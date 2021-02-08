Freedom Home Warranty Review - Is It Worth It?

Homeowners spend an average of $9,081 a year on home services, home improvements, home maintenance, and home emergency spending—and this is in addition to taxes and mortgage costs. Homeownership is expensive, but buying a home warranty can help you save on unexpected costs and give you peace of mind.
Home warranty plans cover repairs and replacements on home systems and appliances that break down due to everyday wear and tear. We've researched dozens of the best home warranty providers, comparing the top plans, to give you an unbiased Freedom Home Warranty review.
Previously called America's Choice Home Warranty, the company was renamed Freedom Home Warranty to better reflect the company's mission of giving homeowners more freedom to pick their contractor, select their plan, and choose their preferred coverage.
Though Freedom Home Warranty boasts 30 years of combined real estate experience, the company was very recently created and has only been in business for two years. Freedom Home Warranty aims to bring a patriotic approach to home warranty protection. They claim a 110% satisfaction guarantee, along with the promise of donating a portion of proceeds to charity.
Freedom Home Warranty provides three home warranty plan options to homeowners, home buyers, home sellers, and real estate agents. They cover unknown pre-existing conditions, but not known pre-existing conditions. They also do not cover improperly installed appliances and systems, cosmetic defects, design flaws, unmaintained systems and appliances, or damages that result from environmental causes such as smoke, fire, or gas.
We break down each plan and what items are covered below.
Eagle Protection isn't a plan, but offers a second year of coverage at a discounted rate. It can be added to any of the three plans and offers extended length to your current plan.
As you can tell, Freedom Home Warranty offers many benefits, covering all major systems (from your heating system to your oven and range), as well as many accessory items (from window A/C units to re-key service), which aren't typically included in other home warranty protection plans. The problem is that Freedom Home Warranty doesn't offer add-on benefits, so you can't customize your plan. You also can't get the following items covered, no matter the chosen plan:
Pricing varies depending on your location, size of home, and plan. For a Patriot Plan for a new construction contract (years two to four), customers can expect to pay a minimum of $495 per year. The payments must be made by credit card or debit card and are subject to a $5 per month processing fee.
In addition to the plan cost, a Freedom Home Warranty customer must pay a $65 service request fee. This is relatively low compared to industry standards. Some home warranty companies charge as much as $125 per service call.
Before you determine if Freedom Home Warranty is right for you, you'll want to request a quote and review the costs. To get a quote, you just have to include your name, email, and state to determine what plan options are available. Since only 9 states are covered, you'll want to check and see if Freedom Home Warranty is available in your area. You can also call or email to speak with a Freedom Home Warranty customer service representative.
Freedom Home Warranty is available 24/7 for service requests. Once you make your request, you pay the $65 service fee and wait for the company to initiate next steps. Here's what you need to know:
Diagnosis will determine what parts are covered and which parts aren't. Depending on coverage, costs will either be paid for or cash will be offered. If cash is accepted in lieu of service, Freedom Home Warranty is not responsible for the work performed. Freedom Home Warranty does not reimburse for services so you must get prior approval.
Freedom Home Warranty has decent coverage and is affordable compared to other providers, but there are many hidden fees and restrictions. And though you have the option of choosing your own technician, the process becomes more complicated when you go this route.
Pros
Cons
When it comes to the "110% satisfaction guarantee," it is only offered within the first 30 days, so long as no claims have been made and the company approves the reason for cancellation.
Although there are benefits to choosing Freedom Home Warranty, we believe American Home Shield is the preferred option. Similar to Freedom Home Warranty, American Home Shield offers affordable plans, along with 24/7 customer support. Below, you'll find helpful comparisons.
Freedom Home Warranty
American Home Shield
One of the reasons we recommend American Home Shield is because this provider has a large network of highly-trained technicians. The company is also one of the oldest and most-trusted brands in the market.
This provider has received numerous customer reviews and have proven to be a top home warranty provider. AHS has been in the business for nearly 50 years. You can choose from four plan options:
Some benefits of choosing American Home Shield include:
When it comes to broken down water heaters and refrigerators, what you need most is fast, reliable, and affordable service. With American Home Shield, you can submit a claim at any time and avoid the high costs and the stress of finding a certified technician to perform quick, quality service.
We've done our research and we've found that American Home Shield is one of the best options for affordable, comprehensive coverage.