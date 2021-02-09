The Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of 2021

Each business or product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you purchase a product or service using the links included, we may earn commission.
By Home Service Research Team
February 09, 2021
Purchasing a home is exciting, and there are many steps to take throughout the process. One of the most important items to check off of your list is to get homeowners insurance. Because there are so many options, it can be difficult to choose. In this guide we share the best homeowners insurance companies based on our proprietary research.

Our team of researchers spends hours reviewing coverage options, speaking with service representatives, parsing through customer reviews, and collecting sample quotes. With this data, we are able to rate and rank home insurance companies across the industry. From this analysis we've identified 5 providers we recommend you consider.

To get started by comparing quotes head to head, use our comparison tool below.

#1: Best Overall: Amica

We rate Amica as the best overall option for homeowners insurance.

Beyond positive customer reviews, the company is also the top-rated in J.D. Power's 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study — a prestigious award in the industry. Amica also provides auto insurance policies, so it's especially worth considering if you can bundle your home insurance with an existing Amica auto insurance policy.

Coverage Features

One offering we particularly like about Amica is the company's mobile app. On it you can submit claims, track existing claims, pay your bill, keep a home inventory, and even review your home loss checklists.

Pros/Cons

Pros

  • Top-rated provider in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study
  • Great mobile app on which you can submit and manage claims
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Other companies offer more discounts
  • Not available in Hawaii or Alaska

Discounts

Below are the four discounts available from Amica:

  • Claim-free: If you avoid filing a claim for three years, you become eligible for a cost discount.
  • Multi-line discount: If you have, for example, an auto insurance policy with Amica, then you can save on home insurance.
  • New/remodeled home discount: You get a discount for remodeling your home.
  • Automatic detection devices discount: If you have a sensor to detect water or gas leak, you qualify for a discount.

#2: Best for First-Time Home Buyers: Geico

If it's your first time purchasing a home, we think Geico is a good choice to consider. The company is known for its array of discounts — in addition to its memorable mascot. It's a very affordable option for those who want coverage but don't want to break the bank.

There are some complaints about customer service. The company also doesn't offer a lot of flexibility on its coverage options. It's important to note that Geico acts as a broker for home insurance, so ultimately your policy will be with an affiliated administrator.

Coverage Features

Geico's insurance coverage is fairly standard. However, there are a few types of coverage we found unique. These include limited coverage for stolen jewelry (up to $2,000, which can be increased), minor injuries to other people who get hurt on your property, and extra expenses that are a result of a covered loss.

Pros/Cons

Pros

  • Very affordable
  • Available in most areas
  • Variety of discounts available

Cons

  • Low score on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study
  • Customer service complaints

Discounts

Geico offers a number of discounts to make your coverage cheaper, including:

  • Bundling: If you have more than one policy with Geico, you can save on homeowners insurance.
  • In-Home Safety: If you have security systems such as fire or burglar alarms or fire extinguishers you can receive a discount.

#3: Best for Military Members and Their Family: USAA

USAA is not available for everyone but is a great choice for military members, veterans, and their family members. The company is known for its prompt and kind service to its customers. Plus, the provider offers a number of financial services, which can make bundling simple.

Coverage Features

One unique feature of USAA's coverage is identity theft protection, worth up to $5,000. Note that this is not available to homeowners in New York or North Carolina.

Pros/Cons

Pros

  • Positive customer experience
  • Highest rated company by J.D. Power
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Only available to people who have a military affiliation
  • Local offices are sparse

Discounts

USAA offers a number of discounts, including:

  • Claims-Free: Receive a 10% discount if you haven’t submitted a claim in 5 years.
  • Protective Device Credit: Get a discount when purchasing home security equipment from the company’s partner, ADT.
  • Bundling: Receive up to 10% for having more than one USAA policy.

#4: Best for Eco-Conscious Homeowners: Travelers

Travelers is unique in that it caters to "green" homeowners, which is increasingly popular nowadays. Moreover, the company has an A++ A.M. Best financial rating. This is important because it signals that the provider is not in financial trouble and will be here when you need to file a claim.

Coverage Features

The eco-friendly home insurance option is certainly a feature that other companies don't offer. Under this plan, Travelers will cover the cost to repair or rebuild your home using environmentally-friendly materials.

Pros/Cons

Pros

  • Eco-friendly coverage option
  • Easy-to-use website
  • Financially stable

Cons

  • Rated below industry average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study
  • Average customer ratings

Discounts

Travelers offers a number of discounts, including:

  • LEED Discount: You can get 5% off if your home is certified green by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) group.
  • Multi-Policy Discount: Save money by bundling your policies.
  • Home Buyer Discount: Get a discount if you bought your home within the last 12 months.

#5: Best for Luxury Properties: Chubb

Chubb is not the right insurance company for the average homeowner, but if you have a luxury home then it might be. This provider specializes in coverage with high-limits.

Because of the type of homes Chubb covers, it's not as simple to get a quote online. You'll need to work with the company to land on a price for your specific home.

Coverage Features

Chubb's policies include a few unique coverage items we think are worth mentioning. These include risk consulting, replacement cost coverage, extended replacement cost coverage, and cash settlement.

Pros/Cons

Pros

  • Unique extra coverage offered
  • No deductible if your loss is over $50,000
  • Specializes in high-limit policies
  • Some discounts available

Cons

  • Rated below average in J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study
  • Expensive coverage
  • No quick quotes online

Discounts

Chubb does have some discounts available, such as:

  • Bundling: You can also purchase jewelry and valuables coverages, which will reduce the cost of your homeowners insurance policy.
  • Security Systems Discount: You’ll save money if you have security systems, a backup generator, security guards around the property, and/or gates around your home.

Our research team combed through countless sample quotes and policy documents to arrive at these ratings. Ultimately, we recommend that you get a few different quotes to compare your options side by side before committing. Pricing will always vary depending on your location, your home, and the discounts available to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?

Homeowners insurance is a set of coverage that protects you in case your home experiences damage from certain circumstances. This could include fire damage, flooding, or even theft. Check the policy documentation when reading through your quote to understand exactly what your policy will cover. It is not standard from company to company.

What Home Insurance Is the Cheapest?

This will depend on your location as well as what discounts you're eligible for. In our research, Geico usually was the least expensive option, at around $70 per month for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in North Carolina. However, if you're eligible for discounts through your existing auto insurance provider, that might be cheaper. Be sure to get multiple quotes before you decide.

How Much Does Home Insurance Cost?

It depends on your home and where it is located. It will also depend on what discounts you qualify for. The quotes we received for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in North Carolina without bundle discounts ranged $70-$80

