The 5 Best Home Warranty Companies in Dallas (2021)

A home warranty can save you money and stress whenever your most valuable appliances and systems break down due to natural wear and tear.
By Home Service Research Team
January 19, 2021
Your home requires a lot from you. Over time, your major household systems and appliances will age and get damaged from general wear and tear. Even if you take excellent care of them, some of them will probably break down. Whatever system or appliance it may be, whether it is the refrigerator or the dryer, you do not want to be caught in an unexpected situation that requires thousands of dollars in bills from you. 

A home warranty policy can assist you in avoiding such a situation. For a monthly premium, a home warranty company covers the cost to replace and or repair your damaged household goods up to a certain coverage cap. They even can handle contacting a technician or contractor for you. That way, you are not stuck waiting around for weeks or trying to cram a repair into your busy schedule. 

You can find the best, most cost-efficient coverage for your Dallas home by reading our in-depth review of the top home warranty companies in the city. We'll look at coverage, costs, and more to give you an unbiased understanding of the best home warranty providers in Dallas.

#1 Best Overall: American Home Shield 

American Home Shield (AHS) is foundational to the home warranty industry. In the last five years alone, the company has paid out over $2 billion in home warranty claims. American Home Shield is a great investment for homeowners with comprehensive plan options, an extensive network of technicians, 50 years of experience, and a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). 

AHS has extensive coverage that protects items that other home warranty companies typically do not. This includes older items, items that break down due to lack of maintenance or improper installation, items with undetectable pre-existing conditions, and more. 

To get a free quote from American Home Shield and receive $50 off your plan, fill out this form or call 844-529-9298.

Plans 

AHS offers three plans: its Appliances Plan, Systems Plan, and Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers 11 major appliances, including your refrigerator, dryer, washer, and oven. The Systems Plan protects 10 home systems, including heating and plumbing. The Combo Plan bundles all that's covered in the other two plans into one comprehensive package. 

Plan Details 

Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers. 

  • Appliances Plan: Refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, oven/range/cooktop, built-in microwave, freestanding ice maker, garage door opener, built-in food centers, and trash compactor. 
  • Systems Plan: Electrical, air conditioning and ductwork, heating system and ductwork, doorbells, ceiling fans, plumbing stoppages, central vacuum, water heater, water dispenser, smoke detectors, and garbage disposal. 
  • Combo Plan: All appliances and systems listed above. 

Costs

The monthly premium customers pay depends on the service fee they choose. American Home Shield allows you to choose between three service fees: $75, $100, and $125. If you choose a higher service fee, then the monthly premium is lower.

We received an instant online quote for a home in Dallas.

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $39.99
  • With $100 service fee: $29.99
  • With $125 service fee: $24.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $39.99
  • With $100 service fee: $29.99
  • With $125 service fee: $24.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost: 

  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit <750 sq. ft. 
  • Well pump 
  • Septic pump

To get a free quote from AHS, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this easy form.

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty 

Choice Home Warranty has been a popular choice for home warranty coverage since 2008. The company offers relatively low service fees and is a great option for older homes because it doesn't deny coverage based on the age of your systems and appliances. 

Choice Home Warranty offers one basic plan and one extensive protection plan. It also offers a 90-day workmanship guarantee, which is a longer period than many of its competitors offer.

For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty along with a limited-time offer of $50 off and one month free, call 929-400-6165 or fill out this form.

Plans 

Choice's Basic Plan protects essential household systems like electrical, plumbing, and heat. It also covers more than a dozen household appliances like a bathtub and stove. 

The Total Plan is the more comprehensive plan. It covers everything in the Basic Plan, along with a washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, and air conditioning. Freon is also covered, which is a rarity to find and great to have coverage for in Dallas. 

Plan Details 

Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers. 

  • Basic Plan: Dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garage door opener, heating system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppages, electrical system, water heater, ductwork, exhaust and ceiling fans, Whirlpool bathtub, garage door opener, and garbage disposal. 
  • Total Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, air conditioning, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garage door opener, heating system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppages, electrical system, water heater, ductwork, exhaust and ceiling fans, whirlpool bathtub, garage door opener, and garbage disposal. 

Costs

You can either pay for Choice Home Warranty monthly or pay it in one upfront payment for 13 months at a time. The upfront payment option saves you money in the long term. Choice's service fee is $85, which falls within the industry range of $75-$125. 

Basic Plan

  • Monthly: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping 
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Pool and spa  

To get your free quote with Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165 or fill out this form.

#3: Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty

Though only in business for eight years, Select Home Warranty is a great option for budget-conscious customers. Select offers discounts on multi-year coverage plans while also providing comprehensive coverage and rare perks. 

Though only in business for eight years, Select Home Warranty is a great option for budget-conscious customers. Select offers discounts on multi-year coverage plans while also providing comprehensive coverage and rare perks. 

Select offers three tiers of coverage, and its plans are also more comprehensive than what you'll find with many of its competitors.

Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Bronze Care plan protects most major appliances like dishwashers, stoves, washers, and dryers. The Gold Care plan covers major home systems, such as electrical and air conditioning. 

The most comprehensive of the plans, Platinum Care, bundles the Bronze and Gold coverage and adds bonuses like coverage for plumbing stoppages. 

Plan Details 

  • Bronze Care: Refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop, built-in microwave, stoven/oven, clothes washer and dryer, and garbage disposal.
  • Gold Care: Air conditioning, heating system, electrical system, ductwork, plumbing system, and water heater. 
  • Platinum Care: All of the above, plus plumbing stoppage and ceiling fans. 

