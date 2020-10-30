AWG Home Warranty Division Reviews & Pricing

AWG Home Warranty Division, now known as Aegis Home Warranty Group, is a home warranty company that covers the cost of repairs and replacements for many home appliances and systems. Founded in 2016, Aegis Home Warranty Group claims to provide a repair or replacement value of up to $10,000. In this article, our reviews team examines AWG’s coverage plans, cost, claims process, and more for our readers considering this company.
AWG Home Warranty Division sells two coverage plans: a Premier Plan and an Enhanced Plan. The Premier Plan covers a variety of systems and appliances, and the Enhanced Plan covers seven additional items such as swimming pools, spas, and heat pumps. The company requires homeowners to sign a one-year to three-year contract with both of its plans.
AWG allows homeowners to transfer their coverage plans or cancel their application for a $25 fee. The table below shows what AWG’s Premier Plan and Enhanced Plans cover.
The Premier Plan covers the following:
The Enhanced Plan covers everything in the Premier Plan, plus:
Unfortunately, AWG Home Warranty Group does not provide a sample contract to consider exclusions to its coverage plans. Common exclusions among home warranty companies include pre-existing conditions related to home systems and appliances, accidental damage, and theft.
When our team requested a quote from AWG Home Warranty Division, the company responded with an estimate for $185.39 per month. This is significantly higher than the industry average of about $25 to $50 per month. AWG’s service fee, the cost that comes with every service visit a customer requests, is between $65 to $75. This is relatively low—most companies charge about $75 to $125 per claim.
Aegis Home Warranty Group holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which evaluates home warranty companies based on factors such as the number of complaints that have been submitted to the BBB and whether the company has taken actions to address any underlying issues.
AWG Home Warranty Division reviews from homeowners, on the other hand, are generally poor. Many homeowners left negative reviews on the company’s BBB webpage regarding pushy sales tactics and mailings that they considered deceptive.
Here’s a sampling of reviews we found:
“I received a ‘final notice’ [mailing from AWG] with immediate response requested. The notice includes urgent and threatening language about how my policy is about to or has expired…[The company] is using extremely predatory marketing practices.” - Shelby via BBB in July 2020
“I am not an Aegis customer. However, I engaged in a lengthy call with a rather pushy agent. I called when I received an unsolicited ‘pink’ letter informing me that the warranty on my house, which I knew nothing about, was expiring or had expired. I found the whole experience uncomfortable. I was especially alarmed at the agent’s response when I told him that I was not interested.” - Edith C. via BBB in November 2018
“I do not appreciate threatening mail solicitations to my 92 yr old senile mother who takes every ‘respond immediately’ to heart… I enjoyed [the sales representative’s] attempt at trying to make me feel guilty for ‘not wanting to protect my mother’. Well Rob, I am protecting her from businesses like yours!” - Marilyn R. via BBB in April 2020
To submit a claim with AWG Home Warranty Division, you can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-800-480-6205, 24 hours a day. AWG does not provide an option to submit an online claim form, which is a common service most home warranty companies provide. AWG states that it provides a licensed and bonded contractor ready within 48 hours for any claims that it approves. While it’s not required by AWG, the company recommends keeping proof of maintenance on home appliances and systems.
We do not recommend AWG Home Warranty Division to our readers. The monthly premium estimate we received from the company was very expensive for the home warranty industry, and we were also surprised by the fact that the company does not provide an online claim form or a sample contract to examine its coverage plans more closely.
