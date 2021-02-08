Global Home USA Home Warranty -- Is It Worth It?

Buying a home is a major financial investment. Unexpected system failures and unplanned expenses can take you by surprise and put your financial future at risk. Even more alarming is that 66% of new homeowners report two major items requiring repair or replacement within the first year of owning their homes. This is why reliable home warranty coverage is an investment every homeowner should make.
Choosing the best home warranty company can be daunting, so our research team has done the heavy lifting for you—weighing the pros and cons of a long list of home warranty companies and giving you honest evaluations. In our review of Global Home USA Warranty, we will give you an overview of the company and its plans, coverage areas, monthly fees and customer reviews, vigorously comparing it to our preferred warranty company. We'll give you important comparisons to help you make an informed decision about the home warranty coverage that's right for your home.
Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Global Home USA Warranty is owned and operated by a larger, more established company called Global Group, Inc. This parent company has been in business since 1994, so they are backed by a lot of industry experience. They offer coverage in all states except for Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Virginia, Wisconsin, Washington, Wyoming, and California. Their coverage is customizable with a long list of added coverage options.
Global Home USA Home Warranty offers 3 comprehensive plans: the Gold Plan, the Platinum Plan, and the Elite Plan. They also provide optional add-ons allowing you to customize your coverage and protect your specialized items from repairs or replacement costs.
The Gold plan is the cheapest coverage offered by Global Home USA. This plan covers basic systems and home appliances including air, heat, water, and even sump pumps. The Platinum plan offers more protection and coverage, including trash compactors, shower heads, and geothermal HVAC. Home inspections are not required, but they are encouraged. The Elite Home Warranty is the most comprehensive plan offered by Global Home USA. This plan covers everything in the Gold and Platinum package, plus electronic air filters, doorbells, hydro jetting, and even smoke detectors are covered.
Here are the items covered by each plan.
Global Home USA Home Warranty's plans are priced normally when compared to other providers. Their monthly payments range from $50 - $75 per month and they offer up to $1500 of coverage per item. It's important to note that prices vary depending on the location and size of your house. All coverage and price details are disclosed during your free quote.
The service fee ranges from $60 to $100, and varies based on the plan.
We looked through customer reviews for Global Home USA, and unfortunately many were not positive. Many current customers have had poor experiences after signing up.
Below are a few examples of Global Home USA Warranty reviews from BBB:
The company offers free price quotes when you call their toll free number at 866-237-4980.
Filing a claim with this company is pretty straightforward because their claims department is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. All service requests can be made online here or you can call their claims department at 866-237-4980.
When your claim is accepted, Global Home USA Home Warranty automatically dispatches a pre-technician to service your claim. After you receive service, they don't mention any repair or service guarantee which is not ideal compared to the 90-day guarantee that some companies provide.
Overall, the plans offered by Global Home USA Warranty are extensive, but there are some added fees and higher service fees depending on the plan you select. While they're very specific about what they do and don't cover, they don't offer free online quotes or guarantee their repairs. It's also concerning that they don't offer a resolution program for unhappy customers.
Pros
Cons
When compared to our list of the top home warranty companies, Global Home USA just can't compete with the quality and service of our recommended provider, American Home Shield.
For quality home warranty coverage on your home, you can't go wrong with American Home Shield. With coverage for 49 states and 48 years in business, they are an excellent choice for all homeowners. They have built a reputation over nearly half a century for customer service and high value plans.
American Home Shield offers four plans: one for appliances, one for systems, one that combines both appliances and systems, and one where the homeowner can pick and choose 21 items to cover. We like their simple, quick online quote process.
Highlights:
Choice Home Warranty has been in business for 11 years and is the runner up on our list of the best home warranty companies. Recognized for speed and quality of service, it also offers two easy-to-understand plans that cover almost anything that can break down or need repairs in your home.
With plans that range from $42-$50 per month, based on quotes our research team received, Choice Home Warranty is more affordable than Global Home USA Warranty. Discounts may be available for the service fee; ask when you get your quote.
Highlights:
We also contrasted the three companies in some other important areas and recorded our findings below.
Global Home USA Warranty
Choice Home Warranty
American Home Shield
Choosing the right home warranty coverage protects your home and finances from the strain of unexpected home repairs. Our research gives you the confidence to make a choice you can feel good about.