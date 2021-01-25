The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Illinois (2021)

With a home warranty, you can save money, time, and stress when anything goes wrong with your home’s appliances or systems. Keep reading to see how a home warranty can help your Illinois home.
As a homeowner, you always want to be prepared for when your home's most valuable systems and appliances break down. If you're not, you may be stuck with expensive repairs and replacements you can't afford.

One way to avoid this is by budgeting for home repairs. That won't always help you avoid high costs, though, as you could find yourself spending hundreds or even thousands of dollars if your HVAC system breaks or your refrigerator dies.

Alternatively, a home warranty can help you cover repairs and replacements for your home's systems and appliances at a fraction of the cost you'd pay without assistance. In exchange for an affordable monthly premium, your home warranty will give you access to a wide range of repair and replacement services for covered items. Instead of breaking the bank, you'll pay a small service fee—typically between $75 and $125—each time you use your plan.

Are you considering buying a home warranty in Illinois? Our guide to the best home warranty companies will help you make the right choice. 

In This Article:

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield

With 50 years of experience offering home warranty policies, American Home Shield is one of the oldest home warranty providers in Illinois—and the United States. American Home Shield offers higher coverage levels than many other competitors, which can be especially beneficial for homeowners in Illinois who have high-end systems and appliances. American Home Shield also allows you to customize your coverage with variable service fees, which can be great for personalizing your policy to your unique home budget. 

Plans

American Home Shield offers three plan choices in Illinois: the Systems Plan, Appliances Plan, and Combo Plan. 

Plan Details

Check out what each plan covers:

  • Systems Plan: The Systems Plan includes coverage for 12 home systems.
  • Appliances Plan: The Appliances Plan includes coverage for 10 appliances.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages in both the Systems Plan and Appliances Plan.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

In addition to the basics included on American Home Shield's plans, you can also add the following optional coverages to any plan choice:

  • Pools and spas
  • Extended electronics
  • Well pumps
  • Sump pumps
  • Guest units

Cost

In addition to your monthly premium, you’ll also pay a $75, $100, or $125 service fee each time you use your coverage. You’ll select your service fee when you first sign up for your plan. Selecting a higher service fee can lower your monthly premium and vice versa. 

Here’s what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your plan:

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

American Home Shield is one of the most trusted home warranty companies in the country, which can be a major benefit for homeowners who have had bad experiences with home warranty providers in the past. The company's policies include higher-than-average coverage limits and a track record of quick repairs. You can even customize your policy by selecting your own service fee from three options.

On the other hand, American Home Shield's policies are a bit more expensive than competing home warranties in Illinois. The company is also one of the only policy providers we've seen that doesn't offer optional septic system coverage, which may be a factor worth considering for some Illinois homeowners. 

Get your free quote from American Home Shield online or by calling 844-529-9298.

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty

Choice Home Warranty extends its policies to all homeowners, regardless of the age of their property. So long as your home's systems and appliances are functioning when you sign up for a plan, their age shouldn't matter. Choice's policies also include a number of additional benefits, like 90-day repair guarantees and 30-day money-back guarantees. 

Plans

Choice Home Warranty offers two simple, straightforward plan options: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. 

Plan Details 

  • Basic Plan: Choice Home Warranty’s Basic Plan covers 14 major home components. Choice’s Basic Plan is one of the only low-priced plans we’ve seen that includes coverage for both home systems and appliances.
  • Total Plan: The Total Plan includes all of the coverages found on the Basic Plan, plus coverage for your washer-dryer unit, your refrigerator, and your air conditioning system.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

Customize either plan option with the following add-on coverages:

  • Central vacuum
  • Limited roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping
  • Sump pump
  • Well pump
  • Pool/Spa
  • Second refrigerator
  • Standalone freezer

Cost

Here’s what you can expect to pay per month and per year for your coverage from Choice:

Basic Plan

  • Monthly: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

You’ll also pay an $85 service fee each time you use your coverage from Choice Home Warranty. 

If you live in an older home, Choice Home Warranty can provide you with a complete range of coverage without forcing you to pay more or deal with strict coverage limits. This can be a major benefit if you live in one of the thousands of historic homes in Chicago and beyond. Choice’s 90-day repair guarantee is also more generous than competitors.

If you think you might use your plan often, Choice might not be the best option for you—coverage limits are lower than companies like American Home Shield, and its $85 service fee is higher than Illinois’s state average. You’ll also need to purchase the more expensive Total Plan if you want coverage for an air conditioning system or a refrigerator.

Receive your free quote from Choice Home Warranty online or by calling 929-400-6165

#3 Best Customer Service: Amazon Home Warranty

From wine refrigerators to lawn sprinkler systems, homes in Illinois can vary wildly when it comes to included systems. Amazon Home Warranty is one of the best home warranty companies when it comes to customizing your policy. 

AHW offers access to a high number of optional add-ons relative to other companies. The provider also offers competitive service fees and coverage limits alongside a network of over 10,000 service technicians. 

