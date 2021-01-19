The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Dallas (2021)

Your home requires a lot from you. Over time, your major household systems and appliances will age and get damaged from general wear and tear. Even if you take excellent care of them, some of them will probably break down. Whatever system or appliance it may be, whether it is the refrigerator or the dryer, you do not want to be caught in an unexpected situation that requires thousands of dollars in bills from you.
A home warranty policy can assist you in avoiding such a situation. For a monthly premium, a home warranty company covers the cost to replace and or repair your damaged household goods up to a certain coverage cap. They even can handle contacting a technician or contractor for you. That way, you are not stuck waiting around for weeks or trying to cram a repair into your busy schedule.
You can find the best, most cost-efficient coverage for your Dallas home by reading our in-depth review of the top home warranty companies in the city. We'll look at coverage, costs, and more to give you an unbiased understanding of the best home warranty providers in Dallas.
American Home Shield (AHS) is foundational to the home warranty industry. In the last five years alone, the company has paid out over $2 billion in home warranty claims. American Home Shield is a great investment for homeowners with comprehensive plan options, an extensive network of technicians, 50 years of experience, and a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
AHS has extensive coverage that protects items that other home warranty companies typically do not. This includes older items, items that break down due to lack of maintenance or improper installation, items with undetectable pre-existing conditions, and more.
AHS offers three plans: its Appliances Plan, Systems Plan, and Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers 11 major appliances, including your refrigerator, dryer, washer, and oven. The Systems Plan protects 10 home systems, including heating and plumbing. The Combo Plan bundles all that's covered in the other two plans into one comprehensive package.
Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers.
The monthly premium customers pay depends on the service fee they choose. American Home Shield allows you to choose between three service fees: $75, $100, and $125. If you choose a higher service fee, then the monthly premium is lower.
We received an instant online quote for a home in Dallas.
American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost:
Choice Home Warranty has been a popular choice for home warranty coverage since 2008. The company offers relatively low service fees and is a great option for older homes because it doesn't deny coverage based on the age of your systems and appliances.
Choice Home Warranty offers one basic plan and one extensive protection plan. It also offers a 90-day workmanship guarantee, which is a longer period than many of its competitors offer.
Choice's Basic Plan protects essential household systems like electrical, plumbing, and heat. It also covers more than a dozen household appliances like a bathtub and stove.
The Total Plan is the more comprehensive plan. It covers everything in the Basic Plan, along with a washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, and air conditioning. Freon is also covered, which is a rarity to find and great to have coverage for in Dallas.
Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers.
You can either pay for Choice Home Warranty monthly or pay it in one upfront payment for 13 months at a time. The upfront payment option saves you money in the long term. Choice's service fee is $85, which falls within the industry range of $75-$125.
Though only in business for eight years, Select Home Warranty is a great option for budget-conscious customers. Select offers discounts on multi-year coverage plans while also providing comprehensive coverage and rare perks.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Bronze Care plan protects most major appliances like dishwashers, stoves, washers, and dryers. The Gold Care plan covers major home systems, such as electrical and air conditioning.
The most comprehensive of the plans, Platinum Care, bundles the Bronze and Gold coverage and adds bonuses like coverage for plumbing stoppages.
Select Home Warranty offers the following optional coverage:
An excellent, rare feature of Select Home Warranty's plans is that they include free roof coverage. That is a roughly $99 value for free.
Select Home Warranty offers comparatively low monthly premiums, along with a standard $75 service fee.
If you want comprehensive coverage, First American Home Warranty is a provider worth considering. It offers affordable monthly premiums, 24/7 customer service, and a unique upgrade option that can be purchased as an add-on. The company also provides a highly extensive protection plan that covers 16 systems and appliances total.
First American provides two plans. The Basic Plan covers many major household appliances, including your washing machine, trash compactor, refrigerator, and more.
The Premier Plan encompasses everything in the Basic Plan and adds protection for key home systems like electrical and central vacuum.
First American Home Warranty offers the following add-ons for your plan:
The optional First Class Upgrade gives policyholders coverage for cosmetic damage on home appliances and systems. It also covers the expenses from using cranes during installation, pays for the costs for removing old appliances, and pays up to $250 when local building permits are needed to replace appliances.
First American Home Warranty has highly affordable rates, and it has one of the least expensive basic plans.
America's 1st Choice (AFC) Home Club offers four plan levels, including two combo plans. It is accredited by the BBB, and it also allows you to choose your own contractor or technician to work with for added flexibility.
AFC Home Club offers a broad range of plans. There is a Systems Plan, Silver Plan, Gold Plan, and Platinum Plan. The Systems Plan covers major household systems, while the Silver Plan protects appliances. The Gold and Platinum Plans each cover both systems and appliances, but the Platinum is more comprehensive than the Gold.
AFC offers several items that you can add coverage for at an additional cost:
AFC Home Club offers monthly and yearly payment plans for one-year and three-year contracts. Like American Home Shield, the company gives you the choice between a $75, $100, and $125 service fee. The higher the service fee you choose, the lower the monthly premium you pay.
We believe American Home Shield is the best home warranty company. It founded the home warranty industry and offers coverage for items damaged by rust and corrosion, which is rare for the industry. The company also requires no home inspection prior to providing coverage.
Each home warranty company will have its own waiting period. They typically range from five to 30 days. Some companies may make you wait months during the waiting period, but that is a rarity.
Home warranties can make homes more attractive to buyers and help them sell faster.