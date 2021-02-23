ADT Home Security Review (2021)

If you’re looking for a new home security provider or want to update your existing system, read our ADT home security review to learn about plans and pricing.
By Home Service Research Team
February 23, 2021
ADT Home Security is one of the oldest home security providers in the industry. It provides customers with comprehensive plans, professional installation services, and a money-back guarantee. If you're in the market for a new home security provider or are interested in purchasing coverage for the first time, keep reading this ADT home security review to determine if it's the best home security provider for you and your home.

Quick Take: ADT Home Security

The well-known home security provider entered the industry in 1874, designing a telegraph-based call box to signal assistance in times of distress. Today, the group is trusted by over six million customers in both business and residential settings.

ADT home security has progressed from its humble beginnings and developed into a trusted home security company with innovative technology, multiple coverage plans, and satisfaction guarantees. If you're unsatisfied with ADT's service for any reason, the company promises to provide a full money-back guarantee.

Pros & Cons

Compare the pros and cons of ADT home security below:

Pros

  • Customers can control settings while they’re away and check a live video feed from anywhere
  • A professional technician thoroughly explains the system’s functions and features after installation
  • Its packages include a theft protection guarantee to cover up to $500 of an insurance deductible if a break-in occurs while the system is armed

Cons

  • Professional installation is required
  • Equipment is leased and must be returned when the service is terminated

ADT Home Security Coverage Options

While ADT offers four packages for customers to choose between, keep in mind that all plans include the following services: 

  • 24/7 professional monitoring
  • Professional installation
  • Theft protection guarantee
  • Included service and repairs
  • Six-month, money-back guarantee

In addition to these effective security measures, here's what's included in the available packages.

Essentials Package

  • Keypad panel
  • Motion sensor
  • Remote keyfob
  • Life safety equipment
  • Door and window sensors

ADT Pulse Remote Package

  • Keypad panel
  • Motion sensor
  • Remote keyfob
  • Life safety equipment
  • Door and window sensors
  • Mobile app integration

ADT Pulse + Video Package

  • Keypad panel
  • Motion sensor
  • Remote keyfob
  • Life safety equipment
  • Door and window sensors
  • Mobile app integration
  • Outdoor camera
  • Indoor camera
  • Video doorbell

ADT Pulse Home Automation + Video Package

  • Keypad panel
  • Motion sensor
  • Remote keyfob
  • Life safety equipment
  • Door and window sensors
  • Mobile app integration
  • Outdoor camera
  • Indoor camera
  • Video doorbell
  • Smart lock
  • Smart plug

Here's a deeper look at some of ADT's home security equipment and innovative home security solutions.

  • Keypad panel—This control panel is considered the hub of the system, giving users the ability to control their entire home from a centralized location and arm and disarm their system.
  • Smart locks—These allow customers to lock or unlock their doors remotely.
  • Garage controller—Users can open and close the garage door while they’re offsite.
  • Smart plugs—These smart home devices remotely operate any items you plug in while you’re away. They’re beneficial for turning on lamps during nighttime hours to make your home appear active.
  • Hazard detectors—ADT will send first responders to your home after alerts are signaled from smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and an emergency button remote. A professional technician will analyze the layout of your home and strategically install these items where necessary.

Note: All ADT home security systems are equipped with a battery backup, which increases system reliability if your power goes out. This extra security keeps your home connected to the experts entrusted to monitor your home's safety.

ADT Home Security Cost

Signing up for an ADT home security plan requires customers to commit to a 36-month contract (24-month contract for California residents). Here are the average monthly costs to expect after you're locked into a plan.

  • The entry-level Essentials Package is $27.99 per month.
  • The more advanced Remote Package costs around $53.99 per month.

Note: We found that upgrading to either plan with video support averages about $59.99 per month.

Installation Costs

In addition to its home security packages, ADT charges a one-time installation fee of $99. Since a professional is required to ensure the equipment is fitted correctly, this expense is unavoidable.

Warranties and Guarantees

Now that you understand how much ADT costs, check out how the provider protects its customers with the following warranties and guarantees.

  • Equipment Warranty—If ADT cannot solve system-related problems during the first six months of service, a refund, including the installation and monitoring fees, will be issued.
  • Theft Protection—If a burglar compromises your home while your security system is armed, the company will offer up to $500 toward an insurance deductible.
  • Mover’s Package—When moving from your home within 24 months of becoming an ADT customer, the company will provide a free security system for your new property and exclusive discounts on upgrades.

Customer Reviews of ADT Home Security

ADT has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2013 and has an A+ rating with the organization. Take a look at some customer reviews from the BBB below:

"I have been an ADT customer for 20+ years. I have 100% good things to say about ADT Security. ADT personnel are friendly, knowledgeable and professional and their service representatives are always on time coming to my home." - Emily A.

"If you call and need someone to talk, it will take 30 minutes. It will waste your time. I can't recommend ADT." - Jovilyn

As with most major home security providers, ADT has received a mix of positive and negative feedback on third-party review sites. As a leader within the industry, the company serves a large number of customers across the country, so negative reviews don't necessarily reflect the level of satisfaction of most customers.

Final Verdict: ADT Home Security

Our research team found ADT to be one of the top-rated providers in the home security industry. Not only does it provide extensive packages, but it also offers 24/7 professional monitoring and a money-back guarantee.

Another benefit of the company is its professional installation services, where a licensed professional comes to your home, installs your system, and ensures it's working correctly. While the initial installation does require a $99 payment, it's reassuring to know that your system is synced with a monitoring center in case of an attempted break-in.

Additionally, ADT's packages are available at different price points, allowing customers to find a plan that falls within their desired budget. The advanced plans excel in providing real-time footage from mobile devices, smart home automation, and motion alerts, so homeowners can track what happens while they're away. Not to mention, the customer service representatives at each ADT monitoring center are available 24/7 and will contact the proper authorities when a property faces a potentially invasive situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many monitoring centers does ADT have?

ADT Home Security has six monitoring centers across the United States. These service centers are strategically positioned to provide coverage to every area and offer 24/7 observance. If your region experiences severe weather or an emergency shutdown, you'll have peace of mind knowing that backup assistance is available.

What can I expect during the ADT installation process?

ADT stands by its signature "single appointment" process, where a technician will install your system during one visit and at your earliest convenience. In some instances, you may be able to schedule same-day installation services and receive protection as soon as possible.

Is a home security system worth it?

When deciding on investing in a security system, you may be wondering if it's worth the cost. According to the United States Department of Justice, there were an estimated 7,196,045 property crime offenses in 2018, resulting in about $16.4 billion in losses.

While an insurance policy often covers theft, you can prevent invasive situations with the small monthly or annual expense of a home security system and monthly monitoring plan. Some insurance providers will also offer discounts on your premium if you have a security system in your home. Additionally, consider the peace of mind you'll receive when entrusting your property's security to home security experts with long-standing experience.

