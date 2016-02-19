House Tour: Tudor-Style Home Renovation
Before: Deteriorating Tudor
Though the original floor plan and charming exterior was left mostly intact, years of neglect had caused the home to fall victim to rot and mold, rendering most of the walls unsalvageable. Enter builder and TV show host Danny Lipford, who purchased the home so it could become the central "character" in his TV series, The Kuppersmith Project.
After: Total Transformation
Lipford's design team carefully re-created the house's classic Tudor Revival style. The renovated home, including the master suite addition, features cypress shakes and half-timbering -- common features of Tudor Revival structures.
Makeshift Separations
Like many older homes, the front door used to open right into the living room, leaving no separation from the entryway to the seating area. Now, a narrow console table greets guests at the door and offers a graceful drop zone. A folding screen shields an immediate view of the living room, while mirrored panels reflect light streaming in from the nearby windows.
Before: Unusable Entry
Before built-in storage and a drop zone were put in the entry area, the living room was an awkward space with lots of pink paint, much of it already peeling away.
After: A Place for Everything
Semicustom kitchen cabinetry creates a makeshift mudroom area and provides lots of storage near the front door. Now, instead of an unusable entry space, there's a spot to hang jackets, stow bags, and showcase books and accessories. The design team topped the cabinetry with crown molding to keep the room's trim looking continuous.
Quick Conversion
A screen of hinged panels offers graceful separation between the entryway and living room, but can be moved when the living room needs to stretch. Less room means each piece of furniture needs to be hardworking. In this room, a narrow desk nestled between the partition and sofa offers an elegant work space, and one of the chairs nestles in at the desk but can be easily moved to add extra seating in the conversation area, too.
Before: Boxy Living
A boxy layout and limp-looking window treatments didn't do a thing for this small gathering space. It needed to lighten up to live for today.
After: Open-Space Makeover
Tight living room quarters called for airy, scaled-down furniture. A round, glass-topped coffee table makes navigating the small space easier, while a round lamp table tucks discreetly into a corner without weighing down the visual space. Light blue walls create a soothing backdrop for a mix of colors and complementary patterns found in throw pillows and furniture.
Living Room Makeover Details
Watch and learn more about the living room's transformation.
Before: Stuffy Dining Space
Like many dining rooms, this one sported an awkward layout and a too-narrow entrance. Rotting windows and damaged trimwork needed to be replaced, and it desperately needed fresh color and accessories to update its look.
After: Formal No More
An expanded doorway and consistent color palette create a seamless transition from the casual living room to the informal dining room. Classic lines in the dining set emphasize the traditional character of the home, while slipcovers on the side chairs create a relaxed and welcoming feel.
Dishes on Display
To keep the small dining room from feeling overcrowded, china is stored on an open, tiered table instead of a closed, bulky buffet. The open storage space transforms colorful dishware into pieces of art, reducing the need for much artwork elsewhere in the room. A stunning bank of windows keeps the short-on-space dining room open and inviting.
Before: Staircase Eyesore
Old homes offer character but need a supporting cast of color, materials, and furniture to really sing. With pink paint, scratched and worn woodwork, and a dated-looking runner, this awkward space grabbed attention in all the wrong ways.
After: Glamorous Patterns
Surprising animal prints and a gilded side table create a glam look near the traditional stairway. The playful mix of patterns and textures transforms an often-overlooked space into a conversation starter. This vestibule is located just beyond the home's entryway in the living room and serves as a passageway into the kitchen and family room at the back of the home.
Before: Too-Tiny Kitchen
Last renovated in the 1950s, this small galley-style kitchen was completely outdated and closed off from the rest of the house. Its deteriorating condition pointed to a complete redo.
After: Hub of the Home
A spacious kitchen was part of an addition to the back of the home, an update that brought modern amenities to the classic home. The previous kitchen was small, closed off, and lacked charm and efficiency. Now, the kitchen is a testament to thoughtful planning and smart style. With much of the storage accomplished by lower cabinets, fewer upper cabinets are needed, making the room feel even more spacious. The long island was designed to accommodate everything including food prep and homework space for the kids. The mix of white and brown cabinetry creates contrast and provides a color scheme base for other kitchen elements such as window treatments and backsplash tiles.
A Delicate Balance
Built to look like a piece of furniture, the pantry cabinet also includes a handy breakfast station and built-in microwave. The clean-line cabinets in a dark wood respect the home's classic style while accommodating modern taste.
Lasting Appeal
Adding almost 1,300 square feet and expanding doorways throughout the home created an open, flowing floor plan. In addition to a generously sized kitchen, the new square footage hosts a family room and master suite with a covered porch. Indoor-outdoor fabrics in the family room look attractive while resisting everyday spills and dirt.
Drop Zone
A drop zone on the opposite side of the kitchen, next to the back door, adds another layer of modern convenience to the home. A comfy bench provides a place to put on shoes, and baskets in cubbies below the bench are in place to corral mittens, hats, and other out-the-door necessities. Shelves and cabinets provide additional storage and a short run of counter space is ideal for sorting mail.
Top-Secret Storage
A slender cabinet makes use of the space at the end of the built-in drop zone unit. The door opens to reveal a small shelf and a sliver of space outfitted with hooks for keys, dog leashes, and umbrellas.
Easy Entertaining
The original house had a dilapidated screen porch tacked onto the side that was only accessible from the central hall and kitchen. Now, the house features an enclosed porch that folds neatly into the new addition. With its access to multiple living spaces, the new porch is perfect for entertaining.
Relaxing Retreat
Included in the new addition, the main-level master suite offers an escape for the adults. Colors and patterns -- soothing blues and botanical prints -- reflect the home's proximity to the coast. Classic furnishings, such as the charming end table and vintage bed frame, reflect the area's French and Spanish heritage.
Building in Character
To ensure the addition felt like a part of the existing house, much attention was given to the details. For example, the bay window in the new master suite echoes the bay window found in the dining room and creates a cozy little seating area drenched in natural light. Charming floral curtains can be pushed aside to reveal the entirety of each window, making the room seem larger and more open.
Serene and Clean
Although the old master bedroom had its own fireplace, it was forced to share a bathroom with the rest of the house. The new main-level master suite, however, features dual closets and a luxurious master bathroom. Here, glass-front French doors open to reveal a generous soaking tub that adds to the relaxing, spa-like atmosphere of the entire master suite.