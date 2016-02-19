27 of the Prettiest Porches We've Ever Seen and How to Get the Look
Colorful Boho Porch
Bring colorful personality to your porch with an eclectic assortment of furnishings. Here, vintage rattan chairs mingle with blue-and-white striped bistro chairs around a dining table covered in a pink floral tablecloth. Outdoor string lights crisscross overhead to give the boho-style porch an inviting glow.
Simple Porch Ideas
Stylish porch ideas can be both simple and affordable. On this screen porch, new outdoor cushions unite a vintage rattan sofa and inexpensive chairs. Sheer outdoor curtains hung from a basic rod provide privacy without blocking too much light.
Inviting Screen Porch
A screen porch with a casual vibe is perfect for laid-back parties as well as everyday relaxing. Design your porch with a neutral foundation so you can easily swap in colorful accents for different occasions or seasons. Black, white, and wood tones provide a clean, inviting look, while accessories introduce splashes of blue that bring personality to the space.
Farmhouse-Style Porch
Reminiscent of an old farmhouse, this cozy porch features a charming porch swing laden with pillows. If country style is your thing, keep it simple with a few farmhouse or rustic touches. The galvanized metal planter and wooden stepladder-turned-accent-table strike a rustic tone.
Casually Elegant Porch
A stone tile floor and contemporary furniture give this screen porch a sophisticated vibe. Layers of pillows and throw blankets keep the look from becoming too formal. Using only two or three colors keeps the porch design cohesive.
Small Porch Furniture
Scaling down your furniture to suit the available space will make your front porch feel more comfortable. A petite seating group packs plenty of personality on this small porch. The single chair and low-slung bench, rather than a full furniture set, are sized right for the narrow porch.
Timeless Porch Design
White rocking chairs complement the timeless design of this classic porch. The mostly gray exterior color scheme and simple white columns provide a versatile foundation for layering in color and style. Floral-patterned pillows and blooming container gardens serve as easy-to-change accessories.
Front Porch Architecture
Simple furniture and decor let the porch's architecture and garden views stand out. Here, a pedestal table and bistro chairs tuck between two graceful columns, which frame leafy views just off the porch. If you're looking to make an investment in your porch, look for ways to update the structure or architecture. Keep your house style in mind as you're designing.
Front Porch Color Scheme
To create a porch color scheme that looks cohesive but not too perfectly matched, practice controlled repetition. Navy fabric on this vintage rattan settee presents a deeper shade of blue than the aqua that appears on the floors, lamp, and planters. The rug, chairs, and pouf repeat neutral tones, but patterned pillows and throws bring in brighter hues. Pulled out and topped with a tray, the pouf becomes a cocktail table.
Modern Porch Design
If you crave a serene and well-ordered getaway, opt for clean lines and a reserved palette with a comfortable side. Bleached or gray-washed woods and solid neutrals are the base for this porch's understated palette where no one element demands too much attention. Contrast boxy outdoor furniture with a few curvy pieces to keep things from going too stark. Low-slung scoop chairs with wire frames soften the scene.
Classic Front Porch
An area rug and curtains define a sitting area for quiet time on this pretty front porch. The decorative curtains make the space cozy and are useful in blocking glare from the sun. The contrast in materials between the woven rocking chairs and the metal table creates a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.
Outdoor Living Room
Painted wood and rattan furniture work outdoors in a space that's protected from the elements. This porch looks so inviting because the furniture looks like it could have been borrowed from the inside of this home. Exposed frames, backs, and legs make the sofa and chair lighter-looking versions of their indoor counterparts. Kumquat trees in baskets give the space a tropical vibe.
Cozy Front Porch
A daybed provides double the seating options: Cozy up to the fireplace for a gathering with friends, or face the yard to enjoy the view. Even on rainy days, the painted ceiling gives the illusion of blue skies above. A two-sided fireplace centers the gathering space and keeps it cozy on cool nights. Outdoor curtains bring polish and privacy. Flames also dance in a New Orleans-style lantern overhead.
