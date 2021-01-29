Best Home Warranty Companies in Arizona (2021)

An Arizona home warranty can protect your home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. In this article, our review team determines the best home warranty companies in Arizona based on factors like coverage, pricing, and customer service. Continue reading for more information on these companies and an opportunity to get a free quote.
Founded in 1971, American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the oldest home warranty companies in the industry. American Home Shield offers comprehensive coverage through three protection plans, and the company responds to claims quickly, replying to homeowners within 24 hours 98 percent of the time. American Home Shield is available in every state, other than Alaska, and operates a network of over 16,000 independent contractors.
We named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty company in Arizona because of its fast claims service, customizable plan options, and years of industry experience.
American Home Shield offers three coverage plans: a Systems Plan, an Appliances Plan,and a Combo Plan. Compare the covered items in each plan below.
Systems Plan
Appliances Plan
Combo Plan
American Home Shield offers five optional add-ons:
American Home Shield plans cost between $49.99–$59.99 per month with a customizable service fee between $75–$125.
Founded in 2008, Choice Home Warranty provides 24/7 customer service and responds to submitted claims within 48 hours. Choice offers a 90-day service guarantee on parts and a 30-day guarantee on labor, and it covers appliances and systems regardless of their age.
Choice Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. Both plans cover systems and appliances, but the Total Plan covers a few more items. Compare each Choice Home Warranty plan below.
Total Plan
Basic Plan
Choice Home Warranty offers nine optional add-ons:
Both Choice Home Warranty plans cost less than $45 per month. Choice charges a service fee that ranges from $60 to $85—the higher the service fee, the lower your monthly premium will be.
Select Home Warranty was named the best home warranty company for budget shoppers because it offers plans for under $40 per month. Additionally, the company's service fee is only $75, and it offers limited roof leak coverage with all of its plans.
Select Home Warranty offers three plans: Bronze Care, Gold Care, and Platinum Care. The Gold Care plan covers systems like your air conditioner and plumbing, the Bronze Care plan covers appliances like washers and dryers, and the Platinum Care plan covers 14 systems and appliances, plus garage door openers, ceiling fans, and plumbing stoppages.
Compare the covered items in each Select Home Warranty plan below.
Bronze Care
Gold Care
Platinum Care
Select Home Warranty offers seven optional add-ons:
As mentioned earlier, Select Home Warranty is one of the most affordable home warranty companies in the industry. Here are the quotes we received from Select.
After reviewing a variety of home warranty companies, our review team determined that American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty are the best home warranty companies for homeowners in Arizona. Before buying a home warranty, we recommend getting quotes from all three providers to compare coverage options and pricing.
Fill out this form to get a free quote from American Home Shield. For a free quote from Choice Home Warranty, complete this form. To get a free quote from Select Home Warranty, fill out this online form.