service fee upfront and your warranty provider will pay for most or all of the repair or replacement costs.
Is a home warranty worth it?Unlike homeowners insurance, a home warranty plan protects important systems and appliances, like your plumbing and water heater, that can unexpectedly break down due to normal wear and tear. Not only does a home warranty cover essential items, but it also saves you time and money—and prevents you from paying out of pocket for expensive repairs. Before deciding on a home warranty provider, we recommend requesting free quotes from several companies to compare their coverage and pricing options.