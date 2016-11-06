19 Budget-Friendly Home Renovation Ideas for Every Room in Your House

Even if you don't have a stash of power tools, you can easily add wainscoting or trim to dull bedroom walls or ceilings. You can even get the illusion of wainscoting by applying trim or lumber to an area of the wall as an outline, then use paint to tie the wall and trim together to imitate the real deal. It looks high-end without all the cost. Choose prefinished millwork to cut down on labor time, or finish it yourself to save even more on your renovation budget.