Fixd Home Warranty Reviews—Is It Worth It?

If you’re a homeowner or about to purchase a home, you may be interested in a home warranty for peace of mind when it comes to your major appliances and systems. However, there are a lot of home warranty companies to choose from, which can be overwhelming.
Our team is here to help. In our Fixd home warranty review, we take an in-depth look at the regional provider. Keep reading to determine if Fixd is the best home warranty company for you.
Fixd has been in business for a short time compared to most major home warranty companies. Since 2016, Fixd has grown its reach to include 18 states and Washington, D.C. The provider’s service extends to the following states:
Fixd offers four plans: the Appliances Plan, Home Systems Plan, Fixd Favorite Plan, and the Whole Home Plan. The Fixd Favorite Plan combines all of the Appliances Plan with much of the Home Systems Plan, and the Whole Home Plan covers all parts of both plans and includes a rekeying service.
The Appliances Plan covers:
The Home Systems Plan covers:
We find the coverage in these two base plans to be exceptional. Many base packages don’t cover toilet lids and seats, a stand-alone freezer, or clothes washer and dryer.
With variety across its plans, Fixd may be a better fit for customers seeking coverage for specific items when compared to other providers. The company also offers certain add-ons as well, including coverage for your pool, septic system, extra standing fridge, and extra washer and dryer.
Like all home warranty companies, Fixd Home Warranty maintains some exclusions on coverage. In reviewing a sample contract, we found the exclusions to be fair and not nearly as strict as some other companies. We recommend checking your contract for a complete list, but some of the exclusions on the Fixd sample contract include:
A coverage limit indicates how much your home warranty company will pay out of pocket for repairs before you’re in charge of paying the rest. Fixd’s sample contract states the following limits:
Fixd offers competitive prices relative to other home warranty companies. The Appliances Plan is $35 per month, the Home Systems Plan is $38 per month, the Fixd Favorite Plan is $48 per month, and the Whole Home Plan is $58 per month.
One of the perks of a Fixd home warranty is found in its $50 service trade call fee. Across the industry, this fee is usually between $75 and $125, but Fixd utilizes a network of in-house contractors to keep your prices lower.
Typically, the home warranty company will call a contractor for you, acting as the middleman. Most reviews of home warranty companies we’ve read cite this third-party contractor system as the most common complaint. Fixd has streamlined the process, getting you your service faster at a cheaper price. However, Fixd’s network is not inclusive of every industry in every city; there are times when homeowners are assigned a third-party contractor.
You can submit a claim via the Fixd website, customer service hotline, or the Fixd app. Fixd will dispatch a technician or serviceperson within 48 hours under normal circumstances. Your service trade call fee is due at the time of service; failure to pay this fee will suspend any future service until your account has been paid in full.
We’ve compiled a few Fixd home warranty reviews from the company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile in order to help you consider what other consumers are saying. Many home warranty buyers express frustration with the third-party contractor system other companies use, but Fixd customers are equally displeased with the in-house contractor system and confusing rules for service.
Overall, Fixd home warranty reviews are more positive than most home warranty companies’. Each of these reviews if from the BBB:
“Horrible experience! Paid in full for a new AC, they replaced everything outside and inside. It was expensive and after 3 months it still does not work!!!!! There is zero sense of urgency on anyone's part to fix it. Their customer service gets a negative zero on a scale from one to 10. Seems to be the norm.” - Bryan J.
“Around May 6, I had submitted three requests under the home warranty policy to fix issues. Rather than charging my card $50 per request, they charged my card 6 times on the 6th and another two times thereafter for a total of $525. I've called several times and left voicemails. Even when I've spoken with someone, I keep getting the runaround. This company is a hoax.” - Bhavin V.
“FIXD delivers! VERY happy with service, customer support, & NO MORE headaches like the other warranty companies who decline nearly every request. Customer service is great, no 3rd party contractors, no lengthy "exceptions list".... they actually do what they say. Thank goodness for this company, to bring integrity to the Home Warranty problematic industry.” - Jeffery D.
“This service is fantastic! I can easily book a job in the app, I get notified when my Technician is on the way and they come out and fix the problem!” - Tom G.
Fixd offers a variety of coverage options at reasonable prices. We were particularly impressed by its unique in-house contractor system, which helps speed up the repair process, and its low $50 service call fee. In addition, its mobile app makes requesting service more convenient.
If you live in one of the 18 states served by Fixd, purchasing a Fixd home warranty could be a smart choice for you and your home. Ultimately, Fixd covers less than half of the United States, so you will want to check out other companies if it is not available in your area. In any situation, we recommend getting quotes from multiple companies before purchasing a home warranty so you can compare coverage and prices.
Our team has reviewed dozens of the most well-known home warranty companies in the country. Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, Select Home Warranty, and American Home Shield scored the highest in our ratings of major brands; these companies are a good place to start when getting quotes and comparing costs.
Is Fixd a reputable company?
Fixd has only been in business since 2016, but it has received accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and holds an A+ rating on the site.
How well is my HVAC unit covered?
We were impressed with Fixd’s coverage on air conditioning and heating units. Up to 4 units are covered, and there is no pound limit on coolant replacement.
What if my systems are not up to code?
If repairs are needed to bring your systems to government regulation, Fixd holds a limit of $250 per term.
Can I automatically renew my warranty with Fixd?
Fixd is responsible for negotiating the renewal. Payment must be received beforehand, and the sample contract states there is no grace period. Any repairs needed during a lapse of coverage will be treated as a pre-existing condition when coverage renews.