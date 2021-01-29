Best Home Warranty Companies in Arizona (2021)

Looking for a home warranty company in Arizona? Find the right provider by reading our comprehensive guide to the best home warranty companies in The Grand Canyon State
By Home Service Research Team
January 29, 2021
An Arizona home warranty can protect your home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. In this article, our review team determines the best home warranty companies in Arizona based on factors like coverage, pricing, and customer service. Continue reading for more information on these companies and an opportunity to get a free quote.

Best Home Warranty Companies in Arizona

  1. American Home Shield: Best Overall
  2. Choice Home Warranty: Best for Older Homes
  3. Select Home Warranty: Best for Budget Shoppers

#1: American Home Shield

Founded in 1971, American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the oldest home warranty companies in the industry. American Home Shield offers comprehensive coverage through three protection plans, and the company responds to claims quickly, replying to homeowners within 24 hours 98 percent of the time. American Home Shield is available in every state, other than Alaska, and operates a network of over 16,000 independent contractors.

We named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in Arizona because of its fast claims service, customizable plan options, and years of industry experience.

American Home Shield Plans

American Home Shield offers three coverage plans: a Systems Plan, an Appliances Plan,and a Combo Plan. Compare the covered items in each plan below.

Systems Plan

  • Electrical
  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbells
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum

Appliances Plan

  • Refrigerator
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Built-in microwave
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Combo Plan

  • Electrical
  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbells
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum
  • Refrigerator
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Built-in microwave
  • Trash compactor
  • Garage door opener
  • Free-standing ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Optional Add-ons

American Home Shield offers five optional add-ons:

  • Electronics extended warranty
  • Well pump
  • Septic pump
  • Pool and spa
  • Guest unit under 750 square feet

American Home Shield Cost

American Home Shield plans cost between $49.99–$59.99 per month with a customizable service fee between $75–$125.

  • Systems Plan: $49.99 per month
  • Appliances Plan: $49.99 per month
  • Combo Plan: $59.99 per month
  • Service fee: $75–$125

To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or complete this form.

#2: Choice Home Warranty

Founded in 2008, Choice Home Warranty provides 24/7 customer service and responds to submitted claims within 48 hours. Choice offers a 90-day service guarantee on parts and a 30-day guarantee on labor, and it covers appliances and systems regardless of their age.

Choice Home Warranty Plans

Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Both plans cover systems and appliances, but the Total Plan covers a few more items. Compare each Choice Home Warranty plan below.

Total Plan

  • Air conditioning system
  • Heating system
  • Electrical system
  • Plumbing system
  • Plumbing stoppages
  • Water heater
  • Whirlpool bathtub
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven/range/stove
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Built-in microwave
  • Garbage disposal
  • Clothes washer
  • Clothes dryer
  • Ductwork
  • Garage door opener
  • Ceiling and exhaust fans

Basic Plan

  • Heating system
  • Electrical system
  • Plumbing system
  • Plumbing stoppages
  • Water heater
  • Whirlpool bathtub
  • Oven/range/stove
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Built-in microwave
  • Ductwork
  • Garage door opener
  • Ceiling and exhaust fans

Optional Add-ons

Choice Home Warranty offers nine optional add-ons: 

  • Central vacuum
  • Limited roof leak
  • Sump pump
  • Well pump
  • Second refrigerator
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Septic system
  • Pool/spa
  • Septic tank pumping

Choice Home Warranty Cost

Both Choice Home Warranty plans cost less than $45 per month. Choice charges a service fee that ranges from $60 to $85—the higher the service fee, the lower your monthly premium will be.

  • Basic Plan: $36.17 per month
  • Total Plan: $43.85 per month
  • Service fee: $60–$85

To get a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, call 929-400-6165 or complete this form.

#3: Select Home Warranty

Select Home Warranty was named the best home warranty company for budget shoppers because it offers plans for under $40 per month. Additionally, the company's service fee is only $75, and it offers limited roof leak coverage with all of its plans.

Select Home Warranty Plans

Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Gold Care plan covers systems like your air conditioner and plumbing, the Bronze Care plan covers appliances like washers and dryers, and the Platinum Care plan covers 14 systems and appliances, plus garage door openers, ceiling fans, and plumbing stoppages.

Compare the covered items in each Select Home Warranty plan below.

Bronze Care

  • Clothes washer
  • Garbage disposal
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Clothes dryer

Gold Care

  • Electrical system
  • Heating system
  • Plumbing system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Water heater
  • Ductwork

Platinum Care

  • Clothes washer
  • Garbage disposal
  • Refrigerator
  • Stove/oven
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Clothes dryer
  • Electrical system
  • Heating system
  • Plumbing system
  • AC/Cooling
  • Water heater
  • Ductwork

Optional Add-ons

Select Home Warranty offers seven optional add-ons:

  • Septic system
  • Lawn sprinkler system
  • Stand-alone freezer
  • Pool pump
  • Well pump
  • Sump pump
  • Central vacuum

Select Home Warranty Cost

As mentioned earlier, Select Home Warranty is one of the most affordable home warranty companies in the industry. Here are the quotes we received from Select.

  • Bronze Care: $35.83 per month
  • Gold Care: $35.83 per month
  • Platinum Care: $37.50 per month
  • Service fee: $75

To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, call 888-370-3956 or complete this form.

Conclusion

After reviewing a variety of home warranty companies, our review team determined that American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty are the best home warranty companies for homeowners in Arizona. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting quotes from all three providers to compare coverage options and pricing.

Fill out this form to get a free quote from American Home Shield. For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, complete this form. To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, fill out this online form.

