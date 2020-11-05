Fidelity National Home Warranty Reviews & Coverage — Our Take

If you’re in the market for a home warranty, Fidelity National Home Warranty may be an option for you. Fidelity serves 17 states across the United States; it can provide you with affordable rates and impressive coverage for a company of its size. We’ll share our research with you in this Fidelity home warranty review so you can be better informed to compare and choose the best home warranty for you.
Ultimately, our top recommendation is American Home Shield, which we rate the best overall. To get a custom price, you can call 844-529-9298 or complete this form.
In this article:
Fidelity National Home Warranty has been in the home warranty business for 36 years. Instead of serving the entire country, it has concentrated its efforts in the western half of the United States. Service from Fidelity is available in the following states:
If you do not live in one of these states, or if you’re interested in comparing costs across multiple companies, we recommend getting free quotes from American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Amazon Home Warranty.
Fidelity National Home Warranty has an unconventional offering of plans, with a wide range of add-ons available after choosing your base plan. Fidelity offers a Standard Plan and a Comprehensive Plus Plan. The items covered in each plan vary by state, but these items are covered under both plans:
These items and systems are covered under the Comprehensive Plus Plan, which also includes heating, ductwork, and rekeying services. In addition, the Comprehensive Plus Plan contains fewer exclusions than the Standard Plan for increased peace of mind, and more of your items will be covered. In some states, there are additional plans that include certain add-ons, but across all states, these are the items and systems available for add-ons:
For a complete list of plans available in your state, get a free quote from Fidelity’s website.
Fidelity National Home Warranty maintains a few general exclusions, such as repairs needed to bring a home to pass inspection, items damaged by misuse, and damage from natural disasters. Exclusions will vary depending on your state and plan chosen, but here are some general exclusions with Fidelity National Home Warranty:
Fidelity National Home Warranty places limits on its coverage, meaning it will pay for repairs up to a certain dollar amount; once the dollar amount hits, you’re on the hook to pay the remainder. Here is a sampling of some coverage limits from Fidelity:
Prices for a Fidelity National Home Warranty slightly vary among states. The Standard Plan costs between $280 and $365 per year, and the Comprehensive Plus Plan costs between $400 and $430 per year.
The company’s prices are low; however, the Standard Plan does not cover items that are normally covered by other providers, such as your washer and dryer or your refrigerator. The service call fee for Fidelity is usually $75, but in some states, it’s $65.
Services can be requested from Fidelity National Home Warranty 24/7, using either their website or by calling 1-800-308-1420. Fidelity National maintains a standard service warranty of 30 days for labor and 90 days for parts.
Fidelity National Home Warranty has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2005 and holds an A rating. Despite its sterling rating from BBB, customers have left many negative reviews. Unresponsive customer service and issues with contractors are a common theme.
Here are a few consumer Fidelity home warranty reviews from BBB:
“Highly disappointed in this company; with their lack of timely service, delays after delays, no calls back from them-ever, and over one month without A/C service in a home with 2 young children, a dog, and several adults. COVID-19 can be blamed for very little of this mess. It comes down to management of their customers.” - Trish A.
“This company is horrible. DON’T WASTE YOUR $$. We have had them come out enough times to know they are not worth the premiums, they are not worth the $75 service call. The people they send out just tell you the product is old and can’t be repaired yet they will not replace it.” - Troy C.
The A/C guy came out the same afternoon and fixed the capacitor in a timely and professional manner. They sent him out to replace the control panel on my dishwasher via an appointment. He was there on time and did a perfect job. Pest control service for mice was declined because it was rats and not mice. The tech was very kind and complemented me with some mice traps. He showed me where the rats were coming into my house and was very helpful. I've gotten a return on my investment and am very happy with Fidelity. - Chris R.
“FNHW has saved me over $4500, on my garage door opener, AC, water heater, pool pump, and shower valve. I don't know where these negative reviews are coming from. I call, and within a few days someone comes to fix it. The shower valve took a week or 2 bc they had to obtain a part (it's an old shower). I'd give 10 stars if I could!” - Johnny
Fidelity National Home Warranty has some plans and customization options that we like, but the negative customer feedback and unusual plan structure are drawbacks. It’s uncommon for refrigerator and washer/dryer coverage to be add-on only. We encourage you to seek quotes from multiple providers before making a decision on your home warranty.
Our review team examined the best home warranty companies in the industry, and we found American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, Amazon Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty to be among our top picks. We took into consideration cost, coverage, and customer reviews, and we recommend getting a quote from their websites.
I own an older home. Can I still be covered by Fidelity National Home Warranty?
Yes. Fidelity does not discriminate against older homes, but pre-existing conditions with your appliances and systems will not be covered upon purchase of a home warranty.
How long will it take to get a contractor to my home if repairs are needed?
Fidelity National Home Warranty’s contracts state that the company will get in touch with a contractor within three hours of your request on business days and within 48 hours on the weekends.
What is covered by the washer/dryer add-on?
All parts of the units that affect operation. Knobs, lint traps, and damage to clothing are not covered.
How long does my home warranty last?
A home warranty with Fidelity National Home Warranty lasts for a full year after the first payment.