The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Maryland (2021)

A home warranty is a type of home protection policy that helps you cover the costs of repairs and replacements for your home's systems and appliances. Having a home warranty in Maryland for your property can help ensure that if your air conditioning system, heating system, dishwasher, or another expensive home component breaks down due to normal wear and tear, you won't be left with thousands of dollars of repair bills.
Thinking about buying a home warranty in Maryland? Our guide to the best home warranty companies and providers will help you choose the right option for your property.
American Home Shield is an established home warranty company with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Its policies feature higher-than-average coverage for your home's heating and air conditioning systems, and you can also customize your policy by choosing your own service fee.
American Home Shield offers three policy options: the Systems Plan, the Appliances Plan, and the Combo Plan. The third option covers all items protected under the first two plans.
American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for your coverage:
In addition to your monthly payment, you'll also pay a service fee each time you use your plan. You can choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee when you sign up for coverage. Choosing a higher service fee can help you save on your monthly premiums, which might be the way to go if you don't anticipate having to use your home warranty often.
We recommend that homeowners in Maryland select the Combo Plan, which offers a more complete set of coverage for expensive home systems. Maryland homeowners commonly see issues with their HVAC systems—thankfully, this major system is covered under both the Combo and Systems Plan.
Obtain your free quote from American Home Shield by completing an online form or by calling 844-529-9298.
You might be surprised to find that many home warranty providers limit or deny coverage based on the age of your home. This can mean that your policy might be too expensive to be useful if your coverage limits are too low. As the median age of homes in Maryland is 40 years, this can be a very important factor to consider.
Choice Home Warranty won't deny you coverage based on the age of your home's items. If you live in an older home, this can make getting coverage easy. Choice's Basic Plan also includes a mix of home system and appliance coverages, which is usually only available on higher-tier plans.
Choice Home Warranty offers two plan options: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Below is a breakdown of what each plan includes.
In addition to the price you pay per month, you'll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your plan.
Get your free quote from Choice Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 929-400-6165.
If you have unique components in your home, you might want to consider a policy from Amazon Home Warranty. With a massive list of over 20 optional coverages, Amazon Home Warranty makes it easy to extend your coverage to include items like a wine refrigerator, septic system, sump pump, lawn sprinkler system, and much more. The company also offers standard service fees, competitive pricing, and generous coverage caps on home systems, which can make it a great choice for homeowners who think they'll use their plan often.
Amazon Home Warranty offers three plan options in Maryland and beyond: the Essential Appliances Plan, the Major Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan.
Amazon Home Warranty customers can purchase add-on coverage for the following items:
In addition to your premiums, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you get a repair or replacement for one of your home's systems or appliances.
Claim your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 866-605-8194.
If you're shopping for a home warranty on a limited budget, you might have a hard time finding an affordable policy. If you're looking for the most affordable home warranty in Maryland, consider a policy from Select Home Warranty. Select offers comprehensive coverage for less than $40 a month, as well as competitive service fees. The provider also includes free limited roof leak coverage on its policies, which can be a major benefit for those living in older homes who are worried about the condition of their roofing.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: the Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care packages. Let's take a look at what's included on these plan options.
Select Home Warranty offers the following add-ons:
Select Home Warranty offers free roof coverage with its plans, which is a rare perk to have in a home warranty. That is a roughly $99 value for free.
In addition to your monthly premiums, you'll pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage.
Get your free quote from Select Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 888-370-3956.
If you aren't sure about the current condition of your systems and appliances, consider a policy from First American Home Warranty. First American's unique "First Class Upgrade" option allows you to extend your coverage to include systems that were improperly installed or maintained, as well as limited coverage for building permits and system removal. First American also offers flexible payment options and 30-day money-back guarantees on its policies.
First American has two plan options: the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan.
First American Home Warranty offers the following add-ons for your plan:
You'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your plan's benefits.
Claim your free quote from First American Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 833-777-0049.
Located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, Maryland's position on the coast may make some home repair issues more common than others. Let's take a look at a few common coverage caps and considerations you might want to think about before you select a policy.