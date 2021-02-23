ADT Home Security Review (2021)

ADT Home Security is one of the oldest home security providers in the industry. It provides customers with comprehensive plans, professional installation services, and a money-back guarantee. If you're in the market for a new home security provider or are interested in purchasing coverage for the first time, keep reading this ADT home security review to determine if it's the best home security provider for you and your home.
The well-known home security provider entered the industry in 1874, designing a telegraph-based call box to signal assistance in times of distress. Today, the group is trusted by over six million customers in both business and residential settings.
ADT home security has progressed from its humble beginnings and developed into a trusted home security company with innovative technology, multiple coverage plans, and satisfaction guarantees. If you're unsatisfied with ADT's service for any reason, the company promises to provide a full money-back guarantee.
Compare the pros and cons of ADT home security below:
Pros
Cons
While ADT offers four packages for customers to choose between, keep in mind that all plans include the following services:
In addition to these effective security measures, here's what's included in the available packages.
Here's a deeper look at some of ADT's home security equipment and innovative home security solutions.
Note: All ADT home security systems are equipped with a battery backup, which increases system reliability if your power goes out. This extra security keeps your home connected to the experts entrusted to monitor your home's safety.
Signing up for an ADT home security plan requires customers to commit to a 36-month contract (24-month contract for California residents). Here are the average monthly costs to expect after you're locked into a plan.
Note: We found that upgrading to either plan with video support averages about $59.99 per month.
In addition to its home security packages, ADT charges a one-time installation fee of $99. Since a professional is required to ensure the equipment is fitted correctly, this expense is unavoidable.
Now that you understand how much ADT costs, check out how the provider protects its customers with the following warranties and guarantees.
ADT has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2013 and has an A+ rating with the organization. Take a look at some customer reviews from the BBB below:
"I have been an ADT customer for 20+ years. I have 100% good things to say about ADT Security. ADT personnel are friendly, knowledgeable and professional and their service representatives are always on time coming to my home." - Emily A.
"If you call and need someone to talk, it will take 30 minutes. It will waste your time. I can't recommend ADT." - Jovilyn
As with most major home security providers, ADT has received a mix of positive and negative feedback on third-party review sites. As a leader within the industry, the company serves a large number of customers across the country, so negative reviews don't necessarily reflect the level of satisfaction of most customers.
Our research team found ADT to be one of the top-rated providers in the home security industry. Not only does it provide extensive packages, but it also offers 24/7 professional monitoring and a money-back guarantee.
Another benefit of the company is its professional installation services, where a licensed professional comes to your home, installs your system, and ensures it's working correctly. While the initial installation does require a $99 payment, it's reassuring to know that your system is synced with a monitoring center in case of an attempted break-in.
Additionally, ADT's packages are available at different price points, allowing customers to find a plan that falls within their desired budget. The advanced plans excel in providing real-time footage from mobile devices, smart home automation, and motion alerts, so homeowners can track what happens while they're away. Not to mention, the customer service representatives at each ADT monitoring center are available 24/7 and will contact the proper authorities when a property faces a potentially invasive situation.
How many monitoring centers does ADT have?
ADT Home Security has six monitoring centers across the United States. These service centers are strategically positioned to provide coverage to every area and offer 24/7 observance. If your region experiences severe weather or an emergency shutdown, you'll have peace of mind knowing that backup assistance is available.
What can I expect during the ADT installation process?
ADT stands by its signature "single appointment" process, where a technician will install your system during one visit and at your earliest convenience. In some instances, you may be able to schedule same-day installation services and receive protection as soon as possible.
Is a home security system worth it?
When deciding on investing in a security system, you may be wondering if it's worth the cost. According to the United States Department of Justice, there were an estimated 7,196,045 property crime offenses in 2018, resulting in about $16.4 billion in losses.
While an insurance policy often covers theft, you can prevent invasive situations with the small monthly or annual expense of a home security system and monthly monitoring plan. Some insurance providers will also offer discounts on your premium if you have a security system in your home. Additionally, consider the peace of mind you'll receive when entrusting your property's security to home security experts with long-standing experience.