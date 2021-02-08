America's Preferred Home Warranty Review

As a homeowner on a budget, obtaining home warranty coverage will provide peace of mind that your major appliances are protected from the costs of unexpected repairs. Unfortunately, not all home warranty companies are reliable choices. As you research protection plans, you must be diligent when considering a provider.
In this review of America's Preferred Home Warranty, our research team will discuss what potential policyholders should expect from the company. We will educate you about the real costs associated with home warranty plans, the steps to file a claim, and the types of systems and appliances that are covered.
While America's Preferred Home Warranty proves to be a viable option for home warranty protection, we did find flaws that led us to recommend a more comprehensive provider. We recommend American Home Shield (AHS) Warranty as our Best Overall provider because of its unique plan options, quick customer service response, and strong reputation.
America's Preferred Home Warranty began its operation in 1999, in Jackson, Michigan. The Christian-based corporate office remains in this location. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, the group claims to take extra strides to inform policyholders of its terms and conditions to avoid negative experiences.
Rather than only providing coverage for single-family homes, America's Preferred Home Warranty also supports new construction, multi-family units, and condominiums. Another highlight of the group's operation is its commitment to community involvement. A part of its mission statement is to set aside a portion of income for donations to local charities and campaigns.
The plans provided by America's Preferred Home Warranty are straightforward and sufficient when compared with other home warranties offered. When choosing a policy from this group, there is no confusion about what is included, as there is only one standard option. However, the plan can be enhanced by purchasing an upgrade that provides more extensive coverage for major home systems and appliances.
The preferred upgrade enhancement offers additional protection for components that aren't necessarily required for a major home system or appliance to function. Standard coverage focuses primarily on the repair or replacement of essential parts after a breakdown.
In short, if the breakdown is caused by a failed part that inhibits the performance of a major home system or appliance, America's Preferred Home Warranty will likely approve the claim. When issues arise that are cosmetic or not warrantied under contract, you should expect to pay for the repair in full.
Here is what you can expect from the standard plan, optional add-ons, and what the Preferred Upgrade includes, per a sample contract. The Preferred Upgrades provide additional coverage on systems and appliances that are included in the standard plan.
Preferred upgrade enhancements for
In addition to this coverage, America's Preferred Home Warranty also allows policyholders to customize their protection with these optional add-ons:
If you're concerned that an essential home system is aging and will soon break down due to wear and tear, an America's Preferred Home Warranty plan can provide sufficient coverage.
Aside from an annual contract cost, policyholders of America's Preferred Home Warranty must prepare their budgets for additional fees. Take a look at your financial responsibilities when you acquire home warranty plans from the company.
Since there is only one main package offered from America's Preferred Home Warranty, pricing is relatively straightforward. However, it's worth mentioning that customers can choose from three different deductibles that impact the final cost.
Here are the fees you should expect for a standard contract and how the various service fees change the premium:
Based on average costs from other home warranty companies, America's Preferred Home Warranty is comparable with its service fees, but contract expenses lean toward the high end in the industry.
Like other home warranty providers, America's Preferred Home Warranty has optional add-ons for homeowners. This extra coverage can be purchased for the prices below.
While you may choose to pay your contract premium either annually or monthly, it's essential to understand that its terms are for 12 months.
If you are unsatisfied with the policy from America's Preferred Home Warranty, you may cancel at any time but must pay a fee. According to the company's terms and conditions, policyholders who cancel within 30 days of the contract start date are entitled to a 100% refund, as long as no claims have been filed.
For policies canceled after 30 days, or if a claim was made during the existing agreement, the refund is minus any paid claims. You will also be responsible for a cancellation fee of up to 10% of the remaining contract.
To further plan your budget, policyholders must understand that not all repairs or replacements are completely covered under America's Preferred Home Warranty. Each system or appliance has a maximum allowance per contract terms.
Per its terms and conditions, appliances and system coverage ranges between $500–$2,250 with a maximum payout of $25,000 per contract. You can read more about coverage caps in the sample contract our team discovered.
If you're interested in obtaining a free quote from America's Preferred Home Warranty, you have two options.
Once you accept the quote and agree to a 12-month contract, service typically begins at the time of closing. However, America's Preferred Home Warranty does suggest there may be specific instances when a 30-day waiting period must be activated.
When reporting an issue, policyholders are asked to begin the process through their online account to receive a claim number. Once this step has been initiated, homeowners can call a licensed contractor of their choice.
However, before any work is to begin, the homeowner must call 800-648-5006 to gain approval from America's Preferred Home Warranty.
When a claim is approved, there are multiple ways for your contractor to receive payment.
America's Preferred Home Warranty has been BBB accredited since 2010 and has a rating of A+. Although there are some complaints from homeowners in user reviews at BBB and elsewhere, many customers are happy with their service, especially the option to choose their own service technician.
After researching the company, we feel that America's Preferred Home Warranty can offer sufficient protection plans. If you prefer to choose your own service technician, they are one of the few providers who don't require you to use someone in their network. Nevertheless, we found some areas where other providers outshine the group.
Pros
Cons
While America's Preferred Home Warranty has some strengths, such as its excellent BBB rating, American Home Shield (AHS) Warranty offers the Best Overall home warranty according to our research team. AHS offers unique plan options, quick customer service response, and a strong reputation.
Here are some of the highly valuable perks that AHS offers:
We rate Choice Home Warranty as Best for Older Homes in the home warranty industry.
Choice Home Warranty offers two primary tiers of coverage. The Choice Basic Plan covers multiple major appliances and home systems. The Total Plan covers everything in the Basic plan, plus some additional systems and appliances.
One of the biggest selling points for Choice Home Warranty is their simple, down-to-earth pricing for all the home protection you need and more. The quote process is quick and easy to navigate, and you can have a quote within two minutes through their basic online form. Our team got a sample quote directly from Choice Home Warranty for an address in Georgia, zip code 30097, and we received the following:
Choosing a home warranty company is a major decision because your peace of mind depends on it. Our research team recommends American Home Shield as Best Overall and Choice Home Warranty as Best for Older Homes.
As always, we recommend that you request quotes from multiple providers and read all of the fine print first before making a decision.