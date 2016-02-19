A spacious kitchen was part of an addition to the back of the home, an update that brought modern amenities to the classic home. The previous kitchen was small, closed off, and lacked charm and efficiency. Now, the kitchen is a testament to thoughtful planning and smart style. With much of the storage accomplished by lower cabinets, fewer upper cabinets are needed, making the room feel even more spacious. The long island was designed to accommodate everything including food prep and homework space for the kids. The mix of white and brown cabinetry creates contrast and provides a color scheme base for other kitchen elements such as window treatments and backsplash tiles.