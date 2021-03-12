Acclaimed Home Warranty Review (2021)

"This company did good work but made two huge promises that were broken. One included a refund. Very poor customer experience. Customer provided the company ample opportunity to make the promises right and stand by their word. Over a year later and the company's leadership will still not make it right. Customer lost. Realtor is no longer referring this company to anyone. I would not use them again and would recommend you use at your own risk."—Derek S. via BBB in April 2020