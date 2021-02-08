Elevate Home Warranty Review -- How Does it Compare?

Elevate's primary downside is that it only provides coverage to Utah residents. Its plans also get expensive, especially if you're getting the Totally Elevated Plan or covering a multiplex. The company also doesn't offer monthly payments, which means you have to pay the entire annual expense all at once. While its add-on options include most of what you could want, it doesn't allow for roof coverage or an addition of another air conditioning unit, oven, range, or cooktop.