How to Build Modular Boxes for DIY Storage

Modular boxes, sometimes called shadow boxes, can satisfy a variety of storage needs, including a catchall in a child's bedroom or living room or a striking showcase for collectibles. Because they stack, you can easily move or rearrange them. Best of all, you can build seven 12-inch-square boxes from a single 4x8-foot sheet of plywood. To give your modular boxes a distinctive look, try painting the birch plywood box and adding ash veneer tape to the edges. For a more colorful accent, paint the entire box. Or you can accent the birch plywood with walnut plugs and veneer.

You'll likely need several hours to build and finish seven boxes. Before you begin, assemble materials and prepare your work area. Then follow these steps to learn how to make DIY modular boxes.