Designate a zone to serve as a central area for often-used games and media. A dedicated cabinet, closet, or other storage space keeps family members from having to search for games, toys, and other accessories. Divided shelves and a combination of shallow baskets, bins, and photo organizers help the space stay organized. Labels make sure things go back to the right place.

Editor's Tip: Face DVD or video game spines outward so they are readable at a glance.