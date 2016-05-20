If the caulk in your bathroom is looking dingy, discolored, or cracked, it's time to remove it and start fresh. Whether it's around your sink, bathtub, or shower, old caulk can grow mildew and cause damage by leaking water—especially between the tub and bathroom floor. Remove the old caulk, clean the space well, and replace it with a new layer. A good caulk seal will last up to 10 years.

Related: How to Paint Grout