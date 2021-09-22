Amazon Shoppers Call This Rocking Chair the 'Perfect Addition' to Outdoor Spaces—and It's 49% Off
Sitting on your stoop with a cup of coffee in hand sounds nice, but wouldn't it be even better to sit and relax on a sturdy Craftsman-style rocking chair? Feeling the fall breeze on your front porch is one of life's greatest and simplest pleasures. To dress up your porch and give yourself a cozy seat to start the day, consider the Shine Company Vermont Rocking Chair that's charming, comfortable, and on sale right now.
Cute fall porch decor includes pumpkins, autumn wreaths, and even Halloween decor, but a wooden rocking chair will put the perfect finishing touch on your outdoor living space and give you a seat to enjoy it all. The Shine Company outdoor rocking chair is constructed of durable hardwood and it's sealed with polyurethane paint to prevent damage from the elements.
Buy It: Shine Company Vermont Rocking Chair, $128 (originally $250), Amazon
According to Amazon shoppers, the rocking chair is unbelievably comfortable, especially when you add a weather-resistant cushion. It has an ergonomic design with a seat that dips to comfort your tush, and it has a high backrest to fully support your back and give you stability as you rock. In addition to its large seat, the Shine Company rocking chair is also designed with two large armrests, making it comfortable for everyone in the family.
The Amazon best-selling rocking chair is so beloved, it has more than 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's a "great little rocker" and credit it for adding "charm to our front porch." The rocker is available in natural oak brown, as well as colorful painted options, including white, gray, dark green, and chili pepper red.
Shoppers even say it's easy to assemble, only taking about 45 minutes to put together. However, some recommend getting a friend to help to make the process go smoothly.
"We were looking for something to put in our backyard so we could enjoy our outdoor space more, and thought this chair would be the perfect addition," writes one Amazon shopper. "There's nothing like a classic rocker! I was a little concerned because it was delivered in a flat box, but the assembly was much easier than I thought. Once assembled, I was really happy with the quality of the material and the sturdy feel of it. We plan to purchase another rocker with the matching side table so we have somewhere to put our drinks."
"I have two chairs and a little table in between them—very comfortable," writes another. "My husband and I have enjoyed sitting on our porch and rocking. They're almost the same as the ones at a popular restaurant that has chairs for sale on the large porch by the entrance doors. These chairs are over $100 less. Chairs are very well made."
For comfortable, stylish rocking chairs that shoppers say look "just like the rockers on Cracker Barrel porches," go with these wood-crafted ones from Shine Company while they're on sale.