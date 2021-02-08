Global Home USA Home Warranty -- Is It Worth It?

“They told us our dishwasher was a ‘pre-existing’ condition. We had a home inspection where it was operational. The 2nd use in our home it wasn't working correctly and it was only 2 years old. We were promptly told it wouldn't be covered because it was ‘pre-existing’. I asked for a supervisor and was given the same poor attitude and lack of empathy to solve my issue even after paying $565 premium...We asked for a refund to take our money elsewhere and we have. Poor customer service, lack of effort to fix your issue.” -- 08/24/2018, Brian G.