The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Minnesota (2021)

Most homeowners don't budget for broken appliances and systems, but these repair and replacement costs can add up to thousands of dollars. A home warranty protects your appliances and systems that fail due to normal wear and tear, and it prevents you from having to pay a fortune out of pocket.
Our team reviewed the best home warranties in Minnesota and compared them on cost, coverage, and service information. Scroll down to see our top five picks.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the most experienced home warranty providers in the U.S. and has served homeowners since 1971. The company offers three comprehensive coverage plans: the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. It also offers additional coverage for items like your pool, septic system, and personal electronics.
American Home Shield has a nationwide network of over 16,000 vetted and licensed contractors, but customers can choose a pre-approved technician to perform a repair or replacement. Additionally, customers don't need to submit maintenance records or schedule a home inspection with AHS before coverage begins. The company also provides 24/7 customer service.
To receive a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this simple online form or call 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $36–$44
Service Fee: $85
Choice Home Warranty covers appliances and systems regardless of their age, making it our top choice for older homes. All covered items come with a flat $3,000 limit on services performed, and customers don't need to comb through complicated contract language to calculate potential payments.
Choice offers two plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers a combination of 14 appliances and systems, which is unique since most providers' base plans typically cover just one or the other. The Total Plan includes everything under the Basic Plan and adds on coverage for your air conditioner, laundry appliances, and refrigerator. Choice also offers nine additional coverage options for items like your pool and septic system.
To learn more about Choice's coverage options and plans, we recommend requesting a free quote online or calling a Choice agent at 929-400-6165.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $35.83–$37.50
Service Fee: $75
Select Home Warranty was founded in 2012 and offers inexpensive home warranty plans to 47 states, including Minnesota. In addition to its affordable plans, Select Home Warranty provides free roof leak coverage to all customers.
Select offers a Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care plan. The Bronze Care plan covers appliances, the Gold Care plan covers home systems like your water heater and air conditioning, and the Platinum Care plan combines both the Bronze and Gold plans, plus adds coverage for your garage-door opener and ceiling fans. Select also offers optional add-on coverage for items like your pool, septic system, and lawn sprinkler system.
Select can field claims 24/7 and promises to initiate service within two business days for non-emergency claims. Your service call fee will be due at the time of service, and all repairs come with a 30-day guarantee.
For more information on Select's exclusions, limits, and coverage options, we recommend getting a free quote by filling out this simple online form or by calling an agent at 888-370-3956.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $60
Liberty Home Guard has only been in business since 2017, but its comprehensive coverage, extensive list of add-ons, and reasonable $60 service fee make it a great choice for Minnesota residents who are looking to protect their home.
Liberty offers three plans: an appliances plan, a built-in systems plan, and a comprehensive plan that covers both systems and appliances for complete home coverage. Liberty Home Guard will also provide protection for 27 optional add-ons, ensuring no gaps in your coverage.
Additionally, a Liberty Home Guard technician will arrive at your home within 24 hours of your claim being submitted. All technicians in Liberty's network pass a 10-point vetting process, and all repairs come with a 60-day guarantee.
To receive a free quote from Liberty Home Guard, fill out this easy online form or call an agent at 866-452-9107.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $27.99–$61.99
Service Fee: $100, $125, or $150
Cinch Home Services offers three coverage plans, three service call fee options, and an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. With this guarantee, Cinch will cover the cost of extra repairs, no questions asked. Unlike other home warranty providers, Cinch also covers rust- and corrosion-related repairs and provides coverage for unknown pre-existing conditions. Another benefit of a Cinch home warranty includes discounts on new appliances.
For a free quote from Cinch Home Services, fill out this simple online form or call 888-520-1711.
What is a service call fee?
A service call fee acts as your deductible; it usually ranges from $75 to $125 and is due at the time of service. Many home warranty providers offer a sliding deductible, meaning a higher service fee results in a lower monthly premium. If multiple repairs are needed at once, you may have to pay multiple service fees. Check with your provider for details.
Is a home warranty worth the money?
While a home warranty may not be right for every homeowner, it can protect your home's most important items and provide peace of mind if your systems and appliances break down unexpectedly.
Which home warranty company is best?In our review, we rated American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty provider, but other companies may be a better fit for you based on your budget and coverage needs. We recommend getting free quotes from several providers to help you make the most informed decision.