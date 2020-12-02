The 6 Best Home Security Systems

Abode is a provider that offers a one-time purchase for their system with no monthly contract. When choosing the self-monitoring package, users gain access to watching live video captured on a camera remotely and can receive alerts for predetermined events. For those who merely want to know what is happening on their property while away, this can be a valuable option. However, for more effective security and professional monitoring, Abode offers two plans that cost less than a dollar a day in operating fees.