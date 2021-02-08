The 5 Best Home Appliance Insurance Companies

First American Home Warranty's plans include coverage for most parts of your home's appliances. The company also doesn't limit the number of service calls that you can make on each contract term. If First American cannot find a way to repair an appliance you're having trouble with, the company will fund a replacement. Select appliances also have individual limits. For example, you cannot claim more than $3,500 worth of service for a refrigerator. These limits vary by appliance, but typically range from $500 to $3,000.