Southern-Style Porch
With lofty ceilings, a serene color palette, and plenty of comfy seating, this porch oozes southern charm. Indoor living amenities and styling, including the rug underfoot and breeze-generating ceiling fans overhead, add extra comfort. Iron lanterns hung above the seating area help illuminate the space after the sun goes down.
Vintage Porch Decor
Wicker furniture, an antique daybed, and a blue trunk-turned-coffee table offer this screen porch a vintage air. The furniture was culled from different sources, but the aged white finish on the pieces unifies the look. The trunk's chippy-painted finish adds an additional layer of texture.
Multi-Function Porch Design
This spacious porch boasts a seating group for lounging and a dining area for meals, games, and more. If your porch is spacious and supports several functions, look for ways to unify the space. White upholstery on the dining chairs is mimicked on the sofa and chairs. Matching outdoor light fixtures above the seating group and the dining table creates cohesiveness.
Front Porch Seating
A hanging daybed is a fresh twist on the standard porch swing, while plenty of pillows layer in comfort. Poufs are easy to maneuver and move around the porch for different seating configurations. What's around a porch is as important as what's on it, so give a little love to the plantings and landscape around your porch. Here, palm and banana trees wrap the porch in a jungle-like embrace.
Porch with a View
With a view of the water, this porch keeps it simple so as to not distract from the gorgeous surroundings. Classic wicker furniture with nautical blue-and-white striped cushions nods to cottage style. Keep sightlines unobstructed so that you can fully take in the view afforded from your porch. Here, furniture at relatively the same height keeps the focus on the view.
Porch Dining Area
Wicker chairs encircle a charming farmhouse table for a picture-perfect alfresco dining room. Overhead, star-shaped light fixtures sparkle when the sun goes down, and a cushy patterned rug adds comfort underfoot. If you host plenty of parties, set up your porch as a second dining room you can enjoy in the warmer months.
Quaint Porch Corner
A built-in seat and a table for two transform this porch nook into a cozy getaway. Blue and white pillows contrast the orange tones in the terra-cotta tile floor, while white stucco and wrought-iron accents give the feel of a Tuscan villa or Spanish hacienda. Look for ways to incorporate the style and design sense of your favorite vacation spot and you'll have your own exotic retreat, right at home.
Cottage-Style Porch
A glam color combo meets cottage style in this screened porch. Bright fuchsia and navy blue add flair to the white furniture and woven hammock. A wood ceiling and floor bind the room in and help the lofty space feel cozier.
Modern Farmhouse Porch
This farmhouse porch beckons you in with fresh style, thanks to its punchy black accessories, white facade, and gorgeous plantings. Plenty of greenery proves that plants don't have to be colorful to be impactful. Here, greenery pops against the porch's clean white surfaces to create a modern farmhouse vibe.
Patterned Tile Porch
This narrow porch makes a big style statement thanks to the colorful, patterned tile floor. A trio of chairs outfitted with black-and-white seat cushions provides seating, but the monochromatic patterns don't draw attention away from the flooring. A white garden stool serves as a tiny end table. The lightweight furnishings can easily be moved around to create a larger seating group.
Breezy Outdoor Living
This pretty porch has all the comforts of the inside brought outside. The outdoor furniture comes equipped with cozy seat cushions and colorful patterned throw pillows. Ceiling fans help circulate the air to prevent the space from feeling sticky. Lamps and mounted lighting illuminate the space after the sun goes down.
Black-and-White Porch
This covered sunporch makes the most of its tropical surroundings. The daybeds, outfitted with bold striped seat cushions, offer plenty of seating. Sunshine yellow accents scattered throughout the space help break up the strong black-and-white palette.
Rustic Porch Design
Four chairs and a love seat create a cozy outdoor living area on this porch. The navy-and-white striped seat cushions pair stylishly with orange throw pillows and accessories. The rustic stone fireplace makes it easy to entertain throughout multiple seasons.
Contemporary Porch
A sleek built-in banquette and a plank ceiling treatment lend modern appeal to this porch. The sunny yellow hue of the banquette's seat cushion repeats itself on the curvy wicker chairs nearby. A woven red area rug beneath the freestanding seating area helps the ground the space.