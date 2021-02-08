Elevate Home Warranty Review -- How Does it Compare?

Each business or product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you purchase a product or service using the links included, we may earn commission.
By Home Service Research Team
February 08, 2021
You should be able to live in your house and use your appliances without fear of enduring a big expense when something breaks. This is where home warranties come in. Home warranty plans protect the systems in your home against normal wear and tear. Most warranties will cover major systems, such as kitchen appliances, plumbing, electric, heating, and air conditioning. 

Buying a home warranty gives you peace of mind because you won't have to cover all of the home expenses yourself. But how do you know which plan is best? That's what we are here for. For all Utah residents, we have conducted all of the research on Elevate Home Warranty to put together this comprehensive review and comparison to other home warranties.

In the end, we decided American Home Shield was a better option because of its in-depth understanding of customer needs and other features. 

With all of the options out there for home warranties, we act as an independent resource to guide you through the buying process. For this article, we researched Elevate Home Warranty's plans, add-ons, prices, customer reviews, claims and quotes processes, and more to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's services. We then compared its plans to that of American Home Shield and Choice Home Warranty to determine which company was best for Utah residents.

Elevate Home Warranty Overview

Elevate Home Warranty is a home warranty company based in Utah that only provides coverage to Utah residents. The company offers four base plans, which can then be applied to any type of home, from a trailer to a fourplex. Elevate also has 14 add-on options to help you craft your perfect home warranty plan. The price ranges from $300 to $1,695.

Elevate Home Warranty Plans

Plans

Elevate Home Warranty offers four base plans: Basic, Elevated, Elevated Plus, and Totally Elevated. Below, you'll find lists of what is covered under each plan.

  • Covered by all plans: rekey service, HVAC tune-ups, home security system, air conditioner, furnace, swamp cooler, drain line stoppages, pipe leaks, toilet bowls, toilet tanks, toilet mechanisms, shower/diverter valves, sump pump, recirculating pump, instant hot water dispenser, whirlpool bath pump/motor, water heater, electrical system, ceiling and exhaust fans, central vacuum, dishwasher, oven, range, cooktop, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, trash compactor, kitchen exhaust fan, garage door opener
  • Covered by Elevated, Elevated Plus, and Totally Elevated Plans: freon recapture/recharge, window A/C units, tankless water heater, water heater failure due to sediment, toilet replacement, shower heads and arms, angle stop/gate valves, interior hose bibs, pressure regulator, faucets, attic and whole house fans, smoke detector, kitchen refrigerator, kitchen refrigerator ice maker, Elevation Upgrade
  • Covered by both Elevated Plus and Totally Elevated Plans: prepaid service call
  • Covered by only Totally Elevated Plan: washer and dryer

Add-Ons

Elevate Home Warranty offers several add-on options to provide homeowners with the most comprehensive plan possible. These are the options:

  • Washer/Dryer/Kitchen Refrigerator
  • Washer/Dryer
  • Kitchen Refrigerator
  • Additional Refrigeration
  • Septic Tank Pumping
  • Septic System
  • Pool and/or Spa Equipment
  • Well Pump
  • Water Softener
  • Elevated Pipe Leak Coverage
  • No-Fault Upgrade
  • Prepaid Service Call
  • Remove A/C Coverage

Additionally, Elevate offers the Elevation Upgrade, which is an add-on package. It provides additional coverage in the following areas: 

  • Plumbing
  • Heating system
  • Water heater
  • Dishwasher
  • Oven/range/cooktop
  • Microwave
  • Garage door
  • Smoke detector
  • Trash compactor
  • Air conditioner
  • Refrigerator
  • Electrical

For more details on the add-on options, view this sample contract.

What is Not Covered?

Elevate Home Warranty's plans and add-on options offer extensive coverage, but it does not protect against minor roofing leaks or give the option to add a second air conditioning unit, range, oven, or cooktop.

Elevate Home Warranty Cost

Plan Prices

Elevate Home Warranty's plans range from $300 to $1,695.

  • Single Family/ Condo/ Townhome: $300 (Basic), $400 (Elevated), $450 (Elevated Plus), $500 (Totally Elevated)
  • Duplex: $725 (Basic), $775 (Elevated), $875 (Elevated Plus), $975 (Totally Elevated)
  • Triplex: $920 (Basic), $995 (Elevated), $1,145 (Elevated Plus), $1,295 (Totally Elevated)
  • Fourplex: $1,195 (Basic), $1,295 (Elevated), $1,495 (Elevated Plus), $1,695 (Totally Elevated)

Service Fee

Once a claim has been approved with Elevate Home Warranty, the homeowner is charged a service fee of $59. This is cheaper than the standard service fee of other home warranty companies, which is usually $75-$100.

