The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Massachusetts (2021)

Liberty Home Guard is a relatively new home warranty provider (it opened its doors in 2017), but it's earned our recognition as the most dependable home warranty on the market. This is due in part to Liberty's commitment to finding excellent technicians. All technicians in Liberty's network must pass a 10-point vetting process and each must be licensed in their state of operation. All labor performed comes with a 60-day guarantee, which is slightly higher than the industry average.