'Cheap Old Houses' Is Now a TV Show—and It Takes You Inside Some Incredible Vintage Gems

Based on the hugely popular Instagram account, the series invites you inside charming old homes around the country listed for less than $150,000. Learn how and when to watch the new Cheap Old Houses TV show.

Scrolling through real-estate listings has evolved into a fully-fledged pastime, and the Instagram account Cheap Old Houses is a go-to destination for anyone who sees the beauty and charm in historic homes. The wife-husband duo behind the account, Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, scour the country to find aging architectural gems with an affordable price tag. And after garnering 1.6 million followers and counting, the social media phenomenon is expanding into television. The new Cheap Old Houses TV series will premiere on HGTV and Discovery+ this month.

two people standing in front of historic home Credit: Courtesy of HGTV

The 10-episode series will follow the Finkelsteins as they crisscross the country searching for old yet architecturally intact homes under $150,000 to feature on their site. They'll take you inside houses with incredible features like soaring spiral staircases, gorgeous stained-glass windows, and enormous stone fireplaces, while breaking down the historical significance of each home. Aided by 3D renderings and Elizabeth's background as a historic preservationist, the couple will also help you envision what the homes could look like with proper restorations.

"We started Cheap Old Houses on Instagram and it ignited a movement," Ethan said in a press release. "Our site features the best historic properties on the market right now and that means we have to go find the best places to post."

The series will premiere on Monday, August 9, with back-to-back episodes at 9:00 and 9:30 p.m. EST on HGTV. The first four episodes of the show will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day, with two more episodes dropping each Monday through August 30.

In addition to touring old properties currently for sale, Elizabeth and Ethan will revisit homes that were previously listed on the Cheap Old Houses feed and have since been beautifully restored, including an Ohio church that one couple purchased for just $1.