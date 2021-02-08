Elevate Home Warranty Review -- How Does it Compare?

You should be able to live in your house and use your appliances without fear of enduring a big expense when something breaks. This is where home warranties come in. Home warranty plans protect the systems in your home against normal wear and tear. Most warranties will cover major systems, such as kitchen appliances, plumbing, electric, heating, and air conditioning.
Buying a home warranty gives you peace of mind because you won't have to cover all of the home expenses yourself. But how do you know which plan is best? That's what we are here for. For all Utah residents, we have conducted all of the research on Elevate Home Warranty to put together this comprehensive review and comparison to other home warranties.
In the end, we decided American Home Shield was a better option because of its in-depth understanding of customer needs and other features.
With all of the options out there for home warranties, we act as an independent resource to guide you through the buying process. For this article, we researched Elevate Home Warranty's plans, add-ons, prices, customer reviews, claims and quotes processes, and more to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's services. We then compared its plans to that of American Home Shield and Choice Home Warranty to determine which company was best for Utah residents.
Elevate Home Warranty is a home warranty company based in Utah that only provides coverage to Utah residents. The company offers four base plans, which can then be applied to any type of home, from a trailer to a fourplex. Elevate also has 14 add-on options to help you craft your perfect home warranty plan. The price ranges from $300 to $1,695.
Elevate Home Warranty offers four base plans: Basic, Elevated, Elevated Plus, and Totally Elevated. Below, you'll find lists of what is covered under each plan.
Elevate Home Warranty offers several add-on options to provide homeowners with the most comprehensive plan possible. These are the options:
Additionally, Elevate offers the Elevation Upgrade, which is an add-on package. It provides additional coverage in the following areas:
For more details on the add-on options, view this sample contract.
Elevate Home Warranty's plans and add-on options offer extensive coverage, but it does not protect against minor roofing leaks or give the option to add a second air conditioning unit, range, oven, or cooktop.
Elevate Home Warranty's plans range from $300 to $1,695.
Once a claim has been approved with Elevate Home Warranty, the homeowner is charged a service fee of $59. This is cheaper than the standard service fee of other home warranty companies, which is usually $75-$100.
Elevate Home Warranty's add-on options have a price range of $35-$180.
Elevate Home Warranty has a history of positive reviews with its 4.5-star Google rating and an A rating by the Better Business Bureau. Its Elevated, Elevated Plus, and Totally Elevated Plans all provide comprehensive coverage. The company even has a unique add-on option to remove A/C coverage, which decreases the price by $35.
Elevate's primary downside is that it only provides coverage to Utah residents. Its plans also get expensive, especially if you're getting the Totally Elevated Plan or covering a multiplex. The company also doesn't offer monthly payments, which means you have to pay the entire annual expense all at once. While its add-on options include most of what you could want, it doesn't allow for roof coverage or an addition of another air conditioning unit, oven, range, or cooktop.
Despite Elevate's positive customer ratings, it is expensive and only covers Utah residents. For these reasons, we recommend American Home Shield.
A home warranty provider for over 48 years, American Home Shield is our best overall provider. They cover every state except Alaska, unlike Elevate. With high ratings and BBB accreditation, they are a solid option for your home warranty needs.
American Home Shield offers three main plans: the Appliance Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan (that includes both appliances and systems). They also offer a fourth option, the unique Build Your Own Plan, where you can pick and choose which items you would like to cover. This a la carte approach is unique in the home warranty space, and it's a great way for particular homeowners to cover only what they most care about.
As for pricing, you can get the appliance plan for as low as $34.99 a month, based on quotes our research team received for a home in Georgia, zip code 30097. That's with a $125 service fee. You can also elect to pay more each month and have a lower cost service fee. Unlike Elevate, you can choose to pay month-by-month, eliminating the requirement to pay your entire annual premium at once.
Our second favorite provider is Choice Home Warranty.
Choice Home Warranty's Total Plan has similar coverage to Elevate's Totally Elevated Plan, both of which protect plumbing, heating, air, electric, and kitchen appliances. The difference is in how the plans are paid for. Choice Home Warranty allows for monthly payments of $44, but Elevate is a one-time payment of $500, which may be too much for someone to pay all at once. $500 is also only the Totally Elevated's base price, which increases significantly when you upgrade your plan to higher levels.
Elevate has more add-on options at 14 than Choice Home Warranty's 9, but still doesn't cover roofing leaks or a second A/C unit, oven, range, or cooktop. Choice Home Warranty also has been in business for longer and covers more states, making Choice Home Warranty more experienced at serving customers. On the whole, Choice Home Warranty understands customer needs better with its extensive, add-on options, monthly payments, and more experience.
The best way to find the right company for you is to compare the options. Review our comparisons below, and then get a quote to weigh your options:
American Home Shield
Choice Home Warranty
Elevate Home Warranty