Best Home Warranty in Arkansas (2020)

If you’re looking for a home warranty in Arkansas, our review team can help. We ranked home warranty companies based on factors like breadth of coverage, years of experience, customer service, and cost. In this article, we discuss three of the best home warranty companies in Arkansas and provide information to get a free quote.
Founded in 1971, American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the oldest home warranty companies in the industry. It offers three home warranty coverage plans, including a Combo Plan that covers all major systems and appliances
American Home Shield offers a speedy claims service and responds to claims within 24 hours, 98% of the time. The company also covers undetectable pre-existing conditions and it accepts and pays more claims than any other home warranty company in the industry. Because of its efficient claims process, years of industry experience, and customizable plans, we named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in Arkansas.
American Home Shield offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers essential home appliances, the Systems Plan covers important systems, and the Combo Plan covers both appliances and systems.
The Appliances Plan covers:
The Systems Plan covers:
The AHS Combo Plan combines all the coverage of the previous two plans.
We recommend that Arkansas homeowners purchase a Combo Plan so that they can receive coverage for a refrigerator and air conditioning system. Both of these items need to function smoothly during Arkansas summers, and the heat of the summer season can make it more likely for these items to malfunction or break down.
American Home Shield offers five optional add-ons:
American Home Shield plans cost between $49.99–$59.99 per month and come with a customizable service fee between $75–$125. The service fee affects your premium, so customers hoping for a lower monthly premium should select a higher service fee.
Below are sample prices for the different plans:
To get a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this form or call 844-529-9298.
Like American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty provides quick claims service and responds to claims within 48 hours. The company covers home systems and appliances regardless of their age, and it also provides a 30-day service guarantee on labor and a 90-day guarantee on parts.
Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Both plans cover appliances and systems, but the Total Plan is much more comprehensive and covers your air conditioning, refrigerator, garbage disposal, clothes washer, and clothes dryer.
Compare both Choice Home Warranty plans below.
The Basic Plan covers the following:
The Total Plan covers everything in the Basic Plan, plus:
Choice Home Warranty offers nine optional add-ons:
Choice Home Warranty plans are cheaper than those of American Home Shield and its service call fees are between $60–$85.
Below are sample prices for this company’s plans:
You can get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty by completing this form or by calling 929-400-6165.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans at an affordable price with a low service fee and free roof leak coverage, making it a great option for Arkansas homeowners who are on a budget.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Bronze Care plan covers appliances only, the Gold Care plan covers systems only, and the Platinum Care plan covers both appliances and systems. Below is what Select Home Warranty plans include.
Bronze Care:
Gold Care:
Platinum Care:
Select Home Warranty offers seven optional add-ons:
Here are the quotes our team received from Select Home Warranty:
To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, complete this form or call 888-370-3956.
After reviewing a variety of home warranty companies, our review team determined that American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty are the best home warranty companies in the industry. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting a free quote from all three providers to compare coverage and pricing for your area.
For a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this form. To get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, complete this form. For Select Home Warranty, you can get a free quote by filling out this online form.
Many homeowners find that a home warranty plan is worth the price because of the peace of mind and home protection it provides. Repairing or replacing items like an air conditioner or refrigerator can cost thousands of dollars. By paying a monthly premium and service fee, homeowners can save on unexpected repair and replacement costs.
Though Choice Home Warranty offers two solid coverage options and has a lengthy service guarantee, the company has been involved in a few lawsuits. In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office accused the company of making false promises to clients and alleges that while Choice Home Warranty acknowledged limitations and exclusions in its service contracts, its advertising was misleading to consumers.
Typically, there’s a 30-day waiting period before home warranty coverage kicks in. However, companies like The Home Service Club have a 10-day waiting period, allowing home buyers to receive coverage much sooner.