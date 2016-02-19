16 Cozy Wraparound Porch Ideas for Homes of Every Style
Farmhouse with Wraparound Porch
A wraparound porch is a classic feature of old farmhouses. Tucked under a metal roof overhang, this porch spans the full front and one side of the home. A pair of rocking chairs and a swing offer comfortable perches for enjoying the pastoral views.
Craftsman-Style Wraparound Porch
A wraparound porch boosts the useable living space of this Craftsman-style home. The spacious covered porch helps shade the home's lower-level windows to keep the interior cool on warm days. The tapered porch columns emphasize the Arts and Crafts style, tying it with the home's exposed rafters and overhanging eaves.
Simple Wraparound Porch Design
Wraparound porches don't need to be spacious or elaborately designed to function well for outdoor living. This covered area features a swing and ceiling fan to help keep things cool. Next to the door, a pair of reclaimed stadium seats add extra seating and character. The porch sits close enough to the ground that it doesn't require a railing, which further simplifies the design.
Colonial House with Wraparound Porch
Wraparound porch designs should reflect the overall character of your home. If you live in a historical home, research how to best extend the style of your house to your porch. Small touches make all the difference. Stately columns and a simple design create a unified look with this home's Colonial aesthetic.
Victorian Wraparound Porch Ideas
A front porch remodel added an expansive outdoor living space to this Victorian home. Stretching across the front and side of the house, the covered porch offers both street views and a more secluded area. Decorative brackets dress up the porch columns with the elaborate details these homes are known for.
Front Porch and Wraparound Porch
A wraparound porch lets you enjoy lush foliage surrounding your home. At the corner of this bungalow, a large covered porch creates a cozy spot for outdoor dining. An identical railing design connects a small upper-level balcony to the wraparound porch.
Wraparound Porch Decorating Ideas
Outfit your wraparound porch with both practical furniture and decorative accessories to create an inviting outdoor space. Hanging lanterns and planted containers add a homey vibe to this farmhouse's porch. Curtains provide privacy for a screened area around the side.
Small Wraparound Porch
If your lot is narrow, a wraparound porch is still within reach. Just be sure to research setback requirements to learn how close the side of a home can be to the lot line. This small wraparound porch allows for a cozy seating area along the front while guiding visitors toward the main entrance, which is located along the side of the home.
Large Wraparound Porch
A new wraparound porch brings the original charm back to a timeworn farmhouse. Spanning three sides of the home, the design is large enough to accommodate several sets of patio furniture with room to spare. A cedar floor finishes the wraparound porch with warm color and durability.
Wraparound Porch Design Details
Utilize railing and column designs, decorative brackets, and eye-catching paint colors to personalize your wraparound porch. Here, elaborately carved columns and ornate trimmings accentuate this home's Victorian style. The contrasting hues that decorate the porch perfectly match the exterior trim colors seen on the home's upper level.
Wraparound Porch Furniture
Colorful furnishings help define the various zones of this wraparound porch. Anchored by an area rug, a dining table and chairs form a charming spot for alfresco meals along the front. The space around the corner, with its gathering of chairs and accent tables, is dedicated to lounging and conversation.
Decorative Wraparound Porch Ideas
Decorative brackets and details distinguish this wide wraparound porch, adding to the traditional charm of the large windows and white picket fence. Adirondack chairs are spaced along the front for laidback seating. In the corner, long curtains create the option for additional privacy.
Screened Wraparound Porch
If pesky insects have you pushing off your wraparound porch addition, consider the convenience of screening in part of the space. The extra protection from the elements will extend use, and ceiling fans inside will keep air circulating. You can choose between a true screen porch with no windows or one with operable windows that's suitable for use almost year-round.
Victorian House with Wraparound Porch
A two-sided porch lets you sit at the front to watch street-side activity or cozy up on the side for privacy. This wraparound porch addition captures the feature popular on Victorian-style farmhouses and Shingle-style bungalows of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The curved area in the corner provides a natural spot for relaxing on comfy outdoor furniture.
Wraparound Porch with a View
A wraparound porch provides the perfect place to enjoy panoramic views of stunning sunsets or storms rolling in. The roof and side of the house can offer protection and comfortable shelter from a variety of weather conditions. Here, columns and arched architectural details dress up the structural support for the roof while providing traditional finishing touches for the porch.
Ocean-Front Wraparound Porch
Northeast Shingle-style homes often feature large wraparound porches. The porch of this renovated 1910 Massachusetts home faces the ocean. In the parlance of seaside homes, the porch is on the front of the house.