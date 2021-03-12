Costco Home Warranty—Our Take

Costco sells protection plans administered through Allstate for appliances purchased from Costco stores and Costco.com. These protection plans are similar to home warranties in that they protect customers from the high cost of covered repairs or replacements on major appliances. Unfortunately, there's not a Costco home warranty plan that offers protection for both home systems and appliances purchased from any vendor.
The Laundry Suite protection plans cover a washer and dryer. These appliances are protected for two years by Costco Concierge and three years by Allstate. Costco sells a Laundry Suite plan for washers and dryers under $2,000 and a Laundry Suite plan for washers and dryers costing $2,000 or more.
The Laundry Suite protection plans are exclusive to Costco members and must be bought within 90 days of purchasing your washer and dryer. The plans cover power failure and unexpected leaks. Additionally, if your washer or dryer can't be repaired within 14 days of a technician's initial on-site visit, Costco will reimburse you for laundry services up to $50 during years three to five of your protection plan.
The Kitchen Suite protection plans cover kitchen appliances such as your refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Costco sells a plan for kitchen suites under $2,000, a plan for kitchen suites costing between $2,000 to $4,000, and a plan for kitchen suites costing over $4,000.
Similar to the Laundry Suite plans, the Kitchen Suite protection plans must be obtained within 90 days of your purchase and they're exclusive to Costco members. These plans cover food spoilage caused by mechanical failure of an appliance (up to $300) during years three to five of the protection plan, and they cover unexpected leaks and power failures.
Costco offers separate coverage plans for individual washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, freezers, microwaves, and ranges. The company sells three plans: one for appliances under $1,000, one for appliances costing between $1,000 and $2,000, and one for appliances that cost over $2,000.
These extended warranty plans must be bought within 90 days of the appliance's purchase date and they're exclusive to Costco members. Like the Kitchen Suite, these plans cover unexpected leaks, power failure, and spoiled food up to $300 during years three to five of the protection plan.
Costco also offers protection plans for the following:
Costco's plans come with a free 30-day trial and 24/7 customer service. They also include fast repairs and replacements, and the plans can be transferred to a new owner.
As previously mentioned, only Costco members can purchase these protection plans. Additionally, they don't cover certain types of damage, such as:
Compare Costco pricing for each individual protection plan below:
Allstate Protection Plans, the parent company that offers Costco protection plans, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been accredited since 2007. In general, positive experiences mention the company's efficient claims process and professional customer service team. Here's a sampling of customer reviews regarding these protection plans:
"Easy to work with, prompt response. We were given the option of a refurbished replacement or a refund. They sent a refund check within five days. Great customer service!"—Tania G. on 12/19/2020 via BBB
"Do not use this service. They will overcharge for a repair service and then tell you your service is canceled because they spent too much on repairs."—Steve P. on 02/08/2019 via BBB
If you have a question about your Costco membership or the products you've purchased at Costco, you can contact customer service at 800-955-2292. If you have any questions about your service plan, call Allstate at 877-927-7268.
