The Best Home Warranty Companies in Houston (2021)

Want peace of mind for your Houston home? Consider a home warranty to save you hassle (and money) when appliances and systems break down.
By Home Service Research Team
March 12, 2021
A lot goes into maintaining a household. No matter how well you care for your major household systems and appliances, they will age and be damaged by everyday wear and tear. Some will even break down, be it your electrical and heating system or your refrigerator and dishwasher. When that happens, you don't want to be stuck with a sudden inconvenience and a bill for thousands of dollars out of pocket. 

A home warranty policy can help mitigate this risk. In exchange for a monthly premium, the home warranty company will cover the cost to replace or repair your damaged items up to certain coverage caps. They can even handle calling a technician or contractor for you so you don't have to wait around for weeks. 

You can find the best, most worthwhile coverage for your Houston home by reading our in-depth review of the top home warranty companies in your city. We look into their coverage, costs, and more to give you a better understanding of the best home warranty providers in Houston. 

1. American Home Shield: Best Overall in Houston 

2. Choice Home Warranty: Best for Older Homes

3. First American Home Warranty: Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage

4. Select Home Warranty: Best for Budget Shoppers

5. America's 1st Choice: Most Flexible Plan Options 

Bonus: Home Warranty FAQs

#1 Best Overall in Houston: American Home Shield 

Fifty years ago, American Home Shield (AHS) became the first company to enter the home warranty space. The company has paid $2 billion in home warranty claims in the last five years. 

AHS coverage is comprehensive, extending to things many other home warranty companies don't cover, including older items (regardless of age), undetectable pre-existing conditions, breakdowns caused by lack of maintenance or improper installation, and more. 

American Home Shield Pros and Cons 

Pros 

  • Founder of the home warranty industry
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Home inspection not required before coverage
  • Coverage for items regardless of pre-existing condition 

Cons

  • Relatively short workmanship guarantee (only 30 days) 
  • Claim fees can go higher than $100 
  • Attempts to make your own repairs can nullify coverage 

Plans 

AHS offers three home warranty plans, including one bundled plan. The trio includes the Appliances Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan. Customers can add optional coverage for features like pool and septic pumps to customize their plans. 

The Appliances Plan covers 11 major appliances, including your clothes washer and dryer, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The Systems Plan protects 10 home systems, including electrical and plumbing. The Combo Plan bundles all of that protection in one comprehensive package. 

Plan Details 

Here is a detailed breakdown of what each plan covers: 

  • Appliances Plan: Refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, oven/range/cooktop, built-in microwave, freestanding ice maker, garage door opener, and trash compactor
  • Systems Plan: Electrical, air conditioning and ductwork, heating system and ductwork, plumbing stoppages, central vacuum, water heater, water dispenser, smoke detectors, and garbage disposal 
  • Combo Plan: All appliances and systems listed above 

Costs

American Home Shield offers three different costs per plan based on the service fee you select. Unlike many of its competitors, AHS offers you a choice between three service fees: $75, $100, or $125. The higher the service fee, the lower the monthly premium. 

We received an instant online quote for a home in Houston and have listed the monthly premiums below:

Appliances Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $49.99
  • With $100 service fee: $39.99
  • With $125 service fee: $34.99

Combo Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: $59.99
  • With $100 service fee: $49.99
  • With $125 service fee: $44.99

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

American Home Shield offers the following add-ons for an extra cost: 

  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit below 750 square feet 
  • Well pump 
  • Septic pump

Convenient Claims Process 

AHS customer service is available 24/7 by phone at 888-682-1043 or via online request. AHS claims that the company reviews and contacts service request providers within the first 24 hours 98% of the time. 

#2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty 

Choice Home Warranty is a popular choice with low service fees and comprehensive coverage. It's a great fit for older homes because the home warranty provider doesn't deny coverage based on the age of your systems and appliances. 

Choice Home Warranty offers quick, efficient customer service and one basic plan and one extensive protection plan. The provider also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. Choice offers a generous workmanship guarantee of 90 days, which is significantly higher than the industry norm of 30 or 60.

Choice Home Warranty Pros and Cons 

Pros 

  • Low-cost plans 
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Simple cancellation process
  • No home inspection requirement
  • Free re-service for failed repairs 

Cons

  • Few customization options 
  • Customers can’t choose their own contractor 

Plans 

Choice Home Warranty offers two plans: the Basic Plan and the Total Plan. The Basic Plan protects essential household systems like electrical, plumbing, and heat along with more than a dozen household appliances like your dishwasher and stove. Freon is also covered, which is rare in the home warranty industry and a great perk in Houston. 

