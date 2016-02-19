25 Stair Railing Ideas to Elevate Your Home's Style
Wood Stair Railing Design
Beautiful woodwork, especially around staircases, is an asset in older homes that should be highlighted. Preserve the integrity of antique stair railings by leaving them unpainted and allowing the wood stain to showcase the grain and carved details. Here, the wood newel posts, stair railing, balusters, and trim feature a rich stain color that reflects the home's Craftsman roots. Bright floral-patterned wallpaper modernizes the entryway and stands up well against the wood's dark tone.
Stair Railing Paint Ideas
You can easily update a basic stair railing with paint or stain to give it a fresh look. Here, jet-black paint coats the railing and newel posts for a more modern, contrasting effect. The white balusters, risers, and stringer coordinate with the trim color, while the stair treads carry the rich tone of the hardwood flooring up to the second level. A colorful staircase runner protects the wood while adding a pop of personality.
Simple Stair Railing Design
In homes outfitted with intricate trimwork and wall treatments, the staircase railing design can take a backseat. This simple, white railing fades into the background, allowing picture frame molding and scalloped trim to serve as standout features. The narrow rail design minimizes the disruption of sightlines, so the staircase gallery wall is easily viewable from the living room below.
Curving Stair Railing
Following the lines of a gently curving staircase, this railing combines a high-polish wooden handrail with black iron balusters that feature decorative details. Dark gray paint coats the stair risers and trim for a crisp, contemporary look. The ornate stringer and elegant railing design give the staircase a sense of grandeur.
Painted Staircase Railing
High-gloss black paint transforms the stair treads, newel posts, and railing on this traditional staircase. White risers and balusters hang back to let the dramatic railing shine. This stair railing idea is easy to replicate with a DIY paint job.
Traditional Stairway Railing Design
If your style leans traditional, the tailored look of a white-and-wood staircase railing design is perfect for your home. Here, simple square baluster uprights are perked up with a rich stained wood handrail and treads. The simplicity of the design lets the crisp white finish and deep wood tones shine.
Victorian-Style Railing Design
The right staircase railing design for your home will reflect its architecture and provenance. This entry staircase and railings stay in step with the home's Victorian origins. Paneled posts stained to match the handrails and staircase trim add a sense of importance. White balusters keep the look bright and link well with the home's architecturally significant woodwork.
Staircase Railing Upgrade
Elevate an ordinary staircase with trim. Here, trim below the treads on the face of the staircase adds dimension. A blonde finish on the railing feels fresh against white trim, while a midcentury modern sideboard tucked below the stairs adds storage.
Modern Stair Railing
This home's style is rooted in farmhouse design, but its streamlined architecture gives it a more contemporary spin. A modern stair railing, instead of something more rustic or country, outfits the staircase. The black metal fabrication is sleek and grounds the white and light finishes found elsewhere in the open living space. Hints of black on the Moroccan rug and a buffalo check pouf tie in with the stair railing's color scheme.
Floating Staircase Railing
Once an unappealing orange wood finish, this 1950s floating staircase was given a fresh face thanks to paint and a little clever handiwork. A dark gray paint color on the center of each tread creates a stepping stone look, and polyurethane protects the finish. Floor-to-ceiling vertical railings showcase the home's midcentury modern design, while crisp white paint brings the look into this century.
Nature-Inspired Stairway Railing
A warm, natural wood railing and balusters shaped like tree branches give this stairway a soft, organic appearance. The whimsical railing design suits the colorful assortment of books, toys, and artwork in this under-the-stairs storage corner. Open risers create a lofty look for the modern staircase.
Refined Rustic Stair Railing
Juxtapositions of materials and finishes can yield a truly unique stairwell design. In this updated farmhouse, a wooden handrail and clear plexiglass panels secured with sleek hardware form a contemporary stair railing. Steps constructed from reclaimed barnwood introduce a weathered texture.
Elegant Stair Railing Ideas
Formal foyers call for elegant staircases equipped with finely detailed stair railings. This railing, which boasts a black-painted handrail and classically contoured white balusters, takes an interesting turn at the start. The handrail wraps to the right (called a right-hand volute) on the staircase's first step and is supported by balusters and a black newel post that adds weight to the staircase's entry point. Wooden railing designs for stairs are striking, and incorporating white elements keeps the look light.
