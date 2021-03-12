The Home Service Club vs. American Home Shield (2021)

Need to compare The Home Service Club vs. American Home Shield? Read our review to examine these home warranty companies’ plans, costs, ratings, and more.
By Home Service Research Team
March 12, 2021
A home warranty company can offer peace of mind, providing protection from unexpected high expenses should one of your covered systems or appliances break down from normal wear and tear. However, the provider that is right for one homeowner might not be the right company for another. 

The Home Service Club (HSC) and American Home Shield (AHS) are two of the top providers in the industry. Learn about each company's coverage plans, customer reviews, and pricing to determine which of the two is the best home warranty for you and your home.

To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334. For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298.

The Home Service Club vs. American Home Shield Comparison

Compare The Home Service Club and American Home Shield below.

The Home Service Club

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Best for Quick Coverage
  • Number of plans: 2
  • Premium cost: $46–$61 per month
  • Service fee: $95
  • State availability: 49 states (all except Wisconsin)
  • BBB rating: C
  • Years in business: 12

American Home Shield

  • Get a free quote: Visit site
  • Superlative: Best Overall
  • Number of plans: 3
  • Premium cost: $50–$60 per month
  • Service fee: $75–$125
  • State availability: 49 states (all except Alaska)
  • BBB rating: B
  • Years in business: 50

Pros & Cons

Both The Home Service Club and American Home Shield have benefits and drawbacks, and one home warranty company may be a better option for you than the other. Compare the pros and cons of each company below.

The Home Service Club Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers 12 optional add-ons
  • Its Comprehensive Plan protects 30 home systems and appliances
  • Has a 10-day waiting period before coverage kicks in

Cons

  • Only offers two coverage plans
  • Better Business Bureau (BBB) notes a pattern of complaints with customer service

American Home Shield Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Is the most experienced home warranty company in the industry
  • Holds a BBB accreditation
  • Has flexible service fees

Cons

  • Only offers five optional add-ons
  • Doesn’t allow customers to choose their own technician

The Home Service Club Coverage Plans

The Home Service Club offers two plans: a Standard Plan and a Comprehensive Plan. Both plans include protection for home systems and appliances, but the company's Comprehensive Plan covers 12 more home items than the Standard Plan. Additionally, The Home Service Club provides a service guarantee of 90 days on repairs for both plans.

Here are the specific items covered under each plan:

Standard Plan

  • Heating system
  • Garbage disposal
  • Central vacuum(s)
  • Air conditioners
  • Water leaks
  • Water heater
  • Electrical system
  • Ceiling fans
  • Plumbing system
  • Garage door opener
  • Built-in microwave
  • Dishwashers
  • Refrigerators
  • Ovens, ranges, and cooktops
  • Trash compactors
  • Built-in food centers
  • Clothes washer/clothes dryer
  • Freestanding ice makers

The Comprehensive Plan includes everything under the Standard Plan, plus the following items:

  • Ductwork
  • Gas leaks
  • Sump pump
  • Whole-house exhaust and attic fans
  • Instant hot/cold water dispenser
  • Pest control
  • Telephone wiring
  • Alarm wiring
  • Smoke detectors
  • Doorbells
  • Whirlpool motor and pump assemblies
  • Plumbing stoppage coverage

The Home Service Club also provides 12 optional add-ons:

  • Spa and spa heater
  • Sprinkler system
  • Freestanding additional refrigerator
  • Refrigerator built-in units with dual compressors
  • Utility line coverage
  • Freestanding freezer
  • Roof coverage
  • Jetted bathtub
  • Well pump
  • Sewage ejector pump
  • Pool or spa
  • Water softener

To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334.

American Home Shield Coverage Plans

American Home Shield offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers items like your refrigerator and dishwasher, the Systems Plan protects important home systems like the air conditioning and electrical system, and the Combo Plan provides comprehensive coverage for both systems and appliances.

Regardless of the plan you choose, American Home Shield provides a service guarantee of 60 days on both parts and labor.

