Best Home Warranty in Arkansas (2020)

To find a home warranty for your Arkansas home, use our comprehensive guide on the best home warranty companies in Arkansas and compare plans and pricing.
By Home Service Research Team
December 02, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’re looking for a home warranty in Arkansas, our review team can help. We ranked home warranty companies based on factors like breadth of coverage, years of experience, customer service, and cost. In this article, we discuss three of the best home warranty companies in Arkansas and provide information to get a free quote.

Arkansas Home Warranty Companies:

  • #1 Best Overall: American Home Shield (Visit Site)
  • #2 Best for Older Homes: Choice Home Warranty (Visit Site)
  • #3 Best for Budget Shoppers: Select Home Warranty (Visit Site)

In this article:

  • #1: American Home Shield
  • #2: Choice Home Warranty
  • #3: Select Home Warranty
  • Conclusion
  • Frequently Asked Questions

#1: American Home Shield

Founded in 1971, American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the oldest home warranty companies in the industry. It offers three home warranty coverage plans, including a Combo Plan that covers all major systems and appliances

American Home Shield offers a speedy claims service and responds to claims within 24 hours, 98% of the time. The company also covers undetectable pre-existing conditions and it accepts and pays more claims than any other home warranty company in the industry. Because of its efficient claims process, years of industry experience, and customizable plans, we named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in Arkansas.

American Home Shield Plans

American Home Shield offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers essential home appliances, the Systems Plan covers important systems, and the Combo Plan covers both appliances and systems.

The Appliances Plan covers:

  • Refrigerators
  • Ranges/Cooktops
  • Ovens
  • Dishwashers
  • Built-in Microwaves
  • Free-standing Ice Makers
  • Built-in Food Centers
  • Clothes Washers and Dryers
  • Garage Door Openers
  • Trash Compactors

The Systems Plan covers:

  • Air Conditioning
  • Heating
  • Ductwork
  • Built-in Exhaust/Vent/Attic Fans
  • Main Breaker/Fuse Panel Box
  • Doorbells/Chimes
  • Interior Electrical Lines and DC Wiring
  • Smoke Detectors
  • Ceiling Fans
  • Central Vacuum
  • Interior Plumbing Line Leaks and Breaks
  • Plumbing Stoppages
  • Toilets
  • Faucets
  • Plumbing Fixtures and Valves
  • Whirlpool Tub Motors and Components
  • Water Heaters
  • Instant Hot/Cold Water Dispensers
  • Garbage Disposals

The AHS Combo Plan combines all the coverage of the previous two plans.

We recommend that Arkansas homeowners purchase a Combo Plan so that they can receive coverage for a refrigerator and air conditioning system. Both of these items need to function smoothly during Arkansas summers, and the heat of the summer season can make it more likely for these items to malfunction or break down.

Optional Add-ons

American Home Shield offers five optional add-ons:

  • Well pump
  • Septic pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit under 750 square feet
  • Electronics extended warranty

American Home Shield Cost

American Home Shield plans cost between $49.99–$59.99 per month and come with a customizable service fee between $75–$125. The service fee affects your premium, so customers hoping for a lower monthly premium should select a higher service fee.

Below are sample prices for the different plans:

  • Systems Plan: $49.99 per month
  • Appliances Plan: $49.99 per month
  • Combo Plan: $59.99 per month
  • Service fee (all plans): $75–$125

To get a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this form or call 844-529-9298

#2: Choice Home Warranty

Like American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty provides quick claims service and responds to claims within 48 hours. The company covers home systems and appliances regardless of their age, and it also provides a 30-day service guarantee on labor and a 90-day guarantee on parts.

Choice Home Warranty Plans

Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Both plans cover appliances and systems, but the Total Plan is much more comprehensive and covers your air conditioning, refrigerator, garbage disposal, clothes washer, and clothes dryer.

Compare both Choice Home Warranty plans below.

The Basic Plan covers the following:

  • Heating System
  • Electrical System
  • Plumbing System
  • Plumbing Stoppages
  • Water Heater
  • Whirlpool Bathtub
  • Oven, Range, and Stove
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Built-in Microwave
  • Garbage Disposal
  • Ductwork
  • Garage Door Opener
  • Ceiling and Exhaust Fans

The Total Plan covers everything in the Basic Plan, plus:

  • Clothes Dryer
  • Clothes Washer
  • Air Conditioner
  • Refrigerator

Optional Add-ons

Choice Home Warranty offers nine optional add-ons:

  • Well pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Limited roof leak
  • Pool/spa
  • Septic system
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Second refrigerator
  • Sump pump
  • Septic tank pumping

Choice Home Warranty Cost

Choice Home Warranty plans are cheaper than those of American Home Shield and its service call fees are between $60–$85.

Below are sample prices for this company’s plans:

  • Basic Plan: $36.17 per month
  • Total Plan: $43.85 per month
  • Service fee (all plans): $60–$85

You can get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty by completing this form or by calling 929-400-6165.

#3: Select Home Warranty

Select Home Warranty offers three plans at an affordable price with a low service fee and free roof leak coverage, making it a great option for Arkansas homeowners who are on a budget.

Select Home Warranty Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Bronze Care plan covers appliances only, the Gold Care plan covers systems only, and the Platinum Care plan covers both appliances and systems. Below is what Select Home Warranty plans include.

Bronze Care:

  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Garbage disposal
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher

Gold Care:

  • Plumbing system
  • Heating system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Electrical system
  • Water heater
  • Ductwork

Platinum Care:

  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Garbage disposal
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Plumbing system
  • Heating system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Electrical system
  • Water heater
  • Ductwork
  • Garage door opener
  • Ceiling fan
  • Plumbing stoppages

Optional Add-ons

Select Home Warranty offers seven optional add-ons:

  • Septic system
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Pool pump
  • Central vacuum
  • Sump pump
  • Well pump

Select Home Warranty Cost

Here are the quotes our team received from Select Home Warranty:

  • Bronze Care: $35.83 per month
  • Gold Care: $35.83 per month
  • Platinum Care: $37.50 per month
  • Service fee (all plans): $75

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, complete this form or call 888-370-3956.

Conclusion

After reviewing a variety of home warranty companies, our review team determined that American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty are the best home warranty companies in the industry. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting a free quote from all three providers to compare coverage and pricing for your area.

For a free quote from American Home Shield, fill out this form. To get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, complete this form. For Select Home Warranty, you can get a free quote by filling out this online form.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are home warranties worth the price? 

Many homeowners find that a home warranty plan is worth the price because of the peace of mind and home protection it provides. Repairing or replacing items like an air conditioner or refrigerator can cost thousands of dollars. By paying a monthly premium and service fee, homeowners can save on unexpected repair and replacement costs.

Is Choice Home Warranty legitimate?

Though Choice Home Warranty offers two solid coverage options and has a lengthy service guarantee, the company has been involved in a few lawsuits. In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office accused the company of making false promises to clients and alleges that while Choice Home Warranty acknowledged limitations and exclusions in its service contracts, its advertising was misleading to consumers.

Is there a waiting period before coverage begins?

Typically, there’s a 30-day waiting period before home warranty coverage kicks in. However, companies like The Home Service Club have a 10-day waiting period, allowing home buyers to receive coverage much sooner.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com