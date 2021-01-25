The 4 Best Home Warranty Companies in Georgia (2021)

Owning a home often comes with surprise repairs and hidden fees. Even if you're careful, your items or systems are susceptible to breaking down. A home warranty can help protect you from expensive repairs.
If you're searching for the right provider, it's important to consider service, plan coverage, cost, and reliability. Our Home Service Research Team has conducted extensive research on the best home warranty companies, and we feel confident that these four providers can provide exceptional service for your home.
All prices listed reflect sample quotes received for a single-family home in Georgia under 5,000 square feet. If this does not describe your home, your prices may vary slightly. We recommend getting a free quote from each provider before making any decisions.
American Home Shield (AHS) is among the oldest home warranty providers and has a sterling reputation in the industry. Since 1971, it has provided homeowners with peace of mind through its comprehensive policies. American Home Shield’s calling card is its deep coverage and flexibility with service call fees.
We suggest you get a free quote from American Home Shield and receive $50 off your plan. To do so, fill out this form or call 844-529-9298.
American Home Shield is available in every state but Alaska, so Georgia residents can be confident that they're covered. AHS offers three plans—the Appliances Plan, Systems Plan, and Total Plan.
Here's a breakdown of what's covered by each:
American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost:
American Home Shield allows you to purchase additional coverage for a variety of appliances and systems not covered by these plans, including well pump, pool, and guest house coverage. One of AHS’ signature add-ons is the Electronics Plan by Asurion, which includes coverage for laptops, TVs, and smart home products. These add-ons are inexpensive but vary in price.
AHS’ prices for these plans depend on what you choose as your service call fee. A service call fee is paid each time service is initiated to cover labor. The industry standard falls within the range of $75-$125. American Home Shield allows customers to choose their service call fee, and their monthly rate reflects their decision. A higher service call fee will result in a lower monthly payment and vice versa. Here’s a breakdown of how much each plan costs with the corresponding service fees:
Customers enjoy the flexibility of American Home Shield's service call fees. AHS also insures older items, repairs needed due to undetectable pre-existing conditions, and damage from rust or corrosion, which is rare in the home warranty industry. AHS is our top pick for a variety of reasons, and we recommend getting a free quote today by calling 844-529-9298 or filling out this easy form.
Choice Home Warranty offers home warranty services in Georgia, and it is our top choice for home warranty shoppers looking to protect an older home. Choice Home Warranty offers reasonably priced plans, but its most important benefit is its generous limits on service.
For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty with a limited-time offer of $50 off and one month free, call 929-400-6165 or fill out this form.
Choice's offerings are simple; customers have the choice between the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers both appliances and systems, and the Total Plan adds protection for your home's most important items, like your air conditioning system.
Here's a breakdown of what's covered by each plan:
While many companies force homeowners to choose between appliances and systems in a basic plan package, Choice's Basic Plan offers protection for both. If you want to protect your most vital appliances and systems, the upgrade to the Total Plan isn't much more expensive.
Here's what each plan costs:
Customers can expect to pay between $60 and $85 for a service call fee for each repair, which is relatively cheap in the home warranty industry. As previously mentioned, we're impressed with Choice's generous coverage limits. A coverage limit is how much of the repair cost a company will pay before the homeowner is on the hook for the rest. Most companies have different limits for different items, but Choice Home Warranty maintains a $3,000 limit on any repair. This is much easier than combing through your contract to figure out how much you'll be compensated when an item breaks down.
In addition to generous coverage caps, Choice Home Warranty has a 24/7 online portal and telephone number to make submitting claims easy. Choice promises to initiate service with a third-party technician within four hours of your claim being submitted. Work is guaranteed for 30 days after repairs are completed, which is standard fare among providers. Get a free quote today by filling out this form or calling 929-400-6165.
Select Home Warranty has only been in business since 2012, but it has since developed a reputation for extremely competitive rates within the industry. It covers 49 states, including Georgia, and is a dependable choice for comprehensive coverage.
Select offers three plans—the Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care plans. Similar to American Home Shield's three plans, Select has a plan for appliances, a plan for systems, and a complete plan which combines the other two.
Here's what each plan offers:
Select Home Warranty offers the following optional coverage:
Select Home Warranty's plans include free roof coverage. That is a roughly $99 value for free, which is a rarity in the market.
Select Home Warranty does not offer as complete a coverage package as some competitors' top plans, but its advantage is its inexpensive rates, and the coverage is still solid. Every Select plan comes with a $75 service call fee. Here's how much each plan costs:
Select promises simplicity in its coverage; you can reach the company 24/7 via phone or online portal, and you'll receive service from one of Select's trusted contractors. Get a free quote today from Select at 888-370-3956 or fill out this simple online form.
First American Home Warranty is another of our top providers, and it has a reputation for offering complete and comprehensive coverage for your most treasured appliances and systems. First American has been in the home warranty business since 1984 and serves 35 states, including Georgia.
First American offers two plans—the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan. The Basic Plan covers a combination of appliances and systems, and the Premier Plan deepens the coverage further. First American has a standard $75 service call fee for all repairs.
Here's what's covered by each plan and how much they cost:
First American Home Warranty offers six add-on options:
Air conditioning is not covered by either plan; it is included as an add-on, which is a plus for Georgia residents during the summer months. Another add-on option is the First Class Upgrade, which is available with the Premier Plan. The First Class Upgrade will cover costs associated with hauling away old materials, correcting code violations, and cosmetic repairs to your covered items.
First American does not set dollar limits on most of its covered items, so homeowners can feel confident that any repairs needed will not break the bank. This is very rare among home warranty providers; most set a hard cap on how much money will be apportioned to repairs.
We think First American Home Warranty, despite the lack of standard air conditioning coverage, is a great choice for any Georgia resident. You can get a free quote today through this simple form or over the phone at 833-777-0049.
Home warranties are not legally required, but we think they're useful as they help protect you from expensive home repairs. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a new refrigerator or laundry machines, you can pay for a home warranty and get your items replaced at a fraction of the cost. Additionally, it can make your home more attractive to potential buyers when you put it on the market.
Each plan from each provider is slightly different. Most companies offer plans to insure your major systems (such as air conditioning, heating, and electrical), plans to insure your appliances (such as your refrigerator and laundry machines), and comprehensive plans that cover both. We recommend getting several sample quotes so you can make the most informed decision possible.
Most home warranties don't cover pools, because most homes don't have them. However, every major company at least offers an add-on coverage option for pools. Usually, these add-ons cover in-ground pools' filters, motors, and other essential equipment. If you have a pool, be sure it's covered when purchasing a home warranty.