Abode Home Security Review (2021)

"Abode has been very unreliable. I can't keep a connection to the gateway. Every three hours or so, I get a message that Abode iota loses connection and won't come back for a few hours. I've tried to troubleshoot with customer service, and that helped for a week, then it went back to the same problem. No other devices in my home have this issue, so the problem can't be with my home internet connection." — T. on 8/22/220