The Total Plan is more comprehensive, covering everything in the Basic Plan as well as your washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, and air conditioning (including Freon). 

Plan Details

Here is a breakdown of what each plan covers: 

  • Basic Plan: Dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garage door opener, heating system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppages, electrical system, water heater, ductwork, exhaust and ceiling fans, Whirlpool bathtub, garage door opener, and garbage disposal
  • Total Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, air conditioning, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garage door opener, heating system, plumbing system, plumbing stoppages, electrical system, water heater, ductwork, exhaust and ceiling fans, Whirlpool bathtub, garage door opener, and garbage disposal

Costs

Choice Home Warranty's costs can either be paid monthly or in one upfront payment for 13 months. The upfront payment option saves money in the long run. Choice's service fee is $85, making it slightly higher than the $75 industry standard. 

Basic Plan

  • Monthly: $41.69
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $470.25

Total Plan 

  • Monthly: $50
  • Upfront payment for 13 months: $570

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

  • Roof leak
  • Septic system
  • Septic tank pumping 
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Pool and spa  

24/7 Claims Process

Choice's 24/7 customer service is available every day of the year, including holidays. Claims can be submitted either by calling 888-531-5403 or sending a message through the Message Center on your account. You can also receive updates on existing requests. 

Once a request is received, Choice Home Warranty will contact a service provider in your area within 48 hours if you submit on a normal business day, or within four days if you contact the company on a weekend or holiday. 

#3 Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage: First American Home Warranty 

First American Home Warranty offers comprehensive coverage with affordable monthly premiums, 24/7 customer service, and a unique optional add-on called First Class Upgrade. Its most extensive protection plan covers 16 systems and appliances. 

First American Home Warranty also covers appliances and systems that were improperly installed or maintained, which is a rarity in the industry. 

First American Home Warranty Pros and Cons

Pros 

  • Coverage of improperly installed/maintained appliances
  • 35 years in the business
  • 24/7 customer service
  • BBB accredited

Cons 

  • 30-day workmanship guarantee
  • Fewer customization options

Plans

First American provides two plans, plus the optional First Class Upgrade. The Basic Plan covers major household appliances, including your washing machine, clothes dryer, refrigerator, and more. 

The Premier Plan encompasses everything included in the Basic Plan and adds protection for key home systems like electrical and plumbing. 

Plan Details  

  • Basic Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and trash compactor
  • Premier Plan: Refrigerator, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, oven/stove/cooktop, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor, plumbing, plumbing stoppages, heating system, water heaters, electrical systems, ductwork, garage door openers, and central vacuum 

Costs 

First American Home Warranty has affordable rates, offering one of the least expensive basic plans. 

Basic Plan 

  • Monthly: $32
  • Yearly: $348

Premier Plan 

  • Monthly: $45.50
  • Yearly: $510

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

You can customize your First American home warranty plan by adding on the following coverage: 

  • Central air conditioning system
  • Secondary refrigeration
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • First Class Upgrade

First Class Upgrade 

The optional First Class Upgrade gives policyholders coverage for cosmetic damage on home appliances and systems, covers the expenses from using cranes during installation, pays for the costs associated with removing old appliances, and pays up to $250 where local building permits are needed to replace appliances. 

Convenient Claims Processing 

First American offers 24/7 customer service. Customers can either submit a service request online or call 800-992-3400. Policyholders also have the option to choose an independent contractor to handle their repairs if there are no contractors available in the First American Home Warranty network. 

#4 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty 

Select Home Warranty is a solid choice for budget-conscious shoppers, offering comprehensive protection as well as some rare coverage and perks. Select also offers discounts on multi-year coverage plans. 

Select Home Warranty has three tiers of coverage plans, which is more comprehensive than the two plans you'll find with many of its competitors. 

Select Home Warranty Pros and Cons 

Pros 

  • Free roof leak coverage
  • 24/7 customer service
  • Variety of customizable add-ons
  • 90-day repair guarantee 

Cons 

  • Must report claims within three days
  • $75 cancellation fee if you cancel after the first month
  • Low coverage caps

Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. Bronze Care protects major appliances like dishwashers, stoves, and clothes washers and dryers. Gold Care covers major home systems, including electrical, air conditioning, and heating. 

The comprehensive Platinum Care plan bundles the Bronze and Gold coverage, and includes add-ons like plumbing stoppages. 

