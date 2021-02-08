The 5 Best Home Appliance Insurance Companies

The property that you call "home" contains a number of expensive and essential appliances. You can count on your homeowners insurance policy to provide you with a repair or replacement for these appliances in the event of a natural disaster. However, homeowner's insurance won't help you pay for breakdowns that occur as a result of normal wear and tear. This can leave you with thousands of dollars' worth of debt in the event that you can't cover a sudden repair issue.
An appliance home warranty policy can help provide you with the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your home appliances are protected from routine repair issues. A home warranty with appliance coverage will provide you with a repair or replacement of covered items in exchange for a monthly premium and a small service fee each time you request service. This can potentially save you thousands of dollars.
With so many types of home protection plans, choosing the right option can be difficult. Our guide to the best home warranties with home appliance insurance will help you choose the best option for you and your home.
With 50 years of experience in the home warranty industry, American Home Shield is one of the country's most trusted home warranty protection providers. American Home Shield is best known for its generous coverage caps and choose-your-own service fee policy, which allows you to pick a $75, $100, or $125 service fee that is due each time you use your coverage. Choosing a higher service fee lowers what you pay each month for coverage, while choosing a lower service fee saves you money each time you use your plan.
American Home Shield currently offers two home warranty plans that provide appliance coverage:
There is also a Systems Plan available that only covers 12 home systems.
The following appliances are included on both the Appliances Plan and the Combo Plan:
American Home Shield's policies include higher coverage limits than competitors. For example, the company will provide up to $3,000 for a refrigerator repair or replacement if the unit cannot be repaired.
American Home Shield's sample contract indicates that most parts of each of the above listed appliances are covered under both plans as long as the part in question isn't an add-on or optional upgrade. However, the company won't provide coverage for routine maintenance. It also won't cover any type of damage that results from a lack of regular maintenance or mold.
Claim a free quote from American Home Shield online or by calling 844-529-9298.
Some home warranty providers deny coverage based on the age of your home, as older appliances are more likely to suffer breakdowns. Choice Home Warranty won't deny you a plan, no matter the age of your property, as long as all covered items on your plan are in good working order when your coverage starts. This can be a great option for homeowners living in older properties, or those who aren't sure when their appliances were installed.
Choice Home Warranty currently offers the following two plan options, each of which include a mix of home systems and appliances:
You can also add optional appliance coverage for a stand-alone freezer, second refrigerator, or central vacuum.
You'll pay an $85 service fee each time you use your plan from Choice. This fee is in addition to your monthly payments.
The Basic Plan includes the following appliance coverages:
The Total Plan includes all of the above-mentioned appliances, plus the following coverages:
According to Choice Home Warranty's user agreement, all parts of most appliances included on the company's plans are covered. Some examples of exclusions include internet-connected components of smart fridges and garage door tracks. Under no circumstances will Choice Home Warranty's policies cover more than $3,000 worth of liability for access, diagnosis and repair, or replacement during a single contract term.
Claim a free quote from Choice Home Warranty now online or by calling 929-400-6165.
If you have a large number of unique home appliances that you want to protect, consider choosing a home warranty from Amazon Home Warranty. Amazon Home Warranty's plans come with access to a massive range of over 22 add-on coverages that you can use to customize your policy.
Amazon Home Warranty currently offers two plan options that include appliance coverage:
There is also a Major Systems Plan that covers eight home systems.
In addition to your premium payments, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you make a request for a repair or replacement from Amazon Home Warranty.
The Essential Appliances Plan includes coverage for the following appliances:
The Combo Plan includes coverage for all of the appliances listed above, plus the following additional appliances:
Optional coverage is available for the following appliances:
Amazon Home Warranty's sample contract indicates that coverage limits end at $2,500 for each contract term. Individual limits apply for some individual items, and average around $500.
Claim a free quote from Amazon Home Warranty now online or by calling 866-605-8194.
If you're shopping for appliance coverage on a budget, Select Home Warranty might be the right choice for you. The company's policies are competitively priced, with comprehensive home warranty coverage available for less than $40 a month.
Select Home Warranty offers two coverage choices for appliance protections:
There is also a Gold Care Plan option that only includes coverage for six systems.
In addition to your monthly payment, you'll also pay a $75 service fee each time you use your coverage.
Select's Bronze Care Plan covers the following appliances:
The Platinum Care Plan covers all of the appliances found on the Bronze Care Plan, plus coverage for a ceiling fan and garage door opener.
According to Select Home Warranty's terms and conditions, you cannot claim more than $500 worth of repair or replacement expenses for any appliance during a single contract term. You are also required by your plan to perform regular maintenance on your appliances. If you fail to perform maintenance or cannot produce maintenance records, your coverage cap lowers to $150.
Claim a free quote from Select Home Warranty now online or by calling 888-370-3956.
If you believe that you might use your plan frequently, First American Home Warranty might have the comprehensive coverage you need. Unlike some providers, First American Home Warranty doesn't limit the number of service calls you can make with your plan.
First American Home Warranty provides two plan options that include appliance coverage:
In addition to your monthly premium, you'll also pay a service fee of $75 each time you call for a repair or replacement.
Both the Basic Plan and the Premier Plan include coverage for the following appliances:
You can also add coverage for a second refrigerator to either policy if you have one.
First American Home Warranty's plans include coverage for most parts of your home's appliances. The company also doesn't limit the number of service calls that you can make on each contract term. If First American cannot find a way to repair an appliance you're having trouble with, the company will fund a replacement. Select appliances also have individual limits. For example, you cannot claim more than $3,500 worth of service for a refrigerator. These limits vary by appliance, but typically range from $500 to $3,000.
Claim a free quote from First American Home Warranty online or by calling 833-777-0049.
So which company provides the best insurance for your appliances? American Home Shield stands out for its industry experience, extensive network of technicians, and generous coverage caps. If you're searching for the most affordable coverage possible, Select Home Warranty might be right for you. On the other hand, if you live in an older home, Choice Home Warranty might be ideal for you.
We recommend getting a custom quote from each of our recommended home appliance insurance providers. Getting a custom quote takes only a few minutes, and doing so can give you a much more personalized look at how much you can expect to pay for your coverage.
Buying home appliance insurance coverage can be overwhelming. Here are a few factors you might want to consider when you purchase your policy: