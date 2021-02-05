What Does A Home Warranty Cover?

However, different warranty companies offer a number of plan variations. Some provide policies that exclusively cover only your appliances or your home systems, for instance. Most offer a couple different levels of coverage, with the basic plan covering the most important components of your home and an upgraded plan expanding coverage to less critical but still costly items such as ceiling fans, jetted tubs, or central vacuum systems. Most warranty companies also allow you to add on coverage for less common items, such as a pool or spa, for an additional fee.