Blue Ribbon Home Warranty Review

Everyone has homeowners insurance. It's there to make sure that if an emergency does arise, that you will not lose everything. However, it's more likely that small appliances will break in your house from normal wear and tear over time. A home warranty plan will help pay for repair or replacement for these essential appliances and systems. Home warranties can be compared to healthcare plans. You pay a co-pay every time a service technician comes to your home to repair or replace parts, in the form of a service fee.