Axiom Home Warranty Review -- Is It Worth It?

When you have a home warranty, you can be a little less stressed when a major appliance or home system quits working. Instead of trying to find a qualified repair technician and worrying about the cost, you simply call the warranty company. Your home warranty provider will select a qualified service provider and schedule a house call. In most situations, you'll only have to pay a reasonable service fee.
In this article, we'll look at Axiom Home Warranty, a fairly new provider of home warranties. Our research team has spent extensive time investigating the best home warranty companies so that we can give you an unbiased opinion about which is right for your situation.
Axiom Home Warranty is a new company in the home warranty industry, so there's not a lot of background information available. The company was founded in 2015, according to its website, and it is based in Redondo Beach, California. Axiom's parent company buys, rehabilitates, and resells homes and wanted to provide home warranties on those homes. The company then expanded to provide home warranty policies to other homeowners.
Axiom only provides home warranties in California and Nevada.
On its website, Axiom says that the factor that sets it apart from other home warranty companies is that it will cover the repair and replacement of entertainment centers.
Axiom Home Warranty offers three levels of plans.
This is the basic coverage plan from Axiom. The items covered vary slightly for single-family homes, depending on the state where the home is located. For instance, air conditioning is covered in the basic single-family home plan in Nevada but not in California.
The items that are covered (depending on state and type of home) include:
This is the middle level of coverage. It covers everything that is in the Essentials plan and adds air conditioning (in California). It also includes AxiomTouch and the Eco Upgrade, which are not explained on the website.
This is the most comprehensive plan. It includes everything included in the Essentials and Preferred plans and adds coverage for the kitchen refrigerator, clothes washer, and clothes dryer.
You can also pay to cover items that aren't covered at the level you choose or that aren't covered in any standard plan. Add-on coverage is available for:
Separately, you can select coverage of home entertainment items such as:
In addition to coverage of single-family homes, Axiom provides homeowners with home warranty coverage for:
The company also sells home warranty coverage to real estate professionals in the two states.
Consumers can pay for their home warranty by paying a monthly fee or an annual fee. By paying annually, consumers save the equivalent of two months' fees each year – the annual fee is equal to 10 monthly payments for that level of coverage.
Perhaps because the coverage is slightly different, the fees for the three levels of plans are different in California and Nevada. Depending on your location:
Optional items range from as little as $2 per month for the Eco upgrade to $18 for the entertainment package. Optional coverage of refrigerators and freezers is $4 or $5 each, and washer/dryer coverage is $8.
For individual home entertainment items, the monthly premium is based on the purchase price of the item.
With most home warranties, you pay a monthly or annual fee, and you pay a service fee when you make a claim. The industry average for service fees ranges from $75 to $125.
Axiom doesn't list its service fee on its website and hasn't posted a sample contract online. In a few online reviews of the company, customers say they paid a $65 service fee. Those fees are close to industry averages.
Another thing that consumers should be aware of when choosing a home warranty is what limits the service contract has for replacement of items that can't be repaired. For instance, the warranty might cap the amount it will provide to replace your heating system at $1,500. That won't cover the total price of a new system, which averages more than $4,200, but it will cut the amount you have to pay out of pocket significantly.
We could not find Axiom Home Warranty's limits for coverage on its website.
You can request a quote from Axiom Home Warranty via the website. Select the level of plan you're interested in, and you will be asked if the warranty is part of a real estate transaction. If you say yes, you'll be sent to the real estate professional portal. If you say no, you'll be asked your state and what kind of property you want a warranty on.
You'll also be able to select any optional add-ons. At that point, you can request a quote.
The form for the quote requires your name, property address, email address, phone number, and the date when you'd like the warranty to take effect. You must select a date that is more than 30 days after you apply.
The company says it will send the contract to you by your choice of email or mail.
Axiom allows consumers to submit a claim via its mobile app or via their online account. Consumers can reach their accounts from the top menu on the Axiom website by clicking "request service." They'll also find their contracts, claims records, and other account information through the online portal.
Once you make a claim, Axiom will select a service technician from its list of pre-screened and pre-qualified service providers. To qualify to work for Axiom, all service providers must have:
Typically, home warranty companies receive a claim and send a service provider to your home. The technician determines if the item can be repaired and repairs it immediately if possible. If the repair requires parts to be ordered, the technician will return to your home when the parts arrive. The technician will also tell the warranty company if the item is not repairable.
Consumers who have posted reviews of Axiom online are largely displeased with the service they have received when they filed a claim. Complaints include slow service and denial of claims.
Axiom Home Warranty's basic plan is one of the more comprehensive that we have seen. In many ways, that's a plus, but in some ways, it's a minus. After all, if you don't have a central vac, instant hot water dispenser, or trash compactor, you're paying for coverage you don't need.
The long list of optional items is a good feature because it allows consumers to customize the plan to their needs.
On the negative side, the company only offers warranties in California and Nevada, a very limited coverage area.
Our research team had other concerns, too. A home warranty is a contract, and no one should enter a contract without thoroughly reading and understanding what they are agreeing to. We believe that a sample contract should be readily available on the company's website. No consumer should have to turn over a lot of personal information merely to see the contract, but Axiom requires you to submit your name, address, phone number, and email address.
There are too many unknowns about Axiom. The website doesn't reveal service fees, coverage limits, or exclusions. Without this information, consumers cannot make an informed decision about whether Axiom provides the coverage that meets their needs.
Ultimately, we recommend American Home Shield as the best overall option for home warranty shoppers. This company provides a number of plans that give you flexibility in your coverage. In other words, you only pay for what you need, and you can personalize as you wish.
AHS offers the following four plans:
Here are a few reasons we recommend American Home Shield:
We also recommend Choice Home Warranty for comprehensive coverage, and rate this company as the Best for Older Homes. This provider doesn't place any limits on the age of the appliances or home systems it will cover.
Choice Home Warranty offers two plans and allows you to add on other items, such as a pool or spa, that you want covered. The Basic Plan is an excellent option for customers who just want to make sure the most important appliances and systems in their home are covered. The Total Plan covers even more appliances and systems and is our choice for the peace of mind it provides.
Unlike Axiom, which has only been in business for a few years, Choice Home Warranty has more than a decade of experience in the industry. Choice has a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau, which gives Axiom an F rating. The BBB says that gave Axiom an F because of its failure to respond to the majority of complaints filed against the company through BBB.
Below, we've lined up our top-recommended providers against Axiom Home Warranty to see how they compare.
American Home Shield
Choice Home Warranty
Axiom Home Warranty
