ABC Home Warranty Review: Is It Worth It?

Located in central Ohio, ABC Home Warranty is a home warranty company that has been a part of the IGS family of companies since 2017. With the ABC Home Warranty team now onboard, IGS provides a range of home warranty products and internal resources to provide customers with home warranty services.
ABC Home Warranty provides three plan options to customers (sample service agreements are linked)—Premier Plus Home Warranty, Premier Home Warranty and their Core Home Warranty. These plans apply to single family homes under 5,000 square feet.
Depending on the plan you purchase, your warranty can cover a variety of household appliances and systems.
ABC Home services will cover any items included in your plan unless:
Here's what's covered, and the maximum limit of protection for each item in each plan.
You can also purchase additional protection items a la carte with the Premier Plus and Premier Home Warranty Plans:
In addition, coverage of the following is available if needed:
If your item was not in proper working condition prior to your effective date, or if it was not properly reported to ABC Home Warranty when the damage occurred, you're not eligible for protection.
This includes failures, leaks and losses were known by you, pre-dated your home warranty contract, caused by user error, or multiple other reasons.
And finally, your warranty does not cover alterations, closing access to floors, walls, or ceilings needed to locate and losses, failures or leaks, or to perform repairs or replacement.
ABC Home Warranty plans only cover owned or rented residential property. Commercial property or residences being used as businesses are not covered.
Other properties not protected are common areas and facilities of mobile home parks, condominiums, dwellings comprised of five or more units, common systems, and appliances not located within the confines of each individual property.
In order to be eligible for protection, items have to be in proper operating condition with no failures or leaks on your effective date. The items must be within the perimeter of your main foundation, excluding:
The length of your warranty depends on whether or not you're purchasing seller's protection, buyer's protection or homeowner's protection. Here's the breakdown:
Seller's Protection
Buyer's Protection
Homeowner's Protection
Warranty plans from ABC Home Warranty are provided as flat rates, available on their website. The prices listed below are for single-family residences.
*Monthly plans are automatically charged to your credit card.
If the cost of your repair is higher than your maximum limit of protection, ABC Home Warranty is responsible for communicating this to you, and you'll be responsible for the additional costs.
You have to make arrangements to pay additional costs with the contractors before repairs can happen. You have the right to a second opinion from any contractor after ABC Home Warranty's recommendation.
ABC Home Warranty has the right to make you pay a service fee to any contractor, which is equal to the amount set forth in your contract.
You'll either pay the contractor directly, or ABC Home Warranty will request the service fee on your credit card when you call to submit the claim. A separate service fee is applied to each failure or leak, even if you're servicing multiple items at one time.
If you're interested in an ABC Home Warranty, you'll need to call them directly to get started. They're available at 614-443-0300, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm ET.
Their site also lists an email address, heroes@abc4u.com, although the site does ask that you call them for a quote.
Finally, there's also a form on their website that anyone can complete, but it does specify it's for customer communications.
Once you've called ABC Home Warranty, they'll start the process of collecting information about your home and drawing up your contract.
Depending on the type of claim, you'll need to contact either ABC Home Warranty or your local utility company. Information about the waiting period for a claim is not publicly available on their website.
For protected utility lines, call your local utility company. If you suspect a gas leak, leave your home immediately and call the gas company. After the repair, it's your responsibility to call your utility company to restore service to your home if needed.
For a failure involving protected systems, contact ABC Home Warranty immediately. Call them at 614-443-0300 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm ET. If your call is received, ABC Home Warranty will arrange to have an approved independent contractor to you as soon as possible, no later than 6:00 pm the next day.
If there's an emergency, you can call an after hours representative. Contact information will be given to you in your agreement.
For protected appliances, you have to notify ABC Home Warranty within 14 days of failure or leak.
ABC Home Warranty's BBB rating is A+ with an average of 2 stars in customer reviews. Their average Google review is 2.4 stars. Here's what a couple of customers had to say:
"This is our third home warranty company. The first was ok but it was through our mortgage company, which we lost when refinanced with another company. The second was awful. ABC gets a contractor in touch with you within 1 business day. I have nothing but good things to say about this company." - Lisa H, 5 Stars, BBB
"Bad Customer Service. You pay, and you won't get any service done, or you have to argue with five people to have them come. I regrettably waste my money, and I wish if I know how bad their service is. Avoid them by any cost." - Mohamed Omar, 1 Star, Google
While ABC Home Warranty does provide adequate coverage for homeowners appliances and systems, there are some limitations when compared to other home warranty providers.
Pros
Cons
