The Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of 2021

Purchasing a home is exciting, and there are many steps to take throughout the process. One of the most important items to check off of your list is to get homeowners insurance. Because there are so many options, it can be difficult to choose. In this guide we share the best homeowners insurance companies based on our proprietary research.
Our team of researchers spends hours reviewing coverage options, speaking with service representatives, parsing through customer reviews, and collecting sample quotes. With this data, we are able to rate and rank home insurance companies across the industry. From this analysis we've identified 5 providers we recommend you consider.
We rate Amica as the best overall option for homeowners insurance.
Beyond positive customer reviews, the company is also the top-rated in J.D. Power's 2020 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study — a prestigious award in the industry. Amica also provides auto insurance policies, so it's especially worth considering if you can bundle your home insurance with an existing Amica auto insurance policy.
One offering we particularly like about Amica is the company's mobile app. On it you can submit claims, track existing claims, pay your bill, keep a home inventory, and even review your home loss checklists.
Pros
Cons
Below are the four discounts available from Amica:
If it's your first time purchasing a home, we think Geico is a good choice to consider. The company is known for its array of discounts — in addition to its memorable mascot. It's a very affordable option for those who want coverage but don't want to break the bank.
There are some complaints about customer service. The company also doesn't offer a lot of flexibility on its coverage options. It's important to note that Geico acts as a broker for home insurance, so ultimately your policy will be with an affiliated administrator.
Geico's insurance coverage is fairly standard. However, there are a few types of coverage we found unique. These include limited coverage for stolen jewelry (up to $2,000, which can be increased), minor injuries to other people who get hurt on your property, and extra expenses that are a result of a covered loss.
Pros
Cons
Geico offers a number of discounts to make your coverage cheaper, including:
USAA is not available for everyone but is a great choice for military members, veterans, and their family members. The company is known for its prompt and kind service to its customers. Plus, the provider offers a number of financial services, which can make bundling simple.
One unique feature of USAA's coverage is identity theft protection, worth up to $5,000. Note that this is not available to homeowners in New York or North Carolina.
Pros
Cons
USAA offers a number of discounts, including:
Travelers is unique in that it caters to "green" homeowners, which is increasingly popular nowadays. Moreover, the company has an A++ A.M. Best financial rating. This is important because it signals that the provider is not in financial trouble and will be here when you need to file a claim.
The eco-friendly home insurance option is certainly a feature that other companies don't offer. Under this plan, Travelers will cover the cost to repair or rebuild your home using environmentally-friendly materials.
Pros
Cons
Travelers offers a number of discounts, including:
Chubb is not the right insurance company for the average homeowner, but if you have a luxury home then it might be. This provider specializes in coverage with high-limits.
Because of the type of homes Chubb covers, it's not as simple to get a quote online. You'll need to work with the company to land on a price for your specific home.
Chubb's policies include a few unique coverage items we think are worth mentioning. These include risk consulting, replacement cost coverage, extended replacement cost coverage, and cash settlement.
Pros
Cons
Chubb does have some discounts available, such as:
What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?
Homeowners insurance is a set of coverage that protects you in case your home experiences damage from certain circumstances. This could include fire damage, flooding, or even theft. Check the policy documentation when reading through your quote to understand exactly what your policy will cover. It is not standard from company to company.
What Home Insurance Is the Cheapest?
This will depend on your location as well as what discounts you're eligible for. In our research, Geico usually was the least expensive option, at around $70 per month for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in North Carolina. However, if you're eligible for discounts through your existing auto insurance provider, that might be cheaper. Be sure to get multiple quotes before you decide.
How Much Does Home Insurance Cost?
It depends on your home and where it is located. It will also depend on what discounts you qualify for. The quotes we received for a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in North Carolina without bundle discounts ranged $70-$80