Acclaimed Home Warranty Review (2021)

Founded in 2017, Acclaimed Home Warranty is a relatively new company that sells home warranty plans in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Utah. Our Reviews team examined the company's coverage plans, customer ratings, and pricing, and we're sharing our findings in this Acclaimed Home Warranty review.
If you don't live in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, or Utah, or if you're seeking a reputable company with more experience in the industry, consider American Home Shield. With five decades of experience, American Home Shield offers generous coverage caps as well as protection for undetectable pre-existing conditions, and it is a top-rated home warranty provider that is available in 49 states.
Acclaimed Home Warranty offers five coverage plans in Utah and three coverage plans in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.
Here are the five coverage options Acclaimed Home Warranty offers for Utah homeowners living in a single-family home. Note: the Premium + and Premium + One plans aren't available in Nevada, Arizona, or Texas.
Acclaimed Home Warranty provides additional benefits and discounts to homeowners based on their state. Here's an overview of Acclaimed Home Warranty's benefits.
Here are the benefits and service fees broken down by state:
Most of Acclaimed Home Warranty's plans fall within the typical industry range of $25 to $60 per month. You can view the pricing for the company's coverage plans below.
The company charges a service fee between $60 and $70 in all of its available states, which is lower than the typical industry average cost of $75 to $125.
Acclaimed Home Warranty holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which rates organizations based on factors like complaint history and whether the business has resolved any underlying causes of complaints. The company has received a mix of positive and negative reviews from customers.
Here's a sample of Acclaimed Home Warranty reviews:
"I'm a new homeowner and this is my first time with a home warranty company. We had a septic issue that was causing a backup. Even though I was being considerably difficult and was very upset, they did everything in their power to help me out in a professional and caring manner."—Howard W. via BBB in July 2020
"This company did good work but made two huge promises that were broken. One included a refund. Very poor customer experience. Customer provided the company ample opportunity to make the promises right and stand by their word. Over a year later and the company's leadership will still not make it right. Customer lost. Realtor is no longer referring this company to anyone. I would not use them again and would recommend you use at your own risk."—Derek S. via BBB in April 2020
Customers can submit a claim to Acclaimed Home Warranty by calling 1-888-494-9460. Acclaimed Home Warranty provides 24/7 customer service.
While Acclaimed Home Warranty has a positive reputation and low service fees, it has higher premiums than many competitors and is only available in four states. If you don't live in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, or Utah, or if you don't anticipate having to use your home warranty often, you might find that one of the companies below is a better option.
To help our readers find the best home warranty company for their needs, we examined a variety of providers' coverage plans, pricing, and reputation. Our analysis found that American Home Shield, Select Home Warranty, and Choice Home Warranty provide the most value to homeowners.
