Home Improvement Ideas Home Remodeling DIY Built Ins How to Build a Custom Painted Window Seat Transform a forgotten corner into a bold focal point with this DIY project. By Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher Instagram Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email For a long time, carpenter and DIY expert Timisha Porcher from ToolBox Divas, wanted to update the bay window in her kitchen, but the project kept getting pushed back on her never-ending to-do list. When she saw the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge, it sparked an idea to create a window seat focal point. "I was tired of putting the space off, and I didn't want to stick with what I kept seeing on Pinterest," Porcher says. "I felt the space could use a spot of color, and I love colors in the coral family. Canyon Ridge just spoke to my soul. This color brings new life to my eat-in space. I love the energy it brings." You can find tons of DIY-friendly woodworking plans on her website, but here is a quick look at her instructions on how to build this window seat. Courtesy of ToolBox Divas How to Build a Window Seat Supplies Needed 5 8-foot 1x3 boards3 4x8-foot sheets of plywood2½" Pocket hole screwsPocket hole jigCordless drillClampsWood glue1¼" Finish nails or screwsPaint (Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint in the shade Canyon Ridge, available at Walmart)Paint rollerPaint trayPaintbrushPainter's tapeLevelPaper towels Step-by-Step Directions You'll need basic woodworking tools and materials to create this window seat. Be sure to wear all necessary safety gear when cutting the boards. Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 1: Make Cuts Every space is unique, so you should carefully measure the area where you want to build a window seat. Timisha recommends making the large center box first and then the corner pieces to fill in. Description Quantity Length Width Thickness Material Front Rail (L) 2 41 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Strip 6 18 5/6 inches 3/4 inch 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Rail (R) 4 18 1/4 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Stile 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Front Leg 2 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Rear Leg 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Side Rail 4 18 1/4 inches 3 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood Center Lid 1 46 inches 19 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Back Top 1 46 inches 3 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Front Center Panel 2 44 1/2 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Center Bottom 1 43 1/8 inches 21 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Back Panel 2 32 7/8 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Lid 2 24 inches 23 1/4 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Front Side Panel 2 22 1/4 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Center Side Panel 2 21 7/8 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Divider 1 21 7/8 inches 13 5/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Panel 2 21 9/16 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood Side Bottom 2 21 3/16 inches 20 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood The dimensions will be different to fit your space. Adjust accordingly. PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 2: Build Center Box Drill pocket holes for screws on the side panels. Attach side panels to center panels with pocket hole screws. Secure bottom panel to all sides with pocket hole screws. Add a divider to the center of the box for stability. Secure with pocket hole screws. Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint, in Canyon Ridge ($32, Walmart) Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 3: Build Frame for Center Box Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the center box. Drill pocket holes in horizontal pieces and secure them to the vertical pieces of the frame as illustrated. Attach the frame to center box with wood glue and finish nails. Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 4: Add Lid to Center Box Add a trim piece to the top of the box that runs along the back of the box. Add a piano hinge to the trim piece and attach the other part of the hinge to the lid for the box. Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 5: Build Corner Boxes Create a triangle with plywood that will fit against the center box and the wall. Add a base and secure it to all three walls with pocket hole screws. Remember the dimensions in your home will likely differ from the example shown. PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas Step 6: Build a Frame and Lid for Corners Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the front side of the corner boxes. Secure front rails to stiles with pocket hole screws. Cut a lid to fit the top of the triangle boxes. Use finish nails to secure thin strips of wood to the bottom of the lid. These strips will prevent the lid from slipping off. Step 7: Sand Window Boxes Before securing the boxes in place, take time to sand them thoroughly. It will be easier to sand on a work surface than when they are in place in your home. Step 8: Install Window Seat Boxes Dry fit the center box and side boxes so they fit snuggly together. If you want to make this a permanent feature in your home, secure the boxes to your wall. If this will be a freestanding unit, use clamps to hold the boxes together and secure them with wood glue and screws. Or leave them as three separate pieces. Step 9: Prime and Paint Window Box Seat Apply a primer to all exterior areas of the window seat. Allow to dry. Paint window seat. Allow to dry and apply a second coat. Let dry. Top with cushions or throw pillows to soften the sitting area. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles How to Build a DIY Hall Tree How to Make a Toy Box How to Build a Doghouse How to Build a Cabinet Door How to Make a Shadow Box Create a Shady Personal Oasis for Your Backyard with This DIY Cabana 38 DIY Headboard Ideas for a Low-Cost Bedroom Refresh Rethink Flea Market Finds: 48 Amazing Projects, Hacks, and Revamps How to Build a Custom Mailbox 26 DIY Ideas to Update Kitchen Cabinets Without Replacing Them 10 DIY Wood Projects Anyone Can Make How to Build a DIY Brick Outdoor Kitchen 16 DIY Dresser Makeover Ideas That Add Character 7 DIY Caning Projects That Add Natural Texture to Your Decor How to Build a Custom Vent Hood How to Make a Farmhouse-Style Planter Box Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies