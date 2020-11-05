Fidelity National Home Warranty Reviews & Coverage — Our Take

The A/C guy came out the same afternoon and fixed the capacitor in a timely and professional manner. They sent him out to replace the control panel on my dishwasher via an appointment. He was there on time and did a perfect job. Pest control service for mice was declined because it was rats and not mice. The tech was very kind and complemented me with some mice traps. He showed me where the rats were coming into my house and was very helpful. I've gotten a return on my investment and am very happy with Fidelity. - Chris R.