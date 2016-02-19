25 Stair Railing Ideas to Elevate Your Home's Style

Staircase railing designs for your home should be sturdy structures that guarantee safe journeys. This charming design has every step and potential hazard covered. Stair rails offer handholds from the first step to the landing, which is enclosed with a lattice-paneled railing that gives way to a white-painted handrail that's mounted on brackets secured to wall studs. While this design covers all the safety bases, it doesn't scrimp on style. The treads are painted seafoam green to match the shutters on the window above.