Add-On Prices

Elevate Home Warranty's add-on options have a price range of $35-$180.

  • $35 each: additional refrigeration, septic tank pumping, remove A/C coverage
  • $50 each: kitchen refrigerator, water softener, No-Fault Upgrade, prepaid service call
  • $75 each: Elevation Upgrade, septic system
  • $85 together: washer/dryer
  • $100 each: well pump, elevated pipe leak coverage
  • $125 together: washer, dryer, kitchen refrigerator
  • $180 together: pool and/or spa equipment

Our Verdict on Elevate Home Warranty

Elevate Home Warranty has a history of positive reviews with its 4.5-star Google rating and an A rating by the Better Business Bureau. Its Elevated, Elevated Plus, and Totally Elevated Plans all provide comprehensive coverage. The company even has a unique add-on option to remove A/C coverage, which decreases the price by $35.

Elevate's primary downside is that it only provides coverage to Utah residents. Its plans also get expensive, especially if you're getting the Totally Elevated Plan or covering a multiplex. The company also doesn't offer monthly payments, which means you have to pay the entire annual expense all at once. While its add-on options include most of what you could want, it doesn't allow for roof coverage or an addition of another air conditioning unit, oven, range, or cooktop.

Despite Elevate's positive customer ratings, it is expensive and only covers Utah residents. For these reasons, we recommend American Home Shield.

Our Recommended Provider: American Home Shield

A home warranty provider for over 48 years, American Home Shield is our best overall provider. They cover every state except Alaska, unlike Elevate. With high ratings and BBB accreditation, they are a solid option for your home warranty needs. 

American Home Shield offers three main plans: the Appliance Plan, the Systems Plan, and the Combo Plan (that includes both appliances and systems). They also offer a fourth option, the unique Build Your Own Plan, where you can pick and choose which items you would like to cover. This a la carte approach is unique in the home warranty space, and it's a great way for particular homeowners to cover only what they most care about.

As for pricing, you can get the appliance plan for as low as $34.99 a month, based on quotes our research team received for a home in Georgia, zip code 30097. That's with a $125 service fee. You can also elect to pay more each month and have a lower cost service fee. Unlike Elevate, you can choose to pay month-by-month, eliminating the requirement to pay your entire annual premium at once.

Runner Up: Choice Home Warranty

Our second favorite provider is Choice Home Warranty.

Choice Home Warranty's Total Plan has similar coverage to Elevate's Totally Elevated Plan, both of which protect plumbing, heating, air, electric, and kitchen appliances. The difference is in how the plans are paid for. Choice Home Warranty allows for monthly payments of $44, but Elevate is a one-time payment of $500, which may be too much for someone to pay all at once. $500 is also only the Totally Elevated's base price, which increases significantly when you upgrade your plan to higher levels.

Elevate has more add-on options at 14 than Choice Home Warranty's 9, but still doesn't cover roofing leaks or a second A/C unit, oven, range, or cooktop. Choice Home Warranty also has been in business for longer and covers more states, making Choice Home Warranty more experienced at serving customers. On the whole, Choice Home Warranty understands customer needs better with its extensive, add-on options, monthly payments, and more experience.

Home Warranty Provider Comparisons

The best way to find the right company for you is to compare the options. Review our comparisons below, and then get a quote to weigh your options:

American Home Shield

  • 4 plans + 4 add-on options
  • 49 states covered
  • 30 day waiting period
  • $75, $100, or $125 service fee
  • 48 years in business
  • BBB accredited, BBB rating: B
  • 10,978 BBB complaints

Choice Home Warranty

  • 2 plans + 9 add-on options
  • 48 states covered
  • 30 day waiting period
  • $60-$85 service fee
  • 11 years in business
  • not BBB accredited, BBB rating: B-
  • 5,280 BBB complaints

Elevate Home Warranty

  • 4 plans + 14 add-on options
  • 1 state covered
  • no waiting period
  • $59 service fee
  • 7 years in service
  • BBB accredited, BBB rating: A
  • 14 BBB complaints

Best Home Warranty Companies

