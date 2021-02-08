ABC Home Warranty Review: Is It Worth It?

Each business or product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you purchase a product or service using the links included, we may earn commission.
By Home Service Research Team
February 08, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Unexpected repairs, losses and damages to appliances and home systems is a part of every homeowners life. Many of these items come with basic manufacturer's warranties, but after those warranties expire, you're responsible for the cost of those repairs yourself.

A home warranty offers peace of mind for homeowners of all types, providing them with the security that routine repairs and damages to home appliances and systems will be covered in the event of a failure. Providers also assist by connecting you with reliable contractors.

When looking for a new home warranty, we want you to be armed with unbiased information before making the best choice for yourself. Our research team is held to the highest standards when it comes to vetting the best home warranty options for you.

We've taken a deep dive into ABC Home Warranty to provide you with the best info on their plans, cost, customer service and overall reliability. In fact, we've researched many companies and found the top home warranty providers for you.

Our top choice is American Home Shield. Get a free quote below:

Best Overall
American Home Shield
SHOP IT

About ABC Home Warranty

Located in central Ohio, ABC Home Warranty is a home warranty company that has been a part of the IGS family of companies since 2017. With the ABC Home Warranty team now onboard, IGS provides a range of home warranty products and internal resources to provide customers with home warranty services.

ABC Home Warranty Plans

ABC Home Warranty provides three plan options to customers (sample service agreements are linked)—Premier Plus Home WarrantyPremier Home Warranty and their Core Home Warranty. These plans apply to single family homes under 5,000 square feet. 

Depending on the plan you purchase, your warranty can cover a variety of household appliances and systems.

ABC Home services will cover any items included in your plan unless:

  • There are hazardous substances like asbestos, mold or mildew present
  • A crane is needed for removal or repair
  • The item repair in question is refinishing

Here's what's covered, and the maximum limit of protection for each item in each plan.

  • Attic Exhaust and Fans ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus & Premier Home
  • Boilers ($1,750 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Central Air Conditioning, ducted ($1,750 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Clothes Dryer ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Clothes Washer ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Central Vacuum System ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Dishwasher ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Ductwork ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Garage Door Opener ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Garbage Disposal ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Heat Pump ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Heating/Furnace ($1,750 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Inside Drain Line ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Inside Electrical System ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Inside Gas Line ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Inside Water Line ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home
  • Inside Sewer Line (no max limit specified): covered by Core Home
  • Instant Hot Water Dispenser ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Kitchen Refrigerator ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Microwave Oven, Built in Only ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Natural Gas Fireplace ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Natural Gas Lamps ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Outside Buried Gas House Line ($2,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Core Home
  • Outside Electric Line ($3,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Core Home
  • Outside Sewer Line ($8,000 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Core Home
  • Outside Water Line ($4,500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Core Home
  • Plumbing Stoppages ($250 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Range/Oven/Cooktop ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Sump Pump ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Toilet ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Trash Compactor ($500 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home
  • Water Heater ($750 max limit): covered by Premier Plus, Premier Home, Core Home

You can also purchase additional protection items a la carte with the Premier Plus and Premier Home Warranty Plans:

  • Limited Roof Leak Protection: $750
  • Pool and/or Inground Spa Equipment: $1,500
  • Well and Septic Protection: $4,000
  • Wet Bar Refrigerator / Wine Cooler / Ice Maker: $500

In addition, coverage of the following is available if needed:

  • Local building permits needed prior to repair (up to $250)
  • Inspections, additions or alterations required by law for repair (up to $500)
  • Diagnosis, access, repair or replacement of any items below or encased in concrete (up to $500)
  • Removal, disposal or relocation of items (up to $500)

What's Not Covered?

If your item was not in proper working condition prior to your effective date, or if it was not properly reported to ABC Home Warranty when the damage occurred, you're not eligible for protection. 

This includes failures, leaks and losses were known by you, pre-dated your home warranty contract, caused by user error, or multiple other reasons

And finally, your warranty does not cover alterations, closing access to floors, walls, or ceilings needed to locate and losses, failures or leaks, or to perform repairs or replacement.

Eligibility for Protection

ABC Home Warranty plans only cover owned or rented residential property. Commercial property or residences being used as businesses are not covered. 

Other properties not protected are common areas and facilities of mobile home parks, condominiums, dwellings comprised of five or more units, common systems, and appliances not located within the confines of each individual property.

In order to be eligible for protection, items have to be in proper operating condition with no failures or leaks on your effective date. The items must be within the perimeter of your main foundation, excluding:

  • Central Air Conditioning Unit or Heat Pump
  • Gas Lamps
  • Outside Buried Gas House Line
  • Outside Electric Line
  • Outside Sewer Line
  • Outside Water Line
  • Other Items for which the home buyer’s Optional Protection is purchased

When Does the Warranty Start and End?

The length of your warranty depends on whether or not you're purchasing seller's protection, buyer's protection or homeowner's protection. Here's the breakdown:

Seller's Protection

  • Description: warranty plans for property sellers
  • Effective Date: The date IGS receives your enrollment, or when your home is listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), whichever occurs first
  • Closing Date: 180 days, until closing of sale, or cancellation of MLS listing, whichever occurs first
  • Extension Opportunities: Extensions available at the sole discretion of IGS

Buyer's Protection

  • Description: Warranty plans for those whose seller’s protection was effective prior to closing
  • Effective Date: Protection begins if your full payment is received by IGS 30 days prior to closing. Protection begins on your effective date
  • Closing Date: One year
  • Extension Opportunities: Extensions available in subsequent one-year terms at the discretion of IGS

Homeowner's Protection

  • Description: Warranty plans for homeowners
  • Effective Date: The 15th day after IGS receives your enrollment and full payment for protection
  • Closing Date: One year
  • Extension Opportunities: Extensions available in monthly or one year terms at the discretion of IGS

ABC Home Warranty Cost

Warranty plans from ABC Home Warranty are provided as flat rates, available on their website. The prices listed below are for single-family residences.

  • Premier Plus Home Warranty (under 5,000 sq ft): $725 (annual) v. $60.42 (monthly)
  • Premier Plus Home Warranty (5,000 to 8,000 sq ft): $1,265 (annual) v. $105.42 (monthly)
  • Premier Plus Home Warranty (condominium): $625 (annual) v. $52.08 (monthly)

*Monthly plans are automatically charged to your credit card. 

If the cost of your repair is higher than your maximum limit of protection, ABC Home Warranty is responsible for communicating this to you, and you'll be responsible for the additional costs. 

You have to make arrangements to pay additional costs with the contractors before repairs can happen. You have the right to a second opinion from any contractor after ABC Home Warranty's recommendation.

Service Fees

ABC Home Warranty has the right to make you pay a service fee to any contractor, which is equal to the amount set forth in your contract.

You'll either pay the contractor directly, or ABC Home Warranty will request the service fee on your credit card when you call to submit the claim. A separate service fee is applied to each failure or leak, even if you're servicing multiple items at one time.

Quote Process

If you're interested in an ABC Home Warranty, you'll need to call them directly to get started. They're available at 614-443-0300, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm ET.

Their site also lists an email address, heroes@abc4u.com, although the site does ask that you call them for a quote.

Finally, there's also a form on their website that anyone can complete, but it does specify it's for customer communications.

Once you've called ABC Home Warranty, they'll start the process of collecting information about your home and drawing up your contract.

Claims Process

Depending on the type of claim, you'll need to contact either ABC Home Warranty or your local utility company. Information about the waiting period for a claim is not publicly available on their website.

For protected utility lines, call your local utility company. If you suspect a gas leak, leave your home immediately and call the gas company. After the repair, it's your responsibility to call your utility company to restore service to your home if needed.

For a failure involving protected systems, contact ABC Home Warranty immediately. Call them at 614-443-0300 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm ET. If your call is received, ABC Home Warranty will arrange to have an approved independent contractor to you as soon as possible, no later than 6:00 pm the next day.

If there's an emergency, you can call an after hours representative. Contact information will be given to you in your agreement.

For protected appliances, you have to notify ABC Home Warranty within 14 days of failure or leak.

ABC Home Warranty Reviews

ABC Home Warranty's BBB rating is A+ with an average of 2 stars in customer reviews. Their average Google review is 2.4 stars. Here's what a couple of customers had to say:

"This is our third home warranty company. The first was ok but it was through our mortgage company, which we lost when refinanced with another company. The second was awful. ABC gets a contractor in touch with you within 1 business day. I have nothing but good things to say about this company." - Lisa H, 5 Stars, BBB

"Bad Customer Service. You pay, and you won't get any service done, or you have to argue with five people to have them come. I regrettably waste my money, and I wish if I know how bad their service is. Avoid them by any cost." - Mohamed Omar, 1 Star, Google

Our Verdict on ABC Warranty

While ABC Home Warranty does provide adequate coverage for homeowners appliances and systems, there are some limitations when compared to other home warranty providers.

Pros

  • Flat rate for premiums disclosed publicly on website
  • Sample service agreements provided
  • Additional coverage for items like pools, septic tanks and other systems provided

Cons

  • Limited customer service hours outside of an emergency
  • Complex and long list of reasons items cannot or will not be liable for coverage
  • Reports of bad customer service
  • No online quote process

Our Recommended Provider: American Home Shield

While ABC Home Warranty has some positive traits, such as its strong BBB rating, werecommend American Home Shield (AHS) as the best overall home warranty provider because of its comprehensive coverage, variety of plan options, and strong reputation. In comparison to ABC Home Warranty, AHS offers 24/7 customer service, four plan options, and a simple online quote process.

Best Overall
American Home Shield
SHOP IT

American Home Shield has proven to hold the top spot according to our research team due to these highly valuable perks as a home warranty provider:

  • Four plan options. Customers can choose between the Appliances, Systems, Combo, or Build Your Own plans.
  • Unique Build-Your-Own Plan: This plan gives you the option of choosing the 10 major systems and appliances you need covered.
  • Choose your service fee. Based on the monthly premium you select, you can adjust the amount you’ll pay at the time of service.
  • Fast service request response: AHS assigns professionals to a customer’s service request within the first 24 hours 98% of the time.
  • Strong reputation:
    • Founded the home warranty industry and is the oldest home warranty company
    • 2019 America’s Best Midsize Employers Award by Forbes
    • 2014–2015 Women’s Choice Award
    • 2014 Home Warranty Awards “Best in Service” Award

Best Home Warranty Companies

  • Best Overall
    American Home Shield
    SHOP IT
  • Best for Older Homes
    Choice Home Warranty
    SHOP IT
  • Best for Budget Shoppers
    Select Home Warranty
    SHOP IT
  • Most Comprehensive Claim Coverage
    First American Home Warranty
    SHOP IT
  • Most Flexible Plan Options
    America’s 1st Choice Home Club
    SHOP IT
  • Best Service Guarantee
    Cinch Home Services
    SHOP IT
  • Best Customer Service
    Amazon Home Warranty
    SHOP IT

Conclusion

Choosing a home warranty company is a major decision because your peace of mind depends on it. Our research team recommends American Home Shield as Best Overall option. As always, we recommend that you request quotes from multiple providers and read all of the fine print first before making a decision.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com