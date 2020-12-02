The 6 Best Home Security Systems

Investing in a good home security system doesn’t have to be confusing or difficult. With the right research of different providers and the coverage each offers, you can find a comprehensive package for your home at the right price. Ultimately, knowing that your home and belongings are protected creates peace of mind whether you’re a renter or a property owner.
Home security systems are useful when alerting property owners, and frequently, the proper authorities that something is amiss. In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a total of 2,109.9 property crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S.
We have reviewed highly rated home security companies to show you how different providers excel (and how they don't), so you can effectively invest in home protection services. Keep in mind that most security packages, whether DIY or professionally monitored, are compatible with smart home features such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others, but it's important to double check before you commit.
American District Telegraph (ADT) has been in the home security system business for over 140 years. Initially, the company designed call-boxes for homeowners to seek emergency assistance. Today, it is well-known for cutting-edge advances in the way people protect their properties.
When considering ADT, customers can choose from three packages, which are outlined below.
The Secure Plan includes the following:
The Smart Plan includes everything in the Secure Plan, plus:
The Complete Plan includes everything in the Secure and Smart Plans, plus:
ADT offers a worry-free professional installation, so homeowners are uninvolved during the setup process. However, once the system is installed, the technicians are well-versed in answering questions and showing how to use the included features and functions.
In addition to an included installation, ADT users are provided with a six-month, money-back guarantee and theft protection program. If a home is compromised while the system is active, the company promises to pay up to $500 toward an insurance deductible.
We find ADT to offer the most comprehensive coverage at valuable prices. With its customer service team’s support and the alerts sent to connected smart devices, you can find comfort that your property is safely managed. To get started with our highest-rated home security system, sign up for a free quote. Or, you can call 888-285-6952.
Simplisafe offers a fresh perspective on home security by providing a sleek design on its sensors and security cameras as helpful watchdogs. The group should be considered if you want to avoid a professional installation or drilling holes to set up the system. Instead, customers choose from a list of optional equipment that is ready to use on arrival.
Since packages are built to a customer’s specifications, here are a few items you can use to protect your home.
Entry Sensors
Glass Break Sensors
Video Doorbell
Panic Button
Simplisafe also offers optional hazard finding devices like temperature and water sensors and smoke and carbon dioxide detectors.
DIY users can easily install the system on their own or by contacting the company for instructions. The base station, or brain, can be pre-programmed by Simplisafe before it’s shipped, making it ready to use out of the box.
We understand that finding time for a professional installation doesn’t fit with every homeowner’s schedule. Simplisafe makes it easy to perform the initial setup and receive support remotely. Find out more about the easy-to-use system by visiting the company website.
Alder offers a straightforward home security system that can be accessed from smartphones or tablets anywhere there is an wi-fi internet connection. The company uses a support center to watch for notifications of distress and will contact a homeowner and authorities when trouble arises. In addition to DIY installation, here are some features you can expect from Alder.
After choosing flexible systems, property dwellers receive pre-programmed components, packed in an order that designates which items to set up first. With indoor and outdoor cameras featuring enhanced night vision, you can rest easy that your home is always under watch. The indoor camera also gives access to a one-way video or two-way talk function so you can check on loved ones at home, even while away.
We find that the ability to handpick specific equipment and quickly transport it from room to room makes Alder a quality option for those who want flexibility. Get started by signing up for a free quote or calling 844-431-0264.
Abode is a provider that offers a one-time purchase for their system with no monthly contract. When choosing the self-monitoring package, users gain access to watching live video captured on a camera remotely and can receive alerts for predetermined events. For those who merely want to know what is happening on their property while away, this can be a valuable option. However, for more effective security and professional monitoring, Abode offers two plans that cost less than a dollar a day in operating fees.
The Standard Plan, which costs about 20 cents per day, covers the following:
The Pro Plan, which costs about 66 cents per day, includes everything in the Standard Plan, plus:
Abode offers two premium systems that are designed to work with different sized properties. The iota is intended for smaller buildings or apartments. It works as an all-in-one device that includes an HD streaming camera. Abode recommends the Gateway unit in larger homes, as it serves as a central hub but connects to add-on devices to cover the entire area. Either system is easy to install and does not require an on-site professional.
We appreciate the fact that Abode offers its home security system without a monthly plan. However, for more optimal coverage, the premium services make sense even for tight budgets. Learn more about the options by calling 650-443-7834 or visiting the site.
Frontpoint combines epic home security and smart home controls that are controlled at your fingertips. The company offers an intricate system that works seamlessly with app-supporting devices. With technology provided by Frontpoint, you can check on the kids in another room or open a live video to see what's happening while you're away.
In addition to allowing clients to build their own plan by choosing system components, the group also offers four pre-packaged options. Each package includes yard signs, window decals, and a door sticker but varies based on the included equipment.
Safe Home Starter ($99.00)
Safe Home Everyday ($295.94)
Safe Home Select ($383.92)
Safe Home Preferred ($479.90)
Frontpoint systems are easy to install and don’t require a technician to visit your property. Once established, customers can choose from two options for 24/7 monitoring. The Interactive Plan costs about $1.48 per day, while the Ultimate Plan, which includes advanced features like motion-triggered alerts, is about $1.64 to begin.
We find that Frontpoint offers excellent entry-level value for their service and affordable pricing for top-tier packages. The ability to protect your home while controlling smart home technology like lighting, door locks and thermostats make Frontpoint a good option for both property owners and renters.
Find out how to get started here or by calling 833-823-5612.
Vivint takes pride in offering full-home automation that is powered by a single app. With its security system, customers enjoy 24/7 protection while having access to smart technology to control available features. The provider offers equipment that allows users to answer the door and communicate through two-way video chats remotely. Customers who are energy conscious can also adjust lighting and thermostats while off the property.
Below are the smart home platforms with which Vivint home security is compatible:
Note that it does not work with Apple HomeKit.
While the company is fluent in home automation, they also provide high-level security packages that you can trust. Vivint doesn’t list their available packages on their website and urges customers to call for more information. However, we did find that they offer numerous components to include in a home protection system.
The security system offered by Vivint requires a professional installation but is free with a contract. An expert technician will show new users how to get the most out of their new system by providing a detailed walkthrough of its features.
We feel that Vivint is an excellent provider for those who take advantage of smart home technology. Users can easily control products like locks, cameras, lighting, and thermostats from their smartphone or a Vivint hub included with coverage. Find out more about the pricing and packages here or by calling 855-740-4217.
If you don’t feel that a dedicated security system is needed for your home, there are some providers who offer basic protection equipment without long-term contracts.
Entrusting Ring to protect your home can be an affordable decision. With various products like the Ring alarm, security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, you can ensure your property is looked out for efficiently. Once you acquire the preferred components, Ring offers two packages to extend the coverage. Here is what you can expect between the plans.
Ring includes the following for free with its equipment:
The Basic Plan ($3/month or $30/year) includes everything above, plus:
The Plus Plan ($10/month or $100/year) includes everything in both plans above, plus:
The accompanying services included with the premium packages can make Ring an affordable option for total-home security.
You may think of thermostats when you hear this company’s name, however, it also offers Nest Secure to boost property security. It provides various equipment to keep an eye out for trouble and alert customers through a dedicated app. Here are a few items to include in your system if you invest in Nest.
While the Nest setup can provide some basic additional security, you can add 24/7 monitoring through Brinks Home Security for an additional fee.