Abode Home Security Review (2021)

Abode is a newcomer to the home security industry after being founded in 2014. Based in San Francisco, CA, the group uses technology to integrate automated solutions into its home protection products and offers DIY home security system solutions. Keep reading this Abode home security review to learn about the company's packages, equipment, professional monitoring services, and pricing to see if it's the best home security company for you.
To compare Abode home security packages, visit the company's website.
Abode offers multiple packages with varying equipment types and allows customers to either self-monitor or pay monthly for professional monitoring. Additionally, Abode charges just cents per day for 24/7 analysis and has one of the lowest monitoring fees available.
While many security providers require an on-site professional to perform a system installation, Abode home security differs by offering equipment that's designed with DIY installation in mind. Its devices quickly connect to a gateway and pair to the right monitoring center if you opt in to this service.
Compare the pros and cons of Abode home security below:
Pros
Cons
Abode offers two bundled packages, but each can be configured with a respective smart home hub—the iota or Gen 2. While each station can provide efficient protection, the iota All-In-One gateway includes multiple functions that aren't available with the Gen 2, including:
The built-in security camera can record video on demand or automatically enter recording mode when an alarm is triggered. When selecting the Gen 2 gateway, users must use standalone motion sensors and cameras to add the alarm system features. Fortunately, Abode home security includes motion sensors in its bundled packages.
Here are the items included under each Abode package.
Abode also allows customers to design their own system. You can take advantage of the company's free online tool that factors in your home's size, its number of doors and windows, and your monitoring needs to customize a home security package.
Here are some optional devices that can be included in the Build Your Own System Kit.
Before purchasing additional accessories, consider your home's current inventory of security components. Abode designs its central hubs to connect to third-party cameras, sensors, and hazard monitors.
Abode also has a mobile app that's easy to use with smart devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, Google Home, and Sonos. After connecting your devices to the app, you can use voice recognition software to lock your doors, arm or disarm your system, and activate live video feeds of your home.
In addition to the bundled packages, Abode offers basic starter kits separately. The iota All-In-One Security kit costs $229 and includes the iota hub, one mini door/window sensor, and a keyfob. The second option is the Smart Security Kit, which is equipped with the Gen 2 gateway, a motion sensor, one mini door/window sensor, and a key fob for $189.
The bundles provide more protection with additional sensors and monitoring to get the most out of an Abode home security system. Here's how the prices compare between packages.
For customers who require additional security equipment or want to build their own plan, here's the pricing information for individual Abode devices.
Note: Since you can install your Abode home security equipment yourself, you won't have to pay for any installation fees.
We chose Abode as the provider with the lowest monitoring costs because its monthly fee is extremely affordable compared to other home security providers in the industry. After purchasing equipment, customers can choose between two monitoring plans: a Standard Plan and a Pro Plan.
Here's how much each plan costs:
When choosing the Standard Plan, users agree to self-monitoring and receive support for home automation. However, the Pro Plan includes 24/7 monitoring from dedicated professionals, smart home features, and 4G cellular backup. Abode also allows Standard Plan members to purchase monitoring services for a few days. Three-day plans cost $8 and seven-day plans cost $15.
The option to add on professional monitoring for short and long periods benefits those who need more security for when they go on long vacations or travel out of town briefly.
Visit Abode's website to choose a pre-bundled plan or optimize a specific package for your custom system.
After researching various review-based websites, we found that Abode home security is highly rated in most aspects. Positive customer feedback centered on the company's DIY installation offerings, excellent customer service, and affordability. However, some users complained that the Abode equipment looks and feels flimsy, has connection issues, and is sometimes defective out of the box.
Here are a few excerpts from customers who posted on Trustpilot, where Abode has a 4.1-star rating and over 2,300 reviews.
"Very pleased with the service. I had two activations that were both my fault. The response from the monitoring service was instant, professional, and thorough." — Robert on 6/29/2020
"Abode has been very unreliable. I can't keep a connection to the gateway. Every three hours or so, I get a message that Abode iota loses connection and won't come back for a few hours. I've tried to troubleshoot with customer service, and that helped for a week, then it went back to the same problem. No other devices in my home have this issue, so the problem can't be with my home internet connection." — T. on 8/22/220
Overall, Abode offers sufficient home security coverage at affordable prices. Its monitoring fees are some of the lowest in the industry, and the option to add on professional monitoring creates convenient flexibility. Customers can also pay for services monthly and avoid long-term contracts.
Another area where the provider succeeds is its installation process. Both Abode products and devices from third-party companies quickly connect to a gateway and eliminate the need for an on-site technician. Once set up, users will receive access to live video streams and notifications when their alarm is triggered or if a figure is captured in motion.
After researching Abode home security reviews, the main drawback we found is that the company's hardware is sometimes faulty. The iota is supposed to be an all-in-one system, but its built-in camera only provides a 152-degree field of view, giving way to blind spots in large areas like your living room or dining room. Customers can combat this disadvantage by investing in additional cameras, but that may be tough for those on a budget.
If you feel like the available coverage provided by Abode is best for you and your home security needs, start the process of getting an online quote.
Who founded Abode?
The company's roots were developed, in part, by Christopher Carney, who previously served as an executive for the long-standing security company, ADT.
What is the Location Automation Assistant in the Abode app?
Customers can use a setting in the Abode app called Location Automation Assistant to pair a smartphone with their alarm system. During the initial setup, choose the desired distance to signal that you're off the property. When you take your phone outside of the selected perimeter, the system automatically arms. It's an excellent feature for those who forget to secure their network.
Is an Abode home security system worth it?
The main advantage of investing in a home security system is the peace of mind that your property is protected. Abode has equipment that can integrate with your smart home devices, allows you to customize your own package, provides professional monitoring services, and offers DIY installation. Not to mention, Abode offers some of the lowest monitoring fees in the home security industry.