Amazon Home Warranty Reviews & Coverage — Is It Worth It?

Amazon Home Warranty offers three coverage plans with over 20 optional add-ons and is an appealing option for many homeowners seeking a home warranty. In this article, we share a few Amazon Home Warranty reviews and examine the company’s plans and cost so that you can decide whether it’s the best home warranty provider for your home protection needs. To get a free quote from Amazon Home Warranty, call 866-605-8194 or fill out this form.
In this article:
Amazon Home Warranty was founded in 2009 in Columbus, Ohio, and is not affiliated with the e-commerce company, Amazon. The company has grown to become a national home warranty provider, has over 40,000 service providers, and is available in 45 states, excluding California, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington.
Amazon Home Warranty offers a Systems plan, an Appliances plan, and a Combo plan. The company also offers over 20 optional add-ons, which is more than what many other home warranty providers offer.
Here are the items covered under each Amazon Home Warranty plan, along with a list of Amazon’s optional add-ons:
Here are the optional add-ons provided by the company:
Note: Like other home warranty companies, Amazon Home Warranty has a waiting period of 30 days before coverage kicks in.
While the covered items in your contract are protected against malfunctions of components that are necessary for operation, Amazon Home Warranty excludes cosmetic defects, pre-existing conditions, rust or corrosion, and problems caused by improper operation.
Based on the quotes our review team received, Amazon Home Warranty plans are reasonably priced for their breadth of coverage. As seen below, homeowners only have to pay $42 to $52 per month for their premiums and $75 for a service call fee every time a repair or replacement is needed.
Compared to other top home warranty providers, Amazon Home Warranty’s service call fee is low, while its premiums are in the middle of the standard industry range of $25 to $60 per month.
Amazon Home Warranty holds a four-star average customer review rating on its Better Business Bureau (BBB) webpage. Positive reviews often mention that Amazon Home Warranty’s contractors do a professional job and that the company’s customer service team is helpful. Negative reviews mention delays in service and issues with claims being denied unexpectedly.
Here’s a sampling of Amazon Home Warranty reviews:
“After filing a claim, the next day [Amazon] had a company call me to set up a time to come out and look at my hot water heater.” — Danny Bond via Trustpilot on July 26, 2020
“I signed up for the combo plan. Fred was able to answer every question in detail and followed it up by asking if there was anything he missed. The whole process was very easy. I feel more at ease knowing I have protection for my home systems and appliances.” — Thomas S. via BBB on July 21, 2020
“I have been on hold for over an hour at a time. My contract was canceled without explanation, and I was forced to await a call back (which I never received) to provide an explanation.” — Nancy P. via BBB on July 21, 2020
“You have to wait on the phone for hours at a time every time. [The company] makes excuses for everything. [The company] refused to call back after calls have been escalated to managers.” — Laura J. via BBB on July 17, 2020
Homeowners who have a plan with Amazon Home Warranty can submit a claim by calling 844-996-0624 or by using the company’s online portal. Amazon Home Warranty offers 24/7 customer service and will contact a service contractor within 48 hours after your claim has been received. Once the contractor is contacted by the company, they will call you to set up a time to repair or replace your covered item.
Amazon Home Warranty offers a wide variety of plan options and optional add-ons that make it worth considering if you’re seeking a comprehensive home warranty plan. It's also one of the more inexpensive options on the market, and offers coverage for a number of useful add-on items.
Homeowners interested in Amazon Home Warranty can get a free quote by calling 866-605-8194 or by completing this form. If you’re still not convinced that Amazon Home Warranty is right for you, compare other top-rated home warranty companies below.
Our review team analyzed a variety of home warranty companies on factors like coverage, cost, and customer service to determine which providers offered the best home warranties. Our analysis found that American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Amazon Home Warranty are three of the best home warranty companies available.
No, Amazon Home Warranty is not affiliated with the e-commerce company, Amazon.
A home warranty gives homeowners peace of mind that they won’t have to pay expensive, out-of-pocket costs when their home systems or appliances unexpectedly break down or need repairs. Not to mention, a home warranty saves you the time and hassle of searching for a trusted contractor to complete the repairs for you.
Our review team named American Home Shield as the best overall home warranty provider, but Choice Home Warranty may be a great option for older homes and Select Home Warranty has affordable plans for people on a budget.
This depends on the type of plan you have and your home warranty provider. For example, Amazon Home Warranty’s Systems and Combo plans cover HVAC systems, but its Appliances plan doesn’t.