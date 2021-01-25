The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Maryland (2021)

Protect your home’s appliances and systems efficiently with a home warranty.
By Home Service Research Team
January 25, 2021
A home warranty is a type of home protection policy that helps you cover the costs of repairs and replacements for your home's systems and appliances. Having a home warranty in Maryland for your property can help ensure that if your air conditioning system, heating system, dishwasher, or another expensive home component breaks down due to normal wear and tear, you won't be left with thousands of dollars of repair bills.

Thinking about buying a home warranty in Maryland? Our guide to the best home warranty companies and providers will help you choose the right option for your property. 

In This Article:

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

American Home Shield is an established home warranty company with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Its policies feature higher-than-average coverage for your home's heating and air conditioning systems, and you can also customize your policy by choosing your own service fee.

Plans

American Home Shield offers three policy options: the Systems Plan, the Appliances Plan, and the Combo Plan. The third option covers all items protected under the first two plans.

Plan Details 

  • Appliances Plan: Refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, oven/range/cooktop, built-in microwave, freestanding ice maker, garage door opener, built-in food centers, and trash compactor
  • Systems Plan: Electrical, air conditioning and ductwork, heating system and ductwork, doorbells, ceiling fans, plumbing stoppages, central vacuum, water heater, water dispenser, smoke detectors, and garbage disposal
  • Combo Plan: All appliances and systems listed above

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for your coverage: 

  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit <750 sq. ft. 
  • Well pump 
  • Septic pump

Cost

In addition to your monthly payment, you'll also pay a service fee each time you use your plan. You can choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee when you sign up for coverage. Choosing a higher service fee can help you save on your monthly premiums, which might be the way to go if you don't anticipate having to use your home warranty often.

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

We recommend that homeowners in Maryland select the Combo Plan, which offers a more complete set of coverage for expensive home systems. Maryland homeowners commonly see issues with their HVAC systems—thankfully, this major system is covered under both the Combo and Systems Plan. 

Obtain your free quote from American Home Shield by completing an online form or by calling 844-529-9298.

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

You might be surprised to find that many home warranty providers limit or deny coverage based on the age of your home. This can mean that your policy might be too expensive to be useful if your coverage limits are too low. As the median age of homes in Maryland is 40 years, this can be a very important factor to consider.

Choice Home Warranty won't deny you coverage based on the age of your home's items. If you live in an older home, this can make getting coverage easy. Choice's Basic Plan also includes a mix of home system and appliance coverages, which is usually only available on higher-tier plans.

Plans

Choice Home Warranty offers two plan options: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Below is a breakdown of what each plan includes.

Plan Details

  • The Basic Plan: Heating system, electrical system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppages, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, oven/range/stove, cooktop, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, ceiling and exhaust fans
  • The Total Plan: Coverages found on the Basic Plan, air conditioning system, refrigerator, clothes washer, and clothes dryer

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping 
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Pool and spa  

Cost

In addition to the price you pay per month, you'll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your plan.  

Basic Plan

  • Monthly: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

Get your free quote from Choice Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 929-400-6165.

#3 Best Customer Service: Amazon Home Warranty

If you have unique components in your home, you might want to consider a policy from Amazon Home Warranty. With a massive list of over 20 optional coverages, Amazon Home Warranty makes it easy to extend your coverage to include items like a wine refrigerator, septic system, sump pump, lawn sprinkler system, and much more. The company also offers standard service fees, competitive pricing, and generous coverage caps on home systems, which can make it a great choice for homeowners who think they'll use their plan often. 

Plans

Amazon Home Warranty offers three plan options in Maryland and beyond: the Essential Appliances Plan, the Major Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan.

Plan Details 

  • The Essential Appliances Plan: Dishwasher, refrigerator, clothes dryer, freezer, trash compactor, oven and range, cooktop, clothes washer, microwave oven
  • The Major Systems Plan: Central air conditioning, central heating system, plumbing system and plumbing stoppages, electrical system, hot water heater, ductwork, jetted bathtub, garage door openers
  • The Combo Plan: Dishwasher, refrigerator (with icemaker), clothes dryer, freezer, trash compactor, oven and range, cooktop, clothes washer, microwave ovens, instant hot water dispenser, garbage disposal, attic fan, ceiling fan, bathroom exhaust fan, doorbell, kitchen fan, central air conditioning, central heating system, plumbing system and stoppages, electrical system, hot water heater, ductwork, jetted bathtub, garage door opener

