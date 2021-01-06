Cheapest Home Warranty Companies (2021)

If you’re interested in a home warranty, chances are you’re looking to save money. It’s important to choose a home warranty that protects your wallet the same as your home’s most important items and systems.
The home warranty market contains so many companies offering comprehensive coverage at low prices, so it can be hard to tell if you’re getting a bargain with your policy. Our team has done research on all major home warranty providers, examining prices, coverage, and service to help you make the best decision possible for you and your home. We recommend checking out all three providers listing below and getting quotes to compare prices.
All cost figures in this article reflect sample quotes received by our team for single-family homes under 5,000 square feet.
Our top-rated cheap home warranty companies are:
In our independent review of home warranty providers, Select Home Warranty was named the best option for homeowners looking to purchase coverage while on a budget. Select offers two base plans that each cost $36.00 per month and a more complete and comprehensive plan for $42.00 per month. Each of the base plans will cover either appliances or systems, and the Total Plan covers both, offering an impressive amount of coverage for a low price.
Select has a standard $75.00 service call fee, which is on the lower end for a typical home warranty provider, and does not place a limit on how many service calls its customers can make. It also gives free coverage for roof leaks, which is generally rare in the home warranty industry.
Like most companies, Select also offers a handful of add-on options; most are between $3.00 and $6.00 per month, with the exception of optional pool coverage, which will cost you $8.33 per month. Select also offers 24/7 customer service and a 90-day guarantee for repairs made.
For more information on Select Home Warranty’s plans and prices, fill out this form for a free quote or call 888-370-3956.
Choice Home Warranty is another of our top recommended providers for homeowners looking to save money on their home warranty. Choice offers two plans, both of which cover appliances and systems. The Basic Plan covers 14 essential items in your home, and the Total Plan covers a few more, like your air conditioning.
Choice’s base plan costs $41.69 per month, and its more comprehensive plan costs $50.00 per month. These prices are not quite as low as Select Home Warranty’s prices; however, Choice makes up for it with its generous coverage limits.
A coverage limit is how much a company will pay before the homeowner is responsible for the rest of the cost for repair. Choice sets a $3000 limit on repairs, so there’s no questioning or combing through the fine print for how much you’ll have to pay in the end. These limits are very competitive in the home warranty industry.
In addition to generous limits for coverage, Choice’s service call fee will be between $60-85—an inexpensive rate compared to most companies. This is especially helpful for homeowners who expect to be placing a lot of repair requests.
Choice Home Warranty offers inexpensive add-ons as well, including pool, septic tank, and well pump coverage. To find out more about Choice’s plans, limits, and add-ons, get a free quote and sample contract by following this link, or call 929-400-6165.
First American Home Warranty is another company with low prices. The provider offers two plans—a Basic Plan that covers appliances and a Premier Plan that covers both appliances and important systems in your home.
The Basic Plan costs $32 per month, and the Premier Plan costs $43.50 per month. First American stands out against many of its competitors as a cheap home warranty due in part to its generous limits on coverage. On its website, the company offers no coverage limits on many items, such as your laundry appliances and electrical systems. The items that do have coverage limits have generous caps, such as the $3,500 dollar limit on your dishwasher.
In addition to competitive prices and high caps, First American offers unlimited repair claims and an inexpensive $75 service call fee. We think First American’s coverage is a great option for the home warranty buyer looking for a cheap plan with comprehensive coverage. For more information on First American’s limits and plan offerings, we recommend getting a free quote by following this link or by calling 833-777-0049.
Below are a few tips on ways you can save money on a home warranty:
A home warranty is a policy designed to shield you from paying all at once for expensive, unexpected repairs out of pocket. Your most important items and systems will be covered from breakdowns due to normal wear and tear. You’ll be charged either a monthly or annual rate, and when your items need to be repaired, you’ll file a claim and pay only a service fee for labor. Your home warranty provider will cover most or all of the repair costs.
Every company offers slightly different rates, so we recommend getting free quotes from several companies before making a decision. Plans usually run between $30-60 and will cover some combination of appliances and systems.
A service call fee acts as a deductible that the home warranty policyholder pays to cover the cost of labor. When your technician is dispatched to your home, you’ll pay the service call fee, and repairs will be made. The price of these service call fees range from $60-125, depending on your provider. Companies’ service call fees should be factored in to your search, as they are part of the cost of your home warranty.
Each company’s plans offer coverage for different items, but there are several items that almost every home warranty covers in their more comprehensive plans. These items include:
Again, each company is slightly different, so we recommend getting quotes from several companies to find the perfect plan for the items most important to you.
Saving money is the top benefit to a home warranty. If your most expensive items or systems break down, you could be looking at a repair bill reaching into the thousands of dollars. A home warranty plan can provide you with peace of mind and prevent you from having to pay so much money at one time.
Additionally, if you’re selling your home, you can potentially increase its value by purchasing a home warranty. This could also help you sell your home faster as it will be more attractive to buyers.
At the end of the day, some homeowners find comfort in knowing that, with a home warranty, they won’t have to deal with the headache of researching contractors and comparing prices every time a system or appliance breaks down in their home. A home warranty company streamlines the repair process with its network of technicians and can make repairs and replacements as simple as possible.