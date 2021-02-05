Your Options For An Appliance Extended Warranty

A home appliance warranty usually covers repairs after the manufacturer's warranty has expired. The home appliance warranty usually is offered by an independent company, not the manufacturer. With an appliance warranty, you call the company you have the service contract with if the appliance breaks. Depending on the size of the item, you may have to mail the item to a repair center or the company will send a certified repair person. The contract will cover all or part of the cost of the repair, as long as the breakdown is covered by what's specified in the contract.