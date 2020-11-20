Our Review of AFC Home Club Warranties

Considering AFC Home Club as your home warranty provider? In this review, we examine AFC Home Club’s plans, cost, customer reviews, claims process, and more to help you decide whether it’s the best home warranty provider for your home protection needs. To get a free quote from AFC Home Club, call 678-335-2181 or fill out this form.
Founded in 2009 in Marietta, Georgia, America’s 1st Choice Home Club (AFC Home Club) is known for its lifetime guarantee on parts and labor and its option for customers to choose their own service technician for repairs. In 2018, AFC Home Club was named among the 5000 fastest-growing companies by Inc. magazine.
AFC Home Club offers four coverage plans, including two comprehensive coverage plans that cover both home systems and home appliances. The company is available in 46 states, excluding Nevada, South Carolina, California, and Hawaii.
AFC Home Club offers a Systems plan, Silver plan, Gold plan, and Platinum plan to its customers. The Gold plan and Platinum plan are the company’s comprehensive coverage plans, while the Systems plan and Silver plan cover systems and appliances, respectively.
The Systems Plan covers the following:
The Silver Plan covers the following:
The Gold Plan covers everything in the Systems and Silver Plans.
The Platinum Plan covers everything in the Systems and Silver Plans, plus:
In addition to these four plans, AFC Home Club offers eight optional coverage items:
AFC Home Club provides a guarantee for parts and labor on the items it covers for the life of customers’ memberships—this is the longest work guarantee in the industry. It also allows customers to cancel their plans at any time and choose their own service technician.
Overall, AFC Home Club offers impressive coverage plans considering its plans’ breadth of coverage, additional benefits, optional add-ons, and generous service guarantee.
AFC Home Club offers premiums ranging from about $37.50 per month to $50.00 per month. The premium for your specific home will depend on the service fee you choose. A service fee is the amount you pay for every repair or replacement. The higher the service fee you select, the lower your monthly premium will be.
Below are some sample prices for each plan:
Note: AFC Home Club’s optional add-ons cost between $25–$150, depending on the specific item you add to your plan.
AFC Home Club has received a large number of both positive and negative reviews from customers. Positive reviews tend to emphasize the company’s quick customer service, long service guarantee, and ability to choose a service technician. Negative reviews often mention unexpected claim denials.
Because there are a few reviews that mention unexpected claim denials, it’s important for prospective customers to read the terms and conditions of an AFC home warranty plan before signing a contract.
AFC Home Club is accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has a B rating from the organization. Here are some sample reviews we found when researching the company:
“I keep getting emails and texts as if I've opened multiple new cases and updating me on their non-existent progress, even after I called to confirm on my original one last week.” — Courtney P. via BBB on July 27, 2020
“[AFC Home Club] is the best home warranty company I have ever dealt with. AFC is always courteous and concerned about taking care of my issues, and the company follows up with us on each service request. The best part is the value for the money is excellent. I would highly recommend them to anyone!” — Glenda E. via BBB on July 27, 2020
“They are by far the most difficult home warranty company to work with. Today, they provided me with the company’s depreciation schedule. Funny how it is not shared with you when the company is trying to get you to sign on.” — Bob D. via Yelp on August 3, 2020
“I have been a customer of AFC for a few years. We have two homes with them. I recently had an issue at my rental home. Karen, the service manager, has always been very helpful, responsive, and professional. She took care of my issue in a timely manner. Very happy with the results and service.” - Sergio A. via BBB on July 23, 2020
Customers with an AFC home warranty plan can submit a claim by calling the company at 1-855-613-4555 or by submitting an online request. Within 24 to 48 hours of your submission, AFC Home Club will contact a local contractor if you’re not providing your own contractor for service. After your repair or replacement has been completed, you’ll be contacted for an assessment of the contractor’s work.
With its lifetime service guarantee, four coverage plans, and reasonable cost, our review team named AFC Home Club as one of the seven best home warranty companies in the industry. AFC has the most flexible plan options because of its two combination plans, generous cancellation policy, and ability to choose your own service technician. Additionally, it offers unique benefits like free credit monitoring and identity theft protection from MoneyTips and discounts for items like an ADT home security system.
Our review team analyzed all of the major home warranty companies in the industry based on important factors like cost, breadth of coverage, and customer reviews. Using our research, we compiled a list of the best home warranty companies. The three providers with the highest scores were American Home Shield, Choice Home Warranty, and Select Home Warranty. See how AFC Home Club compares to these providers below.
Whether a home warranty is worth it or not depends on a homeowner’s individual circumstances and financial situation. Because home repairs and replacements may cost thousands of dollars and can happen unexpectedly, many homeowners like the financial stability and protection that comes with a home warranty plan. Homeowners who have a large amount of savings may prefer to pay out of pocket whenever a system or appliance breaks down.
Our review team found that American Home Shield is the best home warranty provider for its comprehensive coverage plans, flexible service fees, and excellent customer service, but different home warranty companies have various strengths. You can see a full list of the best providers and their relative benefits in our review of the best home warranty companies.
AFC offers one- to three-year plans. Note: coverage won’t kick in until after 30 days of signing your contract—this is also when you’ll be eligible to submit your first claim with the company.