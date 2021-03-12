The Home Service Club vs. American Home Shield (2021)

A home warranty company can offer peace of mind, providing protection from unexpected high expenses should one of your covered systems or appliances break down from normal wear and tear. However, the provider that is right for one homeowner might not be the right company for another.
The Home Service Club (HSC) and American Home Shield (AHS) are two of the top providers in the industry. Learn about each company's coverage plans, customer reviews, and pricing to determine which of the two is the best home warranty for you and your home.
To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334 or complete this form. For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this form.
Compare The Home Service Club and American Home Shield below.
Both The Home Service Club and American Home Shield have benefits and drawbacks, and one home warranty company may be a better option for you than the other. Compare the pros and cons of each company below.
Pros
Cons
Pros
Cons
The Home Service Club offers two plans: a Standard Plan and a Comprehensive Plan. Both plans include protection for home systems and appliances, but the company's Comprehensive Plan covers 12 more home items than the Standard Plan. Additionally, The Home Service Club provides a service guarantee of 90 days on repairs for both plans.
Here are the specific items covered under each plan:
Standard Plan
The Comprehensive Plan includes everything under the Standard Plan, plus the following items:
The Home Service Club also provides 12 optional add-ons:
To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334 or complete this easy form.
American Home Shield offers an Appliances Plan, a Systems Plan, and a Combo Plan. The Appliances Plan covers items like your refrigerator and dishwasher, the Systems Plan protects important home systems like the air conditioning and electrical system, and the Combo Plan provides comprehensive coverage for both systems and appliances.
Regardless of the plan you choose, American Home Shield provides a service guarantee of 60 days on both parts and labor.
Here's what each American Home Shield plan covers:
Systems Plan
Appliances Plan
Combo Plan
American Home Shield offers the following optional add-ons:
To get a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or complete this simple form.
Based on the sample quotes our team received, the monthly premiums for each home warranty company are similar. The Home Service Club charges between $45.95–$60.95 per month, and American Home Shield charges between $49.99–$59.99 per month.
Additionally, The Home Service Club charges a $95 service fee while American Home Shield lets homeowners choose a $75, $100, or $125 service fee. The higher the service fee a homeowner selects, the lower their monthly premium will be and vice versa.
Note: The cost of each company's optional add-ons depends on the specific items selected. On average, each optional item adds $40 to $180 to a homeowner's annual home warranty cost.
American Home Shield is accredited by the BBB and currently holds a B rating from the organization. The Home Service Club is not accredited with the BBB, and it holds a C rating. However, the BBB does note a pattern of complaints pertaining to The Home Service Club's customer service department.
Here are a few BBB customer reviews for The Home Service Club and American Home Shield:
"I have never felt so comfortable filing for a claim as I was with HSC! No jitters because the agent was very accommodating to my needs!" — Alyssa W. on July 21, 2020
"This company told me they would help me only if I changed my one-star review to a five-star review. Regrettably, I did this because I needed their help. Since then, they have denied all subsequent claims, citing loopholes in their contract. They also are difficult to reach." — Jason K. on November 16, 2020
"Excellent service. Great response and great companies to fulfill our service needs through American Home Shield." — James S. on August 17, 2020
"I have been without a working refrigerator since January 30. AHS has sent 3 different service providers out and they have all given the same diagnosis and I still have a broken refrigerator. This is a waste of money and you are better served to find another home warranty company. I finally ended up having to call someone myself to service the refrigerator." — Akiko R. on February 9, 2021
Here's a comparison of The Home Service Club and American Home Shield's ratings:
The Home Service Club
American Home Shield
The Home Service Club and American Home Shield are both popular home warranty companies that are available in 49 U.S. states. Our review team named American Home Shield the best overall home warranty provider because of its comprehensive coverage plans, its reputation as an industry leader in the home warranty space, and its flexible service fees. We named The Home Service Club as Best for Quick Coverage because of its 10-day waiting period—one of the shortest in the home warranty industry.
If you prefer to work with a more experienced provider, we recommend choosing American Home Shield. If you're seeking quick coverage, The Home Service Club may be a better option.
To get a free quote from The Home Service Club, call 800-842-9334 or complete this form. For a free quote from American Home Shield, call 844-529-9298 or fill out this short form.
A home warranty plan, also known as a home service contract, covers home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. Instead of paying out of pocket for important repairs and replacements, homeowners with a home warranty pay a monthly or annual premium in addition to a service fee every time service is requested. On average, monthly premiums cost between $25–$60 while service fees cost between $75–$125.
A waiting period is the amount of time a customer must wait after signing a home warranty contract before their coverage kicks in and they can submit a claim. The Home Service Club has a 10-day waiting period while the waiting period for new American Home Shield customers is 30 days.
Here are more top-rated home warranty companies to consider: