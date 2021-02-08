AAA Home Warranty Review: Is It Worth It?

At some point, every homeowner has to deal with expenses due to household systems and appliances breaking down. Even if you take excellent care of your clothes washer and dryer, electrical system, and more, they will still experience everyday wear and tear. When that happens and repairs are needed, you don't want to be stuck with extensive out-of-pocket expenses.
A home warranty will help cover the cost of these repairs and replacements in exchange for a monthly premium and monthly service fee, eliminating the risk of system and appliance breakdowns costing you thousands of dollars. Home warranty providers also connect homeowners with vetted contractors who can be trusted to handle any repairs necessary.
There are many home warranty providers to choose from. In this AAA home warranty review, we examine the provider's coverage, cost, customer reviews, and more.
AAA's home warranty is administered by Old Republic Home Protection. AAA does not have a website dedicated specifically to its home warranty, but its brochure is available online. Coverage is only available for AAA members. If you want to place service requests, you have to do so via Old Republic Home Protection. This relationship can be seen as a hassle from a customer service perspective.
AAA offers one Standard Coverage Plan that encompasses both major household systems and appliances. Coverage under this plan includes:
AAA Home Warranty does provide coverage for systems and appliances with damage due to rust or corrosion, or chemical and sediment build-up, which is not a common provision in the home warranty industry.
The brochure does not include a list of optional add-on coverage.
AAA Home Warranty does not provide coverage for systems and appliances that were improperly installed or maintained, those that have pre-existing conditions, or those that are located on the exterior or outside of the home.
AAA Home Warranty has a set cost for its Standard Coverage. The Standard Coverage costs $455. The service fee is $65, which is lower than the industry average of $75. The cost seems to be charged annually, without a monthly payment option.
AAA Home Warranty does not have a Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile. To get a sense of the home warranty provider's customer service reputation, we looked at Old Republic Home Protection's BBB profiles.
Old Republic Home Protection has multiple pages with the BBB, each devoted to a different location. Some pages are accredited while others are not. Ratings are consistently A+. Here's what customers had to say about their experience:
"Old Republic is a very good home protection company. I've received great service from them since establishing [my] policy back in 06/2017. The customer service and technicians sent out to my home have done a great job!" - Hunter C.
"TERRIBLE selection of contractors are used by this company in order to do the work for your repairs- The company itself, when trying to call for anything, has hold times that average 45 minutes. I have been using this company for a few years, and have noticed a steady decline in service - have now cancelled. Don't waste your time or money with this company." - Gina C.
Although AAA's home warranty provides decent coverage for major household appliances and systems, it has some limitations when compared to other home warranty providers.
Pros
Cons
