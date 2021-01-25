The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Illinois (2021)

As a homeowner, you always want to be prepared for when your home's most valuable systems and appliances break down. If you're not, you may be stuck with expensive repairs and replacements you can't afford.
One way to avoid this is by budgeting for home repairs. That won't always help you avoid high costs, though, as you could find yourself spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars if your HVAC system breaks or your refrigerator dies.
Alternatively, a home warranty can help you cover repairs and replacements for your home's systems and appliances at a fraction of the cost you'd pay without assistance. In exchange for an affordable monthly premium, your home warranty will give you access to a wide range of repair and replacement services for covered items. Instead of breaking the bank, you'll pay a small service fee—typically between $75 and $125—each time you use your plan.
Are you considering buying a home warranty in Illinois? Our guide to the best home warranty companies will help you make the right choice.
In This Article:
With 50 years of experience offering home warranty policies, American Home Shield is one of the oldest home warranty providers in Illinois—and the United States. American Home Shield offers higher coverage levels than many other competitors, which can be especially beneficial for homeowners in Illinois who have high-end systems and appliances. American Home Shield also allows you to customize your coverage with variable service fees, which can be great for personalizing your policy to your unique home budget.
American Home Shield offers three plan choices in Illinois: the Systems Plan, Appliances Plan, and Combo Plan.
Check out what each plan covers:
In addition to the basics included on American Home Shield's plans, you can also add the following optional coverages to any plan choice:
In addition to your monthly premium, you’ll also pay a $75, $100, or $125 service fee each time you use your coverage. You’ll select your service fee when you first sign up for your plan. Selecting a higher service fee can lower your monthly premium and vice versa.
Here’s what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your plan:
American Home Shield is one of the most trusted home warranty companies in the country, which can be a major benefit for homeowners who have had bad experiences with home warranty providers in the past. The company's policies include higher-than-average coverage limits and a track record of quick repairs. You can even customize your policy by selecting your own service fee from three options.
On the other hand, American Home Shield's policies are a bit more expensive than competing home warranties in Illinois. The company is also one of the only policy providers we've seen that doesn't offer optional septic system coverage, which may be a factor worth considering for some Illinois homeowners.
Get your free quote from American Home Shield online or by calling 844-529-9298.
Choice Home Warranty extends its policies to all homeowners, regardless of the age of their property. So long as your home's systems and appliances are functioning when you sign up for a plan, their age shouldn't matter. Choice's policies also include a number of additional benefits, like 90-day repair guarantees and 30-day money-back guarantees.
Choice Home Warranty offers two simple, straightforward plan options: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan.
Customize either plan option with the following add-on coverages:
Here’s what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your coverage from Choice:
You’ll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your coverage from Choice Home Warranty.
If you live in an older home, Choice Home Warranty can provide you with a complete range of coverage without forcing you to pay more or deal with strict coverage limits. This can be a major benefit if you live in one of the thousands of historic homes in Chicago and beyond. Choice’s 90-day repair guarantee is also more generous than competitors.
If you think you might use your plan often, Choice might not be the best option for you—coverage limits are lower than companies like American Home Shield, and its $85 service fee is higher than Illinois’s state average. You’ll also need to purchase the more expensive Total Plan if you want coverage for an air conditioning system or a refrigerator.
Receive your free quote from Choice Home Warranty online or by calling 929-400-6165.
From wine refrigerators to lawn sprinkler systems, homes in Illinois can vary wildly when it comes to included systems. Amazon Home Warranty is one of the best home warranty companies when it comes to customizing your policy.
AHW offers access to a high number of optional add-ons relative to other companies. The provider also offers competitive service fees and coverage limits alongside a network of over 10,000 service technicians.
Amazon Home Warranty currently offers the following three plan choices in Illinois: its Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan.
Customize your home warranty with the following optional coverages:
Here’s what you can expect to pay per year for your coverage from Amazon Home Warranty:
You’ll also pay a $75 fee when you call for a home system or appliance repair or replacement, which is on the lower end of what is normal for the industry.
Amazon Home Warranty can be a great choice for homeowners who live in more rural areas of Illinois. With optional coverages for lawn sprinkler systems, septic systems, sump pumps, well pumps, and more common rural home components, Amazon Home Warranty allows you to create a custom policy that includes all of the coverages you need.
AHW might not be the right provider for you if you want to customize your service fee or have the option to contact your company through online chat.
Obtain your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty online or by calling 866-605-8194.
Home warranty policies can quickly become expensive—especially if you need to customize your policy with add-on coverages. Select Home Warranty offers comprehensive home warranty coverage at a comparatively low price.
With four policy options available for less than $40 a month as well as industry-average service fees, Select Home Warranty can is ideal for homeowners seeking the most affordable coverage possible. Its policies also include unique free coverages, like complimentary roof leak protection and two months of free coverage for new policyholders.
Select Home Warranty offers three plan options: Bronze, Gold, and Platinum.
You can customize your coverage from Select Home Warranty with the following optional coverages:
Here's what you can expect to pay for your plan from Select Home Warranty on a monthly and annual basis:
You’ll also pay a $75 service fee when you request service through your policy.
Select Home Warranty offers some of the most affordable policies in Illinois, with comprehensive home system and appliance coverage available for less than $40 a month. The company’s free roof leak coverage can be especially beneficial for homeowners living in Chicago or elsewhere on the lakeside who experience more extreme weather.
Select’s low-cost policies do come with low coverage caps compared to competing providers, and they also have certain exclusions that many other companies do not. For example, if you don’t have service records proving that you’ve maintained your systems and appliances, you can only claim a maximum benefit of $150 on any item.
We still recommend getting a quote from Select so you can see if it's the most affordable option for you. For a free quote, call 833-777-0049 or fill out this easy online form.
Illinois's position on Lake Michigan can present a number of problems to homeowners when it comes to home system and appliance maintenance. Let's take a look at some of the factors you'll want to consider when you choose a home warranty policy for an Illinois home.