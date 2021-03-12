The Best Home Warranty Companies in Houston (2021)

A lot goes into maintaining a household. No matter how well you care for your major household systems and appliances, they will age and be damaged by everyday wear and tear. Some will even break down, be it your electrical and heating system or your refrigerator and dishwasher. When that happens, you don't want to be stuck with a sudden inconvenience and a bill for thousands of dollars out of pocket.
A home warranty policy can help mitigate this risk. In exchange for a monthly premium, the home warranty company will cover the cost to replace or repair your damaged items up to certain coverage caps. They can even handle calling a technician or contractor for you so you don't have to wait around for weeks.
You can find the best, most worthwhile coverage for your Houston home by reading our in-depth review of the top home warranty companies in your city. We look into their coverage, costs, and more to give you a better understanding of the best home warranty providers in Houston.
Fifty years ago, American Home Shield (AHS) became the first company to enter the home warranty space. The company has paid $2 billion in home warranty claims in the last five years.
AHS coverage is comprehensive, extending to things many other home warranty companies don't cover, including older items (regardless of age), undetectable pre-existing conditions, breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance or improper installation, and more.
If you'd like to get a free quote from AHS, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this easy online form.
AHS offers three home warranty plans, including one bundled plan. The trio includes the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. Customers can add optional coverage for features like pool and septic pumps to customize their plans.
The Appliances Plan covers 11 major appliances, including your clothes washer and dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The Systems Plan protects 10 home systems, including electrical and plumbing. The Combo Plan bundles all of that protection in one comprehensive package.
Here is a detailed breakdown of what each plan covers:
American Home Shield offers three different costs per plan based on the service fee you select. Unlike many of its competitors, AHS offers you a choice between three service fees: $75, $100, or $125. The higher the service fee, the lower the monthly premium.
We received an instant online quote for a home in Houston and have listed the monthly premiums below:
Systems Plan
American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost:
AHS customer service is available 24/7 by phone at 888-682-1043 or via online request. AHS claims that the company reviews and contacts service request providers within the first 24 hours 98% of the time.
To get a free quote from AHS, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this easy form.
Choice Home Warranty is a popular choice with low service fees and comprehensive coverage. It's a great fit for older homes because the home warranty provider doesn't deny coverage based on the age of your systems and appliances.
Choice Home Warranty offers quick, efficient customer service and one basic plan and one extensive protection plan. The provider also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. Choice offers a generous workmanship guarantee of 90 days, which is significantly higher than the industry norm of 30 or 60.
If you'd like to get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165 or fill out this form.
Choice Home Warranty offers two plans: the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan protects essential household systems like electrical, plumbing, and heat along with more than a dozen household appliances like your dishwasher and stove. Freon is also covered, which is rare in the home warranty industry and a great perk in Houston.
The Total Plan is more comprehensive, covering everything in the Basic Plan as well as your washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, and air conditioning (including Freon).
Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers:
Choice Home Warranty's costs can either be paid monthly or in one upfront payment for 13 months. The upfront payment option saves money in the long run. Choice's service fee is $85, making it slightly higher than the $75 industry standard.
Choice's 24/7 customer service is available every day of the year, including holidays. Claims can be submitted either by calling 888-531-5403 or sending a message through the Message Center on your account. You can also receive updates on existing requests.
Once a request is received, Choice Home Warranty will contact a service provider in your area within 48 hours if you submit on a normal business day, or within four days if you contact the company on a weekend or holiday.
To get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165 or fill out this form.
First American Home Warranty offers comprehensive coverage with affordable monthly premiums, 24/7 customer service, and a unique optional add-on called First Class Upgrade. Its most extensive protection plan covers 16 systems and appliances.
First American Home Warranty also covers appliances and systems that were improperly installed or maintained, which is a rarity in the industry.
If you're interested in getting a free quote from First American Home Warranty, call 833-777-0049 or fill out this simple online form.
First American provides two plans, plus the optional First Class Upgrade. The Basic Plan covers major household appliances, including your washing machine, clothes dryer, refrigerator, and more.
The Premier Plan encompasses everything included in the Basic Plan and adds protection for key home systems like electrical and plumbing.
First American Home Warranty has affordable rates, offering one of the least expensive basic plans.
You can customize your First American home warranty plan by adding on the following coverage:
The optional First Class Upgrade gives policyholders coverage for cosmetic damage on home appliances and systems, covers the expenses from using cranes during installation, pays for the costs associated with removing old appliances, and pays up to $250 where local building permits are needed to replace appliances.
First American offers 24/7 customer service. Customers can either submit a service request online or call 800-992-3400. Policyholders also have the option to choose an independent contractor to handle their repairs if there are no contractors available in the First American Home Warranty network.
To get a customized quote from First American Home Warranty, call 833-777-0049 or fill out this online form.
Select Home Warranty is a solid choice for budget-conscious shoppers, offering comprehensive protection as well as some rare coverage and perks. Select also offers discounts on multi-year coverage plans.
Select Home Warranty has three tiers of coverage plans, which is more comprehensive than the two plans you'll find with many of its competitors.
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or fill out this easy online form.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze Care protects major appliances like dishwashers, stoves, and clothes washers and dryers. Gold Care covers major home systems, including electrical, air conditioning, and heating.
The comprehensive Platinum Care plan bundles the Bronze and Gold coverage, and includes add-ons like plumbing stoppages.
Select Home Warranty has comparatively low monthly premiums and the standard $75 service fee.
Select Home Warranty offers the following optional coverage:
All of Select Home Warranty's plans include free roof coverage—a rare feature in the home warranty industry. That is a $99 value.
Select Home Warranty customer service is available 24/7. Representatives can be reached by online service requests or by phone at 855-267-3532. They will contact a contractor within two days if you reach out on a regular business day, or within four days if you contact them on a weekend or holiday.
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or fill out this quick form.
This trusted home warranty provider has 10 years of experience in the industry and offers a high level of customization for its coverage. America's 1st Choice Home Club (AFC) offers four different home warranty plans, the most of any provider on this list.
Customers can choose their own contractor or technician for added flexibility, and the provider offers exclusive club benefits.
To get a free quote from AFC, call 877-755-1115 or fill out this form.
AFC offers a wide range of plans, surpassing the industry norm of two or three. There is a Systems Plan, a Silver Plan, a Gold Plan, and a Platinum Plan. The Systems Plan covers major household systems while the Silver Plan protects appliances. The Gold and Platinum Plans each cover both systems and appliances, but the Platinum Plan's coverage is more comprehensive.
AFC offers monthly and yearly payment plans for one-year and three-year contracts. Like American Home Shield, AFC gives you the choice between a $75, $100, and $125 service fee. The higher the service fee, the lower the monthly premium.
For an additional cost, AFC will add any of the following items to your coverage:
AFC has 24/7 customer service available via phone and online. However, homeowners only have a single day to make a claim after an appliance or system breaks. AFC will contact a technician within two days if you reach out during a regular business day or within four days if you contact the provider on a weekend or holiday.
We recommend getting a free online quote from AFC or obtaining customized cost information by calling 877-755-1115.
We believe American Home Shield is the best home warranty company. AHS founded the home warranty industry, offers coverage for items damaged by rust and corrosion, and requires no home inspection.
If you want peace of mind knowing that when your appliances and systems break down, you won't have to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket to replace them, then a home warranty is worth it.
That depends on the coverage exclusions of the specific home warranty company you choose.