Iron Stair Railing Designs
Striking in its simplicity, this iron stair railing captivates attention thanks to its dramatically curved newel post and linear design. Straight balusters embellished with knuckle-like details partner with a slim rounded handrail to guide eyes and traffic upward without disrupting the home's peaceful rhythms. In an open and airy room, the best stair railing ideas will stay in step with the space, rather than detract. This design is simple and slim, but the dark finish adds just the right amount of visual weight.
Contemporary Stair Railing
Contemporary homes benefit from staircases and stair railings that sport crisp, clean lines. This streamlined railing design was constructed of inexpensive lumber stained dark gray. The railing's short length requires only two posts to support its span from the starting stair to the upper wall. Plexiglass installed between the railing and the stairs ensures safety without detracting from the minimalist look.
Intricate Stairway Railing
Intricately detailed iron railings garner attention without blocking incoming light or views of the arched window located behind this staircase. Rising from a white foundation, dark stair railings turn at the starting steps and curve upward to emphasize the staircase's distinguished architecture. The stair railing design is a work of art in itself, making other accessories unnecessary.
White Staircase Railing
Sometimes stair railing ideas need to blend in instead of standing out. In this ocean-inspired home, this white stair railing contributes to the space's airy feel. Paired with square balusters, simply profiled handrails and posts, and a white-painted finish, this stair railing perfectly suits the home's monochromatic color scheme and simple design approach.
Metal Stair Railing Ideas
The horizontal lines of this modern stair railing enhance (and safely enclose) a floating stairway ascending behind a kitchen serving area. Available in various metals and finishes, these clean-lined stair railings immediately establish contemporary character. Foregoing vertical balustrades for horizontal pieces continues the modern aesthetic and stretches the staircase's visual appeal.
Grand Iron Staircase Railing
Gracefully shaped baluster details create a sophisticated iron stair railing that takes a slight twist at the landing. The single railing complements the homeowner's elegant furnishings. The stair railing also provides a rich counterpoint to the more restrained wood stair treads and white risers.
Wrought-Iron Railing Design
Attention to detail will take stair railing ideas to the next level. This wrought-iron staircase railing makes a sculptural statement that originates with its floor-set newel post. The curving rail and beautifully detailed balusters are held in place by decorative brackets for a fabulous focal point. The simply lined handrail on the inner wall ensures safe passage for pairs traveling the stairs at the same time.
Handsome Wood Stair Railing
Wooden railing designs for stairs add a grand finish to formal stairways. This stairway's soaring paneled wall inspired the stair railing's substantial forms and neutral finish. Stair posts with carved details handsomely balance the hefty carved balusters and broad handrail.
Steel Stairway Railing
This indoor railing idea was inspired by a ship's rails. The steel balustrade bends along with the stairs as they ascend from landing to landing. Horizontally set balusters extending beyond the posts add subtle dimension that's in sync with the staircase's sleek form. Glass stair risers allow light to reflect from the multistory stairwell.
Sturdy Stairway Railing Design
Staircase railing designs for your home should be sturdy structures that guarantee safe journeys. This charming design has every step and potential hazard covered. Stair rails offer handholds from the first step to the landing, which is enclosed with a lattice-paneled railing that gives way to a white-painted handrail that's mounted on brackets secured to wall studs. While this design covers all the safety bases, it doesn't scrimp on style. The treads are painted seafoam green to match the shutters on the window above.
Luxurious Staircase Rail Design
Dark railings and light balusters paired with stained steps and plush runners create timeless staircase designs. Black-finished handrails and post caps top white-painted fluted newel posts. Traditionally detailed balusters offer up a luxurious look that is sure to endure for ages.
Cottage-Style Railing
Wood blocks connecting the balusters give custom style and added sturdiness to this staircase. The design of the balusters mimics the style of the board-and-batten wall treatment on the wall behind the staircase. Dark-stained treads ground the white staircase design.