Optional Coverage/Add Ons 

Select Home Warranty offers the following optional coverage: 

  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Septic system coverage
  • Refrigerator’s ice maker

Rare Perk 

An excellent, rare feature of Select Home Warranty's plans is that they include free roof coverage. That is a roughly $99 value for free. 

Costs 

Select Home Warranty offers comparatively low monthly premiums, along with a standard $75 service fee. 

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $42 
  • Yearly: $499.99

For a free Select Home Warranty quote, call 888-370-3956 or fill out this simple online form. 

#4: Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage: First American Home Warranty 

If you want comprehensive coverage, First American Home Warranty is a provider worth considering. It offers affordable monthly premiums, 24/7 customer service, and a unique upgrade option that can be purchased as an add-on. The company also provides a highly extensive protection plan that covers 16 systems and appliances total. 

First American Home Warranty stands out for its coverage of appliances and systems that were improperly installed or maintained, which is a great perk that is not offered often in the home warranty industry. To get a free quote, call 833-777-0049 or fill out this easy online form

Plans

First American provides two plans. The Basic Plan covers many major household appliances, including your washing machine, trash compactor, refrigerator, and more. 

The Premier Plan encompasses everything in the Basic Plan and adds protection for key home systems like electrical and central vacuum. 

Plan Details  

  • Basic Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and trash compactor. 
  • Premier Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor, plumbing, plumbing stoppages, heating system, water heaters, electrical systems, ductwork, garage door openers, and central vacuum. 

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

First American Home Warranty offers the following add-ons for your plan: 

  • Central air conditioning system
  • Secondary refrigeration
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • First Class Upgrade

The optional First Class Upgrade gives policyholders coverage for cosmetic damage on home appliances and systems. It also covers the expenses from using cranes during installation, pays for the costs for removing old appliances, and pays up to $250 when local building permits are needed to replace appliances.

Costs 

First American Home Warranty has highly affordable rates, and it has one of the least expensive basic plans. 

Basic Plan 

  • Monthly: $32
  • Yearly: $348

Premier Plan 

  • Monthly: $45.50
  • Yearly: $510

Basic Plan 

  • Monthly: $32
  • Yearly: $348

Premier Plan 

  • Monthly: $45.50
  • Yearly: $510

#5: Most Flexible Plan Options: America's 1st Choice Home Club

America's 1st Choice (AFC) Home Club offers four plan levels, including two combo plans. It is accredited by the BBB, and it also allows you to choose your own contractor or technician to work with for added flexibility. 

For a free quote from AFC Home Club, call 877-755-1115 or fill out this form

Plans

AFC Home Club offers a broad range of plans. There is a Systems Plan, Silver Plan, Gold Plan, and Platinum Plan. The Systems Plan covers major household systems, while the Silver Plan protects appliances. The Gold and Platinum Plans each cover both systems and appliances, but the Platinum is more comprehensive than the Gold. 

Plan Details 

  • Systems Plan: Air conditioning, heating, electrical, plumbing, ductwork, and water heater
  • Silver Plan: Refrigerator, oven/range/stove, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, garbage disposal, and garage door opener
  • Gold Plan: All of the above
  • Platinum Plan: All of the above, plus built-in microwave, faucets, and ice maker 

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

AFC offers several items that you can add coverage for at an additional cost: 

  • Sump pump
  • Well pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Septic system
  • Hot water dispenser
  • Standalone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Tankless water heater

Costs

AFC Home Club offers monthly and yearly payment plans for one-year and three-year contracts. Like American Home Shield, the company gives you the choice between a $75, $100, and $125 service fee. The higher the service fee you choose, the lower the monthly premium you pay. 

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $475
    • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,195
    • Monthly (12 months): $39.58
    • Monthly (20 months): $62.50
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $425
    • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,120
    • Monthly (12 months): $35.42
    • Monthly (20 months): $58.75
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $375
    • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,045
    • Monthly (12 months): $31.25
    • Monthly (20 months): $55

Silver Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $400
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,045
    • Monthly (12 months): $37.50
    • Monthly (20 months): $55
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $375
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,020
    • Monthly (12 months): $35.42
    • Monthly (20 months): $52.50
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $350
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $945
    • Monthly (12 months): $33.33
    • Monthly (20 months): $50

Gold Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $550
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,350
    • Monthly (12 months): $45.83
    • Monthly (20 months): $68.75
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $500
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,275
    • Monthly (12 months): $43.75
    • Monthly (20 months): $65
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $475
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,200
    • Monthly (12 months): $41.67
    • Monthly (20 months): $61.25

Platinum Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $600
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,550
    • Monthly (12 months): $50
    • Monthly (20 months): $78.75
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $550
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,475
    • Monthly (12 months): $47.92
    • Monthly (20 months): $75
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1 year plan): $500
    • Yearly (3 year plan): $1,400
    • Monthly (12 months): $45.83
    • Monthly (20 months): $71.25

To get your free quote from America's 1st Choice Home Club, call 877-755-1115 or fill out this form

Frequently Asked Questions About Dallas Home Warranties

Which company has the best home warranty? 

We believe American Home Shield is the best home warranty company. It founded the home warranty industry and offers coverage for items damaged by rust and corrosion, which is rare for the industry. The company also requires no home inspection prior to providing coverage.

Is there a waiting period for a home warranty?

Each home warranty company will have its own waiting period. They typically range from five to 30 days. Some companies may make you wait months during the waiting period, but that is a rarity. 

Do home warranties help sell homes?

Home warranties can make homes more attractive to buyers and help them sell faster.

