Description Quantity Length Width Thickness Material Front Rail (L) 2 41 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Strip 6 18 5/6 inches 3/4 inch 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Rail (R) 4 18 1/4 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Stile 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Leg 2 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Rear Leg 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Side Rail 4 18 1/4 inches 3 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Center Lid 1 46 inches 19 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Back Top 1 46 inches 3 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Front Center Panel 2 44 1/2 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Center Bottom 1 43 1/8 inches 21 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Back Panel 2 32 7/8 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Lid 2 24 inches 23 1/4 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Front Side Panel 2 22 1/4 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Center Side Panel 2 21 7/8 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Divider 1 21 7/8 inches 13 5/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Panel 2 21 9/16 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Bottom 2 21 3/16 inches 20 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood

The dimensions will be different to fit your space. Adjust accordingly.

Step 2: Build Center Box

Drill pocket holes for screws on the side panels. Attach side panels to center panels with pocket hole screws. Secure bottom panel to all sides with pocket hole screws. Add a divider to the center of the box for stability. Secure with pocket hole screws.

Step 3: Build Frame for Center Box

Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the center box. Drill pocket holes in horizontal pieces and secure them to the vertical pieces of the frame as illustrated. Attach the frame to center box with wood glue and finish nails.

Step 4: Add Lid to Center Box

Add a trim piece to the top of the box that runs along the back of the box. Add a piano hinge to the trim piece and attach the other part of the hinge to the lid for the box.

Step 5: Build Corner Boxes

Create a triangle with plywood that will fit against the center box and the wall. Add a base and secure it to all three walls with pocket hole screws. Remember the dimensions in your home will likely differ from the example shown.

Step 6: Build a Frame and Lid for Corners

Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the front side of the corner boxes. Secure front rails to stiles with pocket hole screws. Cut a lid to fit the top of the triangle boxes. Use finish nails to secure thin strips of wood to the bottom of the lid. These strips will prevent the lid from slipping off.

Step 7: Sand Window Boxes

Before securing the boxes in place, take time to sand them thoroughly. It will be easier to sand on a work surface than when they are in place in your home.

Step 8: Install Window Seat Boxes

Dry fit the center box and side boxes so they fit snuggly together. If you want to make this a permanent feature in your home, secure the boxes to your wall. If this will be a freestanding unit, use clamps to hold the boxes together and secure them with wood glue and screws. Or leave them as three separate pieces.

Step 9: Prime and Paint Window Box Seat

Apply a primer to all exterior areas of the window seat. Allow to dry. Paint window seat. Allow to dry and apply a second coat. Let dry. Top with cushions or throw pillows to soften the sitting area.