Plans

Amazon Home Warranty currently offers the following three plan choices in Illinois: its Essential Appliances Plan, Major Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. 

Plan Details 

  • Essential Appliances Plan: The Essential Appliances Plan covers eight of your home appliances.
  • Major Systems Plan: The Major Systems Plan covers eight of your home’s systems.
  • Combo Plan: The Combo Plan includes all coverages that come with both of the plans listed above. It also includes a few additional coverages—like coverage for a ceiling fan and a kitchen exhaust fan.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons 

Customize your home warranty with the following optional coverages:

  • Septic tank pumping
  • Stand alone freezer
  • Additional fridge
  • Sump pump
  • Water softener
  • Limited roof leak
  • Extra hot water heater
  • Ice-maker
  • Extra oven
  • Additional washer and dryer
  • Additional dishwasher
  • Additional microwave
  • Duplex
  • Pool
  • Spa
  • Additional central air conditioning system
  • Additional central heating
  • Central vac
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Well pump
  • Septic system
  • Wine refrigerator
  • Whole house humidifier

Cost

Here’s what you can expect to pay per year for your coverage from Amazon Home Warranty:

Appliances Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Systems Plan 

  • Price per year: $479

Combo Plan

  • Price per year: $579

You’ll also pay a $75 fee when you call for a home system or appliance repair or replacement, which is on the lower end of what is normal for the industry. 

Amazon Home Warranty can be a great choice for homeowners who live in more rural areas of Illinois. With optional coverages for lawn sprinkler systems, septic systems, sump pumps, well pumps, and more common rural home components, Amazon Home Warranty allows you to create a custom policy that includes all of the coverages you need.

AHW might not be the right provider for you if you want to customize your service fee or have the option to contact your company through online chat.

Obtain your free quote from Amazon Home Warranty online or by calling 866-605-8194.

#4 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

Home warranty policies can quickly become expensive—especially if you need to customize your policy with add-on coverages. Select Home Warranty offers comprehensive home warranty coverage at a comparatively low price. 

With four policy options available for less than $40 a month as well as industry-average service fees, Select Home Warranty can is ideal for homeowners seeking the most affordable coverage possible. Its policies also include unique free coverages, like complimentary roof leak protection and two months of free coverage for new policyholders. 

Plans 

Select Home Warranty offers three plan options: Bronze, Gold, and Platinum. 

Plan Details 

  • Bronze Care: The Bronze Care plan covers eight of your home appliances.
  • Gold Care: The Gold Care plan covers six major home systems.
  • Platinum Care: The Platinum Care plan includes all of the coverages found on both the Bronze Care plan and the Gold Care plan for one lower price.

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons 

You can customize your coverage from Select Home Warranty with the following optional coverages:

  • Pool
  • Spa
  • Septic system
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Roof leaks
  • Central vacuum
  • Stand alone freezer

Cost

Here's what you can expect to pay for your plan from Select Home Warranty on a monthly and annual basis:

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $42 
  • Yearly: $499.99

You’ll also pay a $75 service fee when you request service through your policy.  

Select Home Warranty offers some of the most affordable policies in Illinois, with comprehensive home system and appliance coverage available for less than $40 a month. The company’s free roof leak coverage can be especially beneficial for homeowners living in Chicago or elsewhere on the lakeside who experience more extreme weather.   

Select’s low-cost policies do come with low coverage caps compared to competing providers, and they also have certain exclusions that many other companies do not. For example, if you don’t have service records proving that you’ve maintained your systems and appliances, you can only claim a maximum benefit of $150 on any item.

We still recommend getting a quote from Select so you can see if it's the most affordable option for you. For a free quote, call 833-777-0049 or fill out this easy online form

What to Consider for an Illinois Home Warranty

Illinois's position on Lake Michigan can present a number of problems to homeowners when it comes to home system and appliance maintenance. Let's take a look at some of the factors you'll want to consider when you choose a home warranty policy for an Illinois home.

  • Coverage for older properties: Chicago has a higher-than-average percentage of older homes when compared to other major cities. Many homes in Chicago are over 100 years old, having been built as far back as 1919. If you live in an older home, your home warranty provider might try to limit coverage for your home's components. Consider choosing a company like Choice Home Warranty to service your policy, which won't take your home's age into account when you purchase a policy.
  • Coverage limits on heating systems: Illinois’ winters can be brutal, which may put an increased strain on your heating system. If you’ve dealt with HVAC breakdowns in the past, consider choosing a company with higher coverage limits on major systems—like American Home Shield.
  • Roof leak protections: From spring rains to heavy winter blizzards, Illinois’ weather can take a toll on your roof. Purchasing a policy with limited roof leak protection can fill in the gaps of your home insurance policy, providing you with more robust roofing coverage. If you're concerned about the condition of your roofing, consider choosing a policy from Select Home Warranty, which offers complimentary roof leak coverage on all of its policies.