Plan Details 

  • Bronze Care: Refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop, built-in microwave, stove/oven, clothes washer and dryer, and garbage disposal
  • Gold Care: Air conditioning, heating system, electrical system, ductwork, plumbing system, and water heater
  • Platinum Care: All of the above, plus plumbing stoppage and ceiling fans 

Costs 

Select Home Warranty has comparatively low monthly premiums and the standard $75 service fee. 

Bronze Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Gold Care

  • Monthly: $36
  • Yearly: $429.99

Platinum Care 

  • Monthly: $42 
  • Yearly: $499.99

Optional Coverage/Add Ons 

Select Home Warranty offers the following optional coverage: 

  • Plumbing fixtures
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Switches and outlets
  • Pool and spa equipment
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Septic system coverage
  • Refrigerator’s ice maker

Rare Perk 

All of Select Home Warranty's plans include free roof coverage—a rare feature in the home warranty industry. That is a $99 value. 

Claims 

Select Home Warranty customer service is available 24/7. Representatives can be reached by online service requests or by phone at 855-267-3532. They will contact a contractor within two days if you reach out on a regular business day, or within four days if you contact them on a  weekend or holiday. 

#5 Most Flexible Plan Options: America's 1st Choice 

This trusted home warranty provider has 10 years of experience in the industry and offers a high level of customization for its coverage. America's 1st Choice Home Club (AFC) offers four different home warranty plans, the most of any provider on this list. 

Customers can choose their own contractor or technician for added flexibility, and the provider offers exclusive club benefits. 

America's 1st Choice Pros and Cons

Pros  

  • 24/7 customer service
  • Parts and labor guaranteed for entire membership duration
  • Free identity protection alerts and credit monitoring 

Cons 

  • Customers only have one day to submit a claim
  • High service fees of up to $125

Plans

AFC offers a wide range of plans, surpassing the industry norm of two or three. There is a Systems Plan, a Silver Plan, a Gold Plan, and a Platinum Plan. The Systems Plan covers major household systems while the Silver Plan protects appliances. The Gold and Platinum Plans each cover both systems and appliances, but the Platinum Plan's coverage is more comprehensive. 

Plan Details 

  • Systems Plan: Air conditioning, heating, electrical, plumbing, ductwork, and water heater
  • Silver Plan: Refrigerator, oven/range/stove, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer, garbage disposal, and garage door opener
  • Gold Plan: All of the above
  • Platinum Plan: All of the above, plus built-in microwave, faucets, and ice maker 

Costs

AFC offers monthly and yearly payment plans for one-year and three-year contracts. Like American Home Shield, AFC gives you the choice between a $75, $100, and $125 service fee. The higher the service fee, the lower the monthly premium. 

Systems Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $475
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,195
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $39.58
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $62.50
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $425
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,120
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $35.42
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $58.75
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $375
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,045
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $31.25
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $55

Silver Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $400
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,045
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $37.50
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $55
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $375
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,020
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $35.42
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $52.50
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $350
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $945
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $33.33
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $50

Gold Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $550
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,350
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $45.83
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $68.75
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $500
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,275
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $43.75
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $65
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $475
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,200
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $41.67
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $61.25

Platinum Plan 

  • With $75 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $600
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,550
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $50
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $78.75
  • With $100 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $550
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,475
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $47.92
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $75
  • With $125 service fee: 
    • Yearly (1-year plan): $500
  • Yearly (3-year plan): $1,400
  • Monthly (1-year plan for 12 months): $45.83
  • Monthly (3-year plan for 20 months): $71.25

Optional Coverage/Add-Ons

For an additional cost, AFC will add any of the following items to your coverage: 

  • Sump pump
  • Well pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Septic system
  • Hot water dispenser
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Central vacuum
  • Tankless water heater

Claims Process 

AFC has 24/7 customer service available via phone and online. However, homeowners only have a single day to make a claim after an appliance or system breaks. AFC will contact a technician within two days if you reach out during a regular business day or within four days if you contact the provider on a weekend or holiday. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Which company has the best home warranty? 

We believe American Home Shield is the best home warranty company. AHS founded the home warranty industry, offers coverage for items damaged by rust and corrosion, and requires no home inspection. 

Are home warranty companies worth the money?

If you want peace of mind knowing that when your appliances and systems break down, you won't have to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket to replace them, then a home warranty is worth it. 

Do home warranties cover old HVACs? 

That depends on the coverage exclusions of the specific home warranty company you choose.