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

Amazon Home Warranty customers can purchase add-on coverage for the following items:

  • Septic tank pumping
  • Stand alone freezer
  • Additional fridge
  • Sump pump
  • Water softener
  • Limited roof leak
  • Extra hot water heater
  • Ice-maker
  • Extra oven
  • Additional washer and dryer
  • Additional dishwasher
  • Additional microwave
  • Duplex
  • Pool
  • Spa
  • Additional central air conditioning system
  • Additional central heating
  • Central vac
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Well pump
  • Septic system
  • Wine refrigerator
  • Whole house humidifier

Cost

In addition to your premiums, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you get a repair or replacement for one of your home's systems or appliances. 

Appliances Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Systems Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Combo Plan

  • Price per year: $579

Claim your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 866-605-8194

#4 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

If you're shopping for a home warranty on a limited budget, you might have a hard time finding an affordable policy. If you're looking for the most affordable home warranty in Maryland, consider a policy from Select Home Warranty. Select offers comprehensive coverage for less than $40 a month, as well as competitive service fees. The provider also includes free limited roof leak coverage on its policies, which can be a major benefit for those living in older homes who are worried about the condition of their roofing.

Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three plans: the Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care packages. Let's take a look at what's included on these plan options.   

Plan Details

  • The Bronze Care Plan: Clothes washer, clothes dryer, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove and oven, built-in microwave, cooktop, and dishwasher
  • The Gold Care Plan: HVAC systems, plumbing systems, electrical systems, water heater, and ductwork
  • The Platinum Care Plan: Includes all coverages found on both the Bronze Care and the Gold Care plans, plus coverage for your garage door opener and a ceiling fan

Optional Coverage/Add Ons 

Select Home Warranty offers the following add-ons: 

  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Septic system coverage
  • Refrigerator’s ice maker

Rare Perk 

Select Home Warranty offers free roof coverage with its plans, which is a rare perk to have in a home warranty. That is a roughly $99 value for free. 

Cost

In addition to your monthly premiums, you'll pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage.

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $42 
  • Yearly: $499.99

Get your free quote from Select Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 888-370-3956

#5 Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage: First American 

If you aren't sure about the current condition of your systems and appliances, consider a policy from First American Home Warranty. First American's unique "First Class Upgrade" option allows you to extend your coverage to include systems that were improperly installed or maintained, as well as limited coverage for building permits and system removal. First American also offers flexible payment options and 30-day money-back guarantees on its policies. 

Plans

First American has two plan options: the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan.

Plan Details

  • The Basic Plan: Clothes washer, clothes dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and range, cooktop, microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor
  • The Premier Plan: Plumbing system and stoppages, heating system, water heater, electrical system, garage door opener, ductwork, central vacuum system

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

First American Home Warranty offers the following add-ons for your plan: 

  • Central air conditioning system
  • Secondary refrigeration
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • First Class Upgrade

Cost

You'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your plan's benefits. 

Basic Plan 

  • Monthly: $32
  • Yearly: $348

Premier Plan 

  • Monthly: $45.50
  • Yearly: $510

Claim your free quote from First American Home Warranty by completing an online form or by calling 833-777-0049.

What to Consider for a Maryland Home Warranty

Located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, Maryland's position on the coast may make some home repair issues more common than others. Let's take a look at a few common coverage caps and considerations you might want to think about before you select a policy.

  • Workmanship guarantees: Many homeowners in Maryland live in older properties, which might make recurring repair issues and breakdowns more common. Workmanship guarantees ensure that you won’t pay for the same issue over and over again if it occurs in a specific window of time. If workmanship guarantees are at the top of your priority list, consider a policy from a company like Choice Home Warranty, which offers longer guarantees.
  • Plumbing coverage limits: Maryland’s variable climate and position on the coast can mean more harsh showers and weather. Flooding can make plumbing problems more common, which can be expensive to repair. Thankfully, plumbing systems are usually included in home warranty policies that include systems coverage. Be sure to compare coverage limits on plumbing systems before you choose a policy.
  • Coverage limits on air conditioning systems: Maryland’s summers can be hot and humid. This extreme weather can put enhanced stress on your air conditioning system. If you have a central air conditioning system in your home, be sure to look for a policy with higher coverage limits for this system.
