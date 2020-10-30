AWG Home Warranty Division Reviews & Pricing

“I am not an Aegis customer. However, I engaged in a lengthy call with a rather pushy agent. I called when I received an unsolicited ‘pink’ letter informing me that the warranty on my house, which I knew nothing about, was expiring or had expired. I found the whole experience uncomfortable. I was especially alarmed at the agent’s response when I told him that I was not interested.” - Edith C. via BBB in November 2018