Choice Home Warranty vs. First American Home Warranty (2021)

Looking for a comparison of Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty? In this article, our review team examines these home warranty providers head-to-head on customer reviews, cost, and coverage plans to help you decide which company offers the best home warranty for you and your home.
Compare a general overview of Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty below.
Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty both have benefits and drawbacks, and one may be a better fit for you and your home. Compare the pros and cons of each home warranty company below.
Choice Home Warranty offers two comprehensive coverage plans: a Basic Plan and a Total Plan. The Basic Plan covers 14 appliances and systems, and the Total Plan covers everything in the Basic Plan, plus an air conditioning system, refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Here are the specific items covered under each Choice Home Warranty plan.
Choice Home Warranty also offers nine optional add-ons:
First American Home Warranty offers two coverage plans: a Premier Plan and a Basic Plan. The company's Premier Plan covers 16 systems and appliances, while the company's Basic Plan only covers eight home appliances.
First American notably protects item components that are excluded from some home warranty companies' coverage plans. For example, First American provides coverage for switches and a center rail assembly for a garage door, which other companies don't typically provide.
Here are the specific items covered under each First American plan.
Additionally, First American offers the following optional add-ons:
*First American's First Class Upgrade covers expenses related to the removal of an appliance and the usage of cranes during installation. It also pays up to $250 when local building permits are required for replacing appliances.
Home warranty plans consist of two primary costs: a premium and a service fee. A premium is typically paid every month in exchange for home warranty coverage, while a service fee is paid every time a repair or replacement is needed.
First American Home Warranty and Choice Home Warranty's monthly premiums are similar in cost, but First American's premium cost range is slightly more affordable than Choice Home Warranty's cost range. The service fee for Choice Home Warranty is $85, while First American allows homeowners to select a service fee between $75–$100.
Note: The cost of optional add-ons for both of these providers will depend on the specific items you add to your plan. Optional coverage items usually add about $40 to $180 to a homeowner's annual home warranty cost.
On the BBB, both Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty have B ratings. First American Home Warranty is accredited by the BBB, while Choice Home Warranty is not.
Regarding BBB customer reviews, First American Home Warranty has received more positive reviews, on average, than Choice Home Warranty. Here are a few BBB customer reviews for Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty:
"Although it sometimes takes a little work on my part to get a covered item repaired or replaced, my experience with Choice Home Warranty is great when compared to another home warranty company I had before Choice. Overall, I would recommend Choice Home Warranty." — Larry H. in October 2017
"I purchased a warranty and one month after purchasing, my A/C stopped working. When I filed a claim, [the company] sent out a technician that was more worried about being on the phone than looking over the issue. My claim was denied—[the company] stated [that] it was a pre-existing condition, which [it is] not able to prove." — Marcy W. on April 24, 2020
"[First American] is great, and the company stands by [its] word. The company's contract is easy to read and understand. [First American's] technicians came out to fix what was insured. I paid $75 for my deductible, and the service provided was well worth it. Thank you." — Kentina R. on August 16, 2020
"I have had contractors not show up and I've had to go months without my dishwasher being serviced after numerous attempts at scheduling and rescheduling.." — Shelby S. on January 16, 2021
Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty were recognized by our review team as two of the best home warranty companies in the industry. We named Choice Home Warranty as the best home warranty company for older homes because it covers appliances and systems of all ages. We named First American as the home warranty company with the most comprehensive claims coverage because of its extensive coverage of individual components within each of its covered home items.
If you're looking for a more experienced provider with comprehensive claims coverage, consider First American Home Warranty. If you want protection for an older home, consider signing up for a Choice Home Warranty plan. Before you buy a home warranty, we recommend getting quotes from both providers.
The waiting period for both Choice Home Warranty and First American Home Warranty is 30 days. This means that coverage doesn't kick in until 30 days after the home service contract has been signed.
Homeowners insurance protects homeowners from structural damage caused by unexpected events, such as a flood or burglary, and liability claims. A home warranty plan protects homeowners from paying for expensive repairs and replacements when their systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear.
A comprehensive coverage plan is a home warranty plan that covers home systems and appliances, instead of covering just systems (systems plan) or just appliances (appliances plan).