Here's what each American Home Shield plan covers:

Systems Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum

Appliances Plan

  • Trash compactor
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Clothes dryer
  • Clothes washer
  • Garage door opener
  • Freestanding ice maker
  • Built-in food center

Combo Plan

  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Electrical
  • Plumbing
  • Water heaters
  • Garbage disposal
  • Instant hot/cold water dispensers
  • Doorbell
  • Smoke detectors
  • Ceiling fans
  • Central vacuum
  • Trash compactor
  • Range/oven/cooktop
  • Dishwasher
  • Refrigerator
  • Built-in microwave oven
  • Clothes dryer
  • Clothes washer
  • Garage door opener
  • Freestanding ice maker
  • Built-in food center

American Home Shield offers the following optional add-ons:

  • Well pump
  • Guest unit under 750 square feet
  • Electronics extended warranty
  • Pool and spa
  • Septic pump

To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298.

The Home Service Club vs. American Home Shield Cost

Based on the sample quotes our team received, the monthly premiums for each home warranty company are similar. The Home Service Club charges between $45.95–$60.95 per month, and American Home Shield charges between $49.99–$59.99 per month.

Additionally, The Home Service Club charges a $95 service fee while American Home Shield lets homeowners choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee. The higher the service fee a homeowner selects, the lower their monthly premium will be and vice versa.

Note: The cost of each company's optional add-ons depends on the specific items selected. On average, each optional item adds $40 to $180 to a homeowner's annual home warranty cost.

Customer Reviews

American Home Shield is accredited by the BBB and currently holds a B rating from the organization. The Home Service Club is not accredited with the BBB, and it holds a C rating. However, the BBB does note a pattern of complaints pertaining to The Home Service Club's customer service department.

Here are a few BBB customer reviews for The Home Service Club and American Home Shield:

The Home Service Club Reviews

"I have never felt so comfortable filing for a claim as I was with HSC! No jitters because the agent was very accommodating to my needs!" — Alyssa W. on July 21, 2020

"This company told me they would help me only if I changed my one-star review to a five-star review. Regrettably, I did this because I needed their help. Since then, they have denied all subsequent claims, citing loopholes in their contract. They also are difficult to reach." — Jason K. on November 16, 2020

American Home Shield Reviews

"Excellent service. Great response and great companies to fulfill our service needs through American Home Shield." — James S. on August 17, 2020

"I have been without a working refrigerator since January 30. AHS has sent 3 different service providers out and they have all given the same diagnosis and I still have a broken refrigerator. This is a waste of money and you are better served to find another home warranty company. I finally ended up having to call someone myself to service the refrigerator." — Akiko R. on February 9, 2021

Here's a comparison of The Home Service Club and American Home Shield's ratings:

The Home Service Club

  • BBB accreditation: No
  • BBB rating: C

American Home Shield

  • BBB accreditation: Yes
  • BBB rating: B

Our Conclusion

The Home Service Club and American Home Shield are both popular home warranty companies that are available in 49 U.S. states. Our review team named American Home Shield the best overall home warranty provider because of its comprehensive coverage plans, its reputation as an industry leader in the home warranty space, and its flexible service fees. We named The Home Service Club as Best for Quick Coverage because of its 10-day waiting period—one of the shortest in the home warranty industry.

If you prefer to work with a more experienced provider, we recommend choosing American Home Shield. If you're seeking quick coverage, The Home Service Club may be a better option.

To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334. For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do home warranties cover?

A home warranty plan, also known as a home service contract, covers home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. Instead of paying out of pocket for important repairs and replacements, homeowners with a home warranty pay a monthly or annual premium in addition to a service fee every time service is requested. On average, monthly premiums cost between $25–$60 while service fees cost between $75–$125.

What is the waiting period for The Home Service Club and American Home Shield?

A waiting period is the amount of time a customer must wait after signing a home warranty contract before their coverage kicks in and they can submit a claim. The Home Service Club has a 10-day waiting period while the waiting period for new American Home Shield customers is 30 days. 

What are some other reputable home warranty companies?

Here are more top-rated home warranty companies to consider:

