Built-in bookshelves can be a room-changing project that creates needed storage. Depending on your size and skill level (or willingness to boost your DIY savvy), you may be able to install them yourself. Straightforward shelves with no extra trim or doors rack up costs mostly just in wood. Look for a bookshelf spot that surrounds a window or one that’s next to a door. Compare pricing between melamine and wood, and see if your lumberyard or big box store will cut at least some of the boards to size.