18 Sunroom Decorating Ideas for a Bright, Relaxing Space

Consider how you plan to use your sunroom before you begin decorating the space. The room can serve as an extra living area, a light-filled dining space, or a quiet spot for relaxing. Outfit the area with sunroom furniture that suits your desired purpose, such as a table and bench seating for casual dining or a hanging rattan chair that serves as a comfy reading nook. If you plan to use your sunroom at night, consider mounting string lights overhead for a cozy glow.