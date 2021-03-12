The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Massachusetts (2021)

We don't have to tell you that Massachusetts winters are cold. In those frigid temperatures, you want to be confident that your heating systems can be fixed quickly should they break down.
A home warranty is a service contract that takes care of your appliances and home systems should they stop working. While home insurance protects your home's structure and belongings from theft and weather-related incidents, you're much more likely to utilize a home warranty since normal wear and tear is common.
Unlike many states, the Massachusetts home warranty law requires all home warranty companies to hold a certificate of authority issued by the Division of Insurance. This lends Bay State homeowners additional confidence in the purchase of a home warranty plan.
After extensive research, we narrowed down our list of the best home warranty providers in Massachusetts to just five based on cost, coverage, and service. Here are the companies we think you should consider.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $29.99–$54.99
Service Fee: $75, $100, or $125
American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the most reputable home warranty companies available in Massachusetts. Since 1971, it has provided comprehensive coverage with flexible policies and service fees. In fact, AHS estimates paying more than $2 billion in claims over the past five years, so you can trust that your covered claims will be taken care of.
AHS has an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Combo Plan is the most comprehensive, combining the Appliances and Systems plans to include 21 items. AHS also has several add-ons for a slight increase to your monthly rate.
Customers can choose between three service fees, and the higher you go, the more money you'll save on your monthly premium. AHS has a nationwide network of more than 17,000 contractors ready to make repairs, but if you have a trusted technician you've worked with in the past, you are free to hire them with your AHS warranty as long as you get pre-approval.
For more information, request a free online quote or call AHS at 844-529-9298.
Number of Plans: 2
Average Monthly Cost: $40–$50
Service Fee: $85
Choice Home Warranty is our top pick for homeowners in Massachusetts with older houses. The median house age in the state is 59 years, so if you're worried about your appliances and systems breaking down due to decades of wear and tear, we recommend taking a closer look at Choice. The provider won't turn down old appliances or systems, and a home inspection isn't required when you purchase your warranty.
Choice offers just two plans. The Basic Plan covers 14 appliances and systems, which is somewhat unique. Most companies force customers to choose between protecting their appliances or systems unless they purchase the most expensive combo plan. The Total Plan adds coverage for items like your refrigerator, air conditioning, and laundry machines.
Many companies have complicated contracts with different limits on different items, but Choice Home Warranty offers a simplified $3,000 coverage limit on all covered items. When your appliances or systems break down, you don't want to have to comb through your contract to try and calculate your payment. Choice will initiate service within four hours, which is among the fastest times in the industry.
For more information, get a free quote online from Choice or call 929-400-6169.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $36–$47
Service Fee: $75
Select Home Warranty is our top choice for budget shoppers. Select offers three plans that cover the essentials, provide free roof leak coverage, and charge a low service fee of $75. The company also offers discounts on their plans, including two free months of coverage.
Select has Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care plans. The Bronze Care plan covers essential appliances, the Gold Care plan covers systems such as air conditioning and electrical, and the Platinum Care rolls all of that coverage into one. If you need more items covered, Select offers several add-ons in addition to the free roof leak coverage.
The company will initiate service within 48 hours, and agents are available both online and over the phone to receive claims 24/7. Your $75 fee will be due at the time of service and Select will assign a local professional to ensure a quality repair.
To learn more about Select's coverage, request a free online quote or call 888-370-3956.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $39.99–$49.99
Service Fee: $60
Liberty Home Guard is a relatively new home warranty provider (it opened its doors in 2017), but it's earned our recognition as the most dependable home warranty on the market. This is due in part to Liberty's commitment to finding excellent technicians. All technicians in Liberty's network must pass a 10-point vetting process and each must be licensed in their state of operation. All labor performed comes with a 60-day guarantee, which is slightly higher than the industry average.
Liberty offers a plan to cover appliances, one to cover systems, and the Total Home Guard plan, which covers the entire home. Each plan covers a fairly standard array of items, plus there are 27 items available for add-on.
Liberty negotiates volume discounts from suppliers and passes the savings on to customers, which is why its service fee is the lowest in the industry at $60. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you're not completely satisfied with your Liberty Home Guard plan, you don't have to stick with it.
For more information, get a free online quote or call Liberty at 866-452-9107.
Number of Plans: 3
Average Monthly Cost: $42–$52
Service Fee: $75
Amazon Home Warranty is our top choice for Massachusetts homeowners who prioritize customer service. Amazon consistently outranks its peers in customer satisfaction, and its nationwide network of more than 40,000 contractors is always available for timely repairs.
In terms of plans, Amazon offers a fairly standard slate. The Appliance Plan covers seven appliances, the System Plan covers eight systems, and the Combo Plan includes a total of 22 items. Plus, the central air conditioning coverage extends to two units instead of one.
Amazon offers more add-ons than most of its competitors, including rarely seen coverage for duplexes and a whole house humidifier. Its large network of contractors is available for repairs 24/7. No home inspections are required prior to signing up for an Amazon Home Warranty.
To learn more, get a free quote online or call 866-605-8194.
There are several reputable home warranty companies available to Massachusetts residents. In our independent review, we rated American Home Shield as the top overall provider, but the best home warranty for you will ultimately depend on your needs. We recommend getting free quotes from several different providers before you sign up.
What items are typically covered by a home warranty?
Each home warranty plan is slightly different, but the main appliances and systems in your home tend to be included in some capacity. The most common requests are for refrigerators, washers and dryers, air conditioning, water heaters, electrical systems, plumbing systems, stoves, ovens, and ductwork.
How do I request service for my home warranty?
For starters, make sure you notify your provider as soon as you detect a problem. Most home warranty companies can receive claims 24/7 both online and over the phone, so place your claim at any time. When your technician arrives, you'll pay a predetermined service fee. Most companies offer at least a 30-day guarantee on services performed and many have even longer guarantees. Check your contract for clarification.
What is a service call fee?
A service call fee acts as a deductible for your home warranty policy. Instead of paying for an entire repair when you request service, you're just responsible for the service call fee—which is an amount outlined in your contract.