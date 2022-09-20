How to Build a Custom Painted Window Seat

Transform a forgotten corner into a bold focal point with this DIY project.

Published on September 20, 2022

For a long time, carpenter and DIY expert Timisha Porcher from ToolBox Divas, wanted to update the bay window in her kitchen, but the project kept getting pushed back on her never-ending to-do list. When she saw the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge, it sparked an idea to create a window seat focal point.

"I was tired of putting the space off, and I didn't want to stick with what I kept seeing on Pinterest," Porcher says. "I felt the space could use a spot of color, and I love colors in the coral family. Canyon Ridge just spoke to my soul. This color brings new life to my eat-in space. I love the energy it brings."

You can find tons of DIY-friendly woodworking plans on her website, but here is a quick look at her instructions on how to build this window seat.

Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Canyon Ridge Bay Window Bench by Timisha Porcher of ToolBox Divas
Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

How to Build a Window Seat

Supplies Needed

  • 5 8-foot 1x3 boards
  • 3 4x8-foot sheets of plywood
  • 2½" Pocket hole screws
  • Pocket hole jig
  • Cordless drill
  • Clamps
  • Wood glue
  • 1¼" Finish nails or screws
  • Paint (Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint in the shade Canyon Ridge, available at Walmart)
  • Paint roller
  • Paint tray
  • Paintbrush
  • Painter's tape
  • Level
  • Paper towels

Step-by-Step Directions

You'll need basic woodworking tools and materials to create this window seat. Be sure to wear all necessary safety gear when cutting the boards.

Wooden Bench instructions Step One Center Panels
Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 1: Make Cuts

Every space is unique, so you should carefully measure the area where you want to build a window seat. Timisha recommends making the large center box first and then the corner pieces to fill in.

Description Quantity Length Width Thickness Material
Front Rail (L) 2 41 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Strip 6 18 5/6 inches 3/4 inch 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Front Rail (R) 4 18 1/4 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Front Stile 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Front Leg 2 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Rear Leg 4 17 5/6 inches 2 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Side Rail 4 18 1/4 inches 3 1/2 inches 3/4 inch 1x3 wood
Center Lid 1 46 inches 19 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Back Top 1 46 inches 3 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Front Center Panel 2 44 1/2 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Center Bottom 1 43 1/8 inches 21 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Side Back Panel 2 32 7/8 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Side Lid 2 24 inches 23 1/4 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Front Side Panel 2 22 1/4 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Center Side Panel 2 21 7/8 inches 14 15/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Divider 1 21 7/8 inches 13 5/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Side Panel 2 21 9/16 inches 17 5/16 inches 11/16 inch Plywood
Side Bottom 2 21 3/16 inches 20 7/8 inches 11/16 inch Plywood

The dimensions will be different to fit your space. Adjust accordingly.

Wooden Bench instructions Step Two Center Case
Wooden Bench instructions Step Three Center Bottom
Wooden Bench instructions Step Four Divider
PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas
PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas
PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 2: Build Center Box

Drill pocket holes for screws on the side panels. Attach side panels to center panels with pocket hole screws. Secure bottom panel to all sides with pocket hole screws. Add a divider to the center of the box for stability. Secure with pocket hole screws.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint, in Canyon Ridge ($32, Walmart)

Wooden Bench instructions Step 5 Part 2
Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 3: Build Frame for Center Box

Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the center box. Drill pocket holes in horizontal pieces and secure them to the vertical pieces of the frame as illustrated. Attach the frame to center box with wood glue and finish nails.

Wooden Bench instructions Step 7
Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 4: Add Lid to Center Box

Add a trim piece to the top of the box that runs along the back of the box. Add a piano hinge to the trim piece and attach the other part of the hinge to the lid for the box.

Wooden Bench instructions Step 8
Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 5: Build Corner Boxes

Create a triangle with plywood that will fit against the center box and the wall. Add a base and secure it to all three walls with pocket hole screws. Remember the dimensions in your home will likely differ from the example shown.

Wooden Bench instructions Step 9 Side Frame
window box being build
PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas
PHOTO: Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Step 6: Build a Frame and Lid for Corners

Use 1x3 boards to build a frame for the front side of the corner boxes. Secure front rails to stiles with pocket hole screws. Cut a lid to fit the top of the triangle boxes. Use finish nails to secure thin strips of wood to the bottom of the lid. These strips will prevent the lid from slipping off.

Step 7: Sand Window Boxes

Before securing the boxes in place, take time to sand them thoroughly. It will be easier to sand on a work surface than when they are in place in your home.

Step 8: Install Window Seat Boxes

Dry fit the center box and side boxes so they fit snuggly together. If you want to make this a permanent feature in your home, secure the boxes to your wall. If this will be a freestanding unit, use clamps to hold the boxes together and secure them with wood glue and screws. Or leave them as three separate pieces.

Step 9: Prime and Paint Window Box Seat

Apply a primer to all exterior areas of the window seat. Allow to dry. Paint window seat. Allow to dry and apply a second coat. Let dry. Top with cushions or throw pillows to soften the